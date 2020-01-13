GSX Techedu: Get On This Fast Train While You Can

Investors who are interested in China's educational market should get on this "express line" now.

Investment Thesis

As the overall Chinese private educational market is growing steadily, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) presents a unique opportunity to ride on the growth of the market with an "express line". The company is still in the fast-growing period compared to the market leaders such as New Oriental (NYSE:EDU) and TAL Group (NYSE:TAL).

An Express Line in China's Fast-Growing Educational Market

IPOed in June 2019, GSX has already enjoyed the market's appreciation of private educational market in China. The two market leaders (EDU and TAL) have been doing pretty well, but GSX has already performed much better. The share price went up more than 120% in six months, while the other two achieved around 40% in the same time frame.

The share price appreciation comes from the fact that GSX has been growing at a much faster speed compared to its peers or to most public companies. Net revenue grew more than 5x in the year 2019, driven by the rapid expansion of the company and the increasing demand for enrollments.

High Online Concentration Leads to High Margin

One thing that we find GSX unique compared to its peers is its concentration on technique, i.e. the online business model it was tied to since its inception. More specifically, the majority of the courses (K-12 large-class, after-school tutoring services) that the company provides are through the online channel.

The online nature ensures that GSX could engage itself in any profitable sub-market (such as different majors/subjects) that has a high demand. This is also the reason why the company covers a broader range of courses compared to the market leader (TAL Group), even though it has a much shorter history of operation:

The "online nature" of the company is driven by the core management team, where many of them have a solid background with tech giants in China such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), etc.

The focus on the online business model brings advantage to the company, not just on the business expansion side as we mentioned above, but also on the profitability side. GSX has seen improving gross margin since 2018 to about 73% as of Q3 2019. This is significantly higher than its peers, as EDU and TAL have been operating at around 55% gross margin.

Still A Large Room For Growth

Although expanding quite fast, there is still a large room for GSX to grow:

First of all, GSX's revenue is still just around 1/6 to that of TAL and EDU. Given the fact that TAL and EDU are still considered "growth" companies even though they are already established market leaders, the growth potential for GSX is huge.

Also, the educational market in China is very discrete and regional. It's really hard for any player to dominate in all regions. There is always opportunity in local markets where demand is not satisfied. With the advantage of the online business model, it will be easier for GSX to compete in those lower-tier regions and grow its market share.

Valuation

Aside from the growth in revenues, gross margins, and the share price, we still think the stock is a good buy at this price. As shown below, GSX is relatively small compared to EDU and TAL, with 1/4 and 1/5 of their market cap. Given that the revenue of GSX is around the same level of proportion to these two market leaders, the market is pricing GSX around the same multiples in terms of price/sales. We think this is unjustifiable for GSX, as it is clearly undervalued given how fast it is growing.

Risk Factors

As much as we are confident about GSX's growth potential, there are some risk factors we want to bring up:

Tightening regulatory policies: Just as we discussed in a previous piece on EDU, the private educational market has seen further strengthened supervision in terms of licenses, teacher qualifications, and charging methods.

Increasing competition in the industry: There are many online business participants, and increasing competition in the industry leads to high acquisition/traffic costs since it will be harder and thus more expensive to attract new customers.

The profitability may decrease as a result of the expansion process, due to the cost of teachers and customer acquisition and other costs.

These factors though didn't change our fundamental view on GSX. The continuous investments that the company has made in terms of infrastructure and platforms will provide a good fence for new competitors in the short run. We believe the company is still a good growth target overall.

Conclusion

As a fast-growing company in a market that is full of potential, GSX's unique online business model brings even bigger growth potential and profitability advantage, which adds on to the positive outlook of the share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.