The College Decision

The rising cost of college education, and the tendency for it to be increasingly debt-financed, has made the relationship between educational attainment and wealth more tenuous, especially for non-white households.

On Seeking Alpha, we often ruminate on decisions that have a minimal impact on household wealth when we take a broader perspective. Stock A or Stock B? Buy, hold, or sell tactically at a moment in time? The cumulative impact of these decisions is quite impactful, but each individually can be small within a well-diversified portfolio. One of the largest individual decisions we make for our financial future or encourage our children to make for their financial future, is the decision of whether to pursue higher education.

I still remember when the concept was first introduced to me in sixth grade at a public elementary school. The details are obviously fuzzy now, but over the course of one's working lifespan, those with a college degree could be expected to earn more than a million dollars more than those with just a high school degree. Since a million dollars could only be put into context with regards to professional athletes and movie stars for me at that time, I decided that college was the path for me.

This elementary school setting was in the industrial Midwest at the beginning of the hollowing out of blue-collar industrial jobs to lower cost locales outside of the United States. It would seem that in our increasingly services-based, technology-driven economy that a further divergence in income and wealth should be occurring between those with college educations and those without college educations. A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis adds some nuance to that supposition.

In Is College Still Worth It? The New Calculus of Falling Returns? researchers from the Center for Household Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis add some fascinating empirical evidence to this question. At a high level in the aggregate, the information I learned in that Rust Belt classroom holds many years later.

The study by William Emmons, Ana Kent, and Lowell Ricketts though adds some important additional insights into those high-level figures. Leveraging the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, the trio sub-divided these aggregate income and wealth data into more granular buckets based on birth cohort and race. Birth cohort was done by decade, ranging from the 1930s through the 1980s. The Survey of Consumer Finances includes race information for White, Black, Hispanic, and Other.

While the aggregate graphs above show rising income and wealth by educational attainment level, the more granular data paints a different picture. Overall birth decades between the 1930s and 1980s, the income premium attributable to higher educational attainment remains positive for each race and ethnicity. A different pattern emerges from the wealth data. The impressive wealth premium demonstrated above for higher educated households masks a smaller and shrinking wealth premium across successive birth cohorts. For heads of households born in the 1980s, the college wealth premium for non-white households is not statistically different from zero. Said more succinctly, it cannot be said with certainty that college has made non-white heads of households born in the 1980s wealthier or not.

What factors are causing lower wealth accumulation for college graduates, especially those from non-white households? The study posits three drivers - the rising cost of college, increasing financial liberalization, and aggregate wealth fluctuations. Certainly, college costs have increased. Utilizing data from the National Center for Education Statistics, a unit of the Department of Education, the average cost of a 4-year college has increased by 7.8% per annum since the mid-1980s in nominal dollars. That figure is far faster than the increase in inflation, and certainly far faster than the increase in average wages.

While I do not have a longer-time series for college costs, we all have heard anecdotal evidence that suggests affordable college costs for previous cohorts as well. My mother, a first-generation college graduate paid for her college through work as a cashier at a now-defunct retailer. My father, also a first-generation college graduate, paid for his college through a combination of athletic scholarships and third shift factory work. I am very proud of their efforts to further their education and the higher trajectory for wealth and income on which they placed our family. Their efforts today are less readily replicated.

In 1985, the oldest data point I have for college costs, annual tuition and room and board at a 4-year college cost 23% of median household income. Two decades later, that figure had doubled. Similarly, it would take twice the number of hours at the prevailing minimum wage to pay for college today versus three decades ago. The increased costs of college have been paid for by student loan debt, which has risen to $1.6 trillion, making it the largest consumer debt on household balance sheets. In addition to this tremendous student loan growth, our country has seen an increasingly deregulated financial environment. College-age students, early on the learning curve regarding financial knowledge, have also seen an increase in credit card and other consumer debt less readily available to previous generations. Increased leverage on the balance sheet of the average college graduate is consistent with the lower wealth figures attributable to recent college graduates.

The earliest college graduates from the maligned 1980s cohort graduated into an economy that had been waylaid by the early 2000s deflation of the tech bubble, the 2001 recession, and the September 11th terrorist attacks. Older graduates in that cohort began their careers during the worst recession since the Great Depression. There is a timing element to wealth creation, and the 1980s cohort, over-levered by student debt, has probably been less able to take advantage of stock market drawdowns. Earlier cohorts have also had a longer time horizon to grow wealth, and are naturally less exposed to the wealth accumulation patterns of a smaller sample size of years.

The calculus for college education has changed to some degree. The share of the U.S. population over the age of 25 that had completed a college degree in 1940 was 5%. Today that figure stands at 35%. Throw in an increasingly globalized economy, and there is a significantly greater supply of college-educated professionals competing for a pool of specialized jobs that likely has not kept pace with this rapid growth in the global college-educated talent pool.

This change in calculus also appears to impact non-white heads of households disproportionately. Remember that well into the time horizon of this longitudinal study, many of the public higher educational institutions in the southern United States remained segregated. The lower wealth gains to non-white races could be in part explained by a higher proportion of first-generation college students making this educational investment for the first time in a changing environment for the returns to education. Non-white households have headed down a path treaded to success by a previous generation of white households to find that the path has been altered to some degree. Lower aggregate wealth levels for non-white households could also mean more higher cost leverage. Lower average income for non-white households could lower the returns to education, which makes de-levering from student and consumer loan debt and building wealth more challenging.

Despite these facts, the answer here for most is not less education. Keep in mind that the median income and wealth figures hide the skews in the tails of the distribution. College and post-graduate education is still the best path towards income and wealth levels in the upper strata of society, if desired. The income and wealth gains to education are not as broad-based as they were for earlier decades when factoring in the higher cost of education. The path towards the higher incomes available through college and postgraduate education is far from closed, but the path must be treaded more carefully.

For those planning for college for yourself or loved ones, college needs to be framed as an investment. A capital commitment is made. The decision on the size of the commitment, and how it's financed, are key inputs into the return. While it is challenging for teenagers to decide on their career path without much life experience, they should be encouraged to pursue courses of study where the economy demands workers and will pay an income consistent with a satisfactory return on investment. The worst outcome is still a capital commitment that is made, financed with debt on a household balance sheet, where the higher incomes to a completed degree are not obtained.

Outside of the individual decision of whether to pursue higher education, as a society, we need to make sure that we are offering an appropriate opportunity to younger generations. Technological advancements have had a disinflationary impact on other parts of the economy, but education inflation has risen largely unchecked. Online education and distance learning could allow for non-major degree requirements to be completed at lower cost as long as the subject matter is of suitable quality. Public education institutions, with bloated non-faculty administration and an unquenched demand for new facilities, need to right-size their spending. Cuts to public education inflicted by declining state and local government budgets during the Great Recession have largely been filled by further tuition increases instead of cost cuts at the university-level, further challenging the returns to an individual's education.

Both the individual decision regarding pursuing college education, and the societal question about creating an appropriate incentive to educational attainment that produces a workforce with the skills to grow the economy, are highly complex frameworks. This article examines very interesting Fed research, but a work product without a full set of explanatory variables for the decline in wealth creation among recent college grads. The takeaway for Seeking Alpha readers should be that the income premium to education has persisted, but the wealth premium has been more challenged. Framing the pursuit of higher education as our most important investment choice, supported by data like any other investment, might help contextualize the decision for our loved ones.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.