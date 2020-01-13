Zscaler: The Valuation Is Low For The Expected Growth

The valuation is low comparing to other stocks growing in the 40% and 50% levels, and the risk-reward profile is compelling at 1-to-2.5.

Profitability will experience short-term headwinds with the increase in sales expenses, as the new sales manager sets up its salesforce to bring more growth, but it should improve in the.

The new head of sales is increasing sales expenses, hence the revenue growth should get to a more sustainable rate around 45%.

With growth rates declining from the high 60% to the high 40% in less than a year, Zscaler is not the hot stock it used to be.

In recent years, emerging cloud stocks have delivered nicely and have outperformed the whole information technology sector. But, 2019 has seen investors doubting about the fundamentals of those high-flyers as their growth rates have significantly decelerated and their ability to improve profits has been slight.

(Source)

A typical high-flyer of late 2018 and early 2019 was Zscaler (ZS), whose revenue growth accelerated from 49% in the quarter ending April 30, 2018, to 65% in the quarter ending January 31, 2019, justifying a stock price that doubled during that time and almost tripled in the months that followed. In its best times, ZS used to trade at 40 times trailing revenues.

After topping at 65%, revenue growth has been decelerating for three quarters in a row. With the revenue growth, the stock price has decreased as well, losing roughly 40% from its high of July 2019. Also, revenue growth is not the only metric that has suffered here.

The full list includes deferred revenue growth, calculated billings growth, and remaining performance obligations (RPO) growth. Just RPO growth decreased from 68.8% in 2Q19 to 34.9% in 1Q20. The chart below describes this deceleration:

(Author)

In addition, this is the stock price since early June:

(Author)

Revenue Growth To Reaccelerate In Late Fiscal 2020

Leaving all that behind, ZS seems a bit attractive in 2020. I expect revenue growth to be at bottom in 2Q20, and then reaccelerate from that point. I’ll explain.

Considering that 2Q19 had phenomenal sequential growth of 17.4%, it is the toughest quarter to beat in ZS’s history as a public company, so further deceleration is guaranteed for 2Q20. But, 2Q20 could be the inflection point investors are hoping for.

See, as 2Q19 was the best reported quarter (on a revenue growth basis) for ZS, 3Q19 was indeed the worst quarter that the market has seen so far, with just 6.5% of sequential growth.

With that and the normalization of growth in 4Q19, I believe that ZS will reaccelerate by late fiscal 2020 to ~45%, and will continue growing at more than 40% in fiscal 2021 as well.

I think the introduction of the company’s latest solutions, Zscaler B2B and Zscaler Digital Experience, will boost expansion rates and overall growth. These solutions are being tested by early customers, and are receiving positive feedback.

On top of this, I feel optimistic about the recent hiring of Dali Rajic as President of Go-to-Market and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rajic had a prolific career at AppDynamics, rapidly growing from a regional sales manager to CRO in about four years.

Fiscal 1Q20 was the first quarter of Rajic at Zscaler, and his efforts are already reflected in the financial statements, as sales and marketing expenses grew sequentially by 20%, a record for a first quarter at ZS.

Profitability Is In The Offing

My only regret regarding increased sales expenses is the negative effect on profit margins. But, still these margins could thrive in fiscal 2020. The chart below compares margins of operating income, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019, and then from 1Q19 to 1Q20.

(Author)

On an annual basis, the three metrics have improved up to fiscal 2019. And on a quarterly basis, the story changes a little bit, but only at the GAAP level, as stock-based compensation related to sales expenses grew from $2.8 million to $10 million. We’ll have to see what happens in the rest of fiscal 2020, but I think that even with increased sales expenses, non-GAAP profit margins will do well.

The Valuation Is Not Expensive For Its Growth

Normally, I would value ZS by comparing it with other SaaS stocks with growth rates around 50%. But, as I expect revenue growth to decelerate to the mid-to-low 40s for 2020 and 2021, a wider comparison including stocks growing at 40-50% would be more suitable in this case.

With that, in the table below, I’ve gathered some stocks with such a level of growth:

(Author)

In the table, the shaded figures represent the best of their class. For example, Smartsheet (SMAR) has the best gross margin of the group, The Trade Desk (TTD) rules on operating margin, and ZS commands in valuation, growth and efficiency score (Rule of 40), and scores second and third places in gross and operating margins, respectively.

So, companies growing in the 40-50 percentages are trading at trailing revenue multiples of 19x-32x. Assuming that ZS will achieve growth of 40% in fiscal 2020 (ending July 31, 2020), its market cap could sit anywhere between $8 billion and $13 billion. I’m inclined to believe that it should end near the lower half of that range, or between $8 billion and $11 billion (I’m being conservative here, since ZS has better fundamentals than most stocks in the table). The company expects to have 139 million shares outstanding by fiscal year end, so this valuation range translates into a stock price of $57-to-$79 by mid-to-late 2020 (calendar year).

This range implies an upside potential of 18%-65% in less than twelve months, from nowadays prices of ~$48.

What if revenue doesn’t grow at more than 40%? What if the company achieves only 35%, or even 30% revenue growth? I’m talking about missing the analyst estimates and its own guidance for the next three quarters.

I think that 30% growth is highly unlikely, so I’ll take the company’s guidance for the fiscal year 2020 of $409 million, representing a growth of 35%, as my worst case scenario. SaaS stocks growing at 33%-37% are trading at an average of 12 times trailing revenues (conservatively speaking), so ZS could have a market cap of $5 billion. With 139 million shares outstanding, the shares would trade at $35 each, representing a downside potential of ~26%.

Conclusion

Zscaler is not the hot stock it used to be. Its growth rates have declined from the high 60% to the high 40% in less than a year. Such a deceleration has made the stock price to plummet and brought the market expectations down to earth.

Revenue growth should decelerate further into 2Q20 due to 2Q19 being a tough comp. But, with the new head of sales increasing sales expenses, and 3Q19 and 4Q19 being easier comps, growth should reaccelerate to a more stable and sustainable rate of ~45%, which would span fiscal 2021.

Profitability will experience short-term headwinds with the increase in sales expenses, as the new sales manager sets up its salesforce to bring more growth. But, it may thrive in the years to come, as this company has a clear path to profitability.

The valuation seems interesting. It is low for stocks growing in the 40% levels, and even for those in the 50% levels. Also, the risk-reward profile is compelling at 1-to-2.5. So, go long ZS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.