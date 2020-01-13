Income Lab Ideas: Portfolio Allocation Utilizing The Bucket Strategy

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally released on December 14th, 2019.

The bucket strategy allows an investor to take advantage of higher-risk assets, while simultaneously making sure a retiree has enough cash for immediate needs. This isn't a new strategy or one that is hard to understand at all. It allows for three separate 'buckets' or portfolio allocations; short-term, intermediate-term and long-term needs. This approach can be most effective and least confusing if three accounts are set up. This isn't a must but it helps separate assets in an efficient manner. In this piece, we will build on the education from our last publication on "Asset Classes And Portfolio Allocation." That piece was starting with more of the basics and developing the starting framework for further discussions.

The picture above is a great representation and simple terminology, which I think is great with the "now," "soon" and "later." Of course, these are just synonyms referencing the short-term, intermediate-term and long-term labels.

So, what goes into each bucket?

Now bucket

The now bucket would be holdings or a portfolio that is used for immediate needs in retirement. This can be representative of cash that would be needed in 2 years or less. This bucket will contain various forms of cash and cash-alternatives. These can be held through various accounts such as savings accounts, checking accounts and even some ETFs.

I believe it is important to consider that CEFs don't belong in this bucket. My feeling on this is because of one of the major draws for investing in CEFs in the first place - the fact that a CEF can trade at premiums and discounts to their underlying NAV. This carries greater risk as you need the now bucket to be highly liquid with very little to no risk.

ETFs can fit in here is a small allocation if they are only in ultra-short and ultra-safe investments. The greatest example of this would be the various money market ETFs that are available. This helps preserve the value in an account while producing some income than what could be received from checking or savings accounts. It is important to consider that even money markets "broke the buck" in 2008. This happens when the NAV falls below the value of $1 per share. While this coincides with a period of extreme volatility that many of us have probably only experienced that one time, it is a factor for consideration.

Another consideration could be the various high-yield savings accounts that are available.

The now bucket will be negatively impacted by the lowering of interest rates. We have experienced this through 2019 as the Fed began lowering rates. These no-risk or super safe liquid accounts and investments depend highly on where the Fed sets their target rate.

The above graph is an example of Fidelity's Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX) dividend yield over time relative to the Fed's target rate. This is a prime example of why the Fed lowering their target rate severally impacts retirees, it forces them to invest in higher-risk investments to earn anything on their money. Which, takes us to the next bucket, where they are more appropriate.

Soon bucket

The soon bucket is a bit more exciting. This is reserved for funds that can have a time horizon of around 3 to 7 years. This time horizon allows for an investor to increase risk a bit. I believe ETFs and even CEFs can belong in this bucket. A good chunk of investment in this bucket would be in fixed-income investments but can still start gaining exposure to equities. Primarily these equities would be large-cap blue-chip type holdings. These would include strong dividend payers that have a long history of strong balance sheets through all market cycles. We would primarily be looking at sectors like utilities, consumer staples and healthcare. Of course, healthcare has its own political risks. That political risk is why diversification in the soon bucket is important, and even in the later bucket, it is a huge theme.

It is still important to consider that due to the above-mentioned premiums and discounts on CEFs, some investors may not be comfortable allocating a high percentage of this portion of the portfolio to these investment vehicles. The other factor in CEFs is the utilization of leverage that one would need to be comfortable with and the various strategies that these funds are allowed to employ.

What this bucket can do is providing funding or income to the now bucket. Thus, an investor's now bucket and immediate needs can continue to be met. While we are not relying on the low returns that are associated with the various accounts and investments like money market funds and interest on savings accounts.

This bucket can still be impacted negatively by the Fed lowering interest rates. This is primarily due to the fixed-income portion coupon rates declining when issued during lower interest rate periods. Although, this has the opposite effect on various dividend equity offerings. This is a function of investors climbing up the risk scale by buying dividend-paying equities. This, in turn, provides a more attractive yield to the no-risk category and even a chance at potential capital appreciation.

In the above chart, we are looking again at the Fed's target rate, but this time we can compare it to iShares Broad Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) and Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) dividend yield. CL is a consumer staples company that has 56 years of raising its dividend and I would consider it a blue-chip type company. It is important to consider that dividend payers don't always have to have a history of years of growth. Although, it is a very nice bonus if they do! Another example is General Mills (GIS). They don't have a particularly strong history of increasing dividends and they have actually frozen dividend increases recently too. However, they have 120 years of paying dividends in the books.

USIG is a perfect representation of investment-grade corporate bonds. I believe the soon bucket should invest largely in investment-grade bonds as opposed to high-yield bonds. High-yield bonds are perfect for the later bucket though. Putting a lower allocation to high-yield bond funds makes sense when we are looking at a 3 to 7 year time frame.

For CEFs that would fit perfectly into this allocation, I believe we would want to stick to the higher quality investment-grade bond funds as well. Along with this investors could consider muni funds, utility funds, some REIT funds and preferred stock funds.

Later bucket

The later bucket is reserved for the most long-term investments. We would be looking at funds that aren't needed for 8+ years, if ever. These could be assets that help fund the two other previous buckets. This will also be probably the largest allocation for most retirees that did a great job saving for retirement over their lifetime. Of course, the size of the portfolio and desired income in retirement will dictate tremendously on the construction of the overall portfolio. This bucket may also never be touched for some investors and could be those passed onto their heirs.

I wouldn't put a constraint on what could be included in this bucket. This can be fixed-income of all sorts, equities of any quality or those that focus on growth and possibly even alternative investments that wouldn't be appropriate for the now and soon buckets.

The biggest impact on this allocation would come in the form of market and economic risks. Another factor to consider would be single stock risk if one includes these in their portfolio. These investments won't typically carry interest rate risks, at least not in the same manner as the others discussed. That's because various equities that do provide cash flow, like higher risk REITs, energy holdings and growth utilities can be impacted by interest rates.

What would a potential portfolio look like?

We can now take a quick look at what a portfolio could look like when following the bucket strategy and allocating the portfolio with that in mind. For simplicities sake, I will try to only select a limited selection for each category. These abbreviated allocations will probably be expanded on by most investors and shouldn't be taken as a buy or sell recommendation.

We will also be using an example of an investor with $1 million in retirement savings, hopefully, those reading this are well beyond this mark. However, if you are below this mark, no need to panic either. This is purely just a convenient value to use for providing an example of how such a portfolio would work. With that being said, we will also assume this investor can live off of $50k annual income from their investment. This will also be different for every investor. The other consideration is that it will not include income from social security, pensions or other various sources.

I believe the $50k is a good assumption as the median income based on quarterly numbers is less than this amount. Additionally, a retiree will have limited liabilities, if any. At this point in the life cycle, an investor should be debt-free, free from a mortgage, free from an auto loan. Thus, their monthly outgoing cash can be much less than during their working years.

So, let's begin! Based on our above categories, the now bucket would be representative of 2 years' worth of cash needs. Well, that's easy enough. We would want to have at least $100,000 in our highly liquid and safe bucket.

Next, the 3 to 7 year bucket for soon or intermediate needs. Let's assume the longest period of 7 years, which equates to $350,000 invested in this allocation.

Finally, the later buck would be everything leftover or $550,000 in value.

Portfolio Example

Now Position Value Yield Annual Cash Provided Checking Account $25,000 -- -- High-Yield Savings $25,000 1.70% $425 Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund (VMMXX) $25,000 1.71% $427.50 PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) $25,000 2.71% $677.50

The above table provides simple examples of what could be included in the first bucket and the various ways it can be implemented. To reiterate, we want almost no risk and highly liquid accounts and investments. There are various checking accounts that do provide some interest but not to a significant extent. This will also be representative of cash being withdrawn continuously from the account for living expenses. Thus, it didn't feel appropriate to try to put a figure in the annual cash that could be provided.

Additionally, we included MINT, an ETF with an ultra-short duration. Ultra-short duration funds are only a bit riskier than money market funds. Another caveat is that it is untested in a 2008 type scenario. Thus, keeping the position to a smaller allocation makes sense. With the addition of MINT, we get a small boost in yield as well.

Soon Position Value Yield Annual Cash Provided PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX) $50,000 4.86% $2,430 John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) $50,000 6.13% $3,065 Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term (JHB) $50,000 4.96% $2,480 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunities Fund (HYI) $50,000 7.13% $3,565 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) $50,000 1.92% $960 iShares Broad Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) $50,000 3.39% $1,695 PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) $50,000 5.16% $2,580

The above table provides the various investments that could be considered appropriate for positions with a focus on funds that would be needed for the soon bucket. These include investments that do have varying degrees of risk and can sell-off. Again, the CEFs can sell off especially hard due to leverage but can still provide an added benefit of throwing off some higher yields. The sell-offs can be sustained as we are looking at a time horizon of 3 to 7 years to allow for a chance to recover in value. Additionally, JHB and HYI are included on this table even though they are high-yield investments. HYI is a term CEF that is expected to liquidate in the future. HYI also doesn't utilize leverage. JHB is a target term CEF that intends to return the original NAV back to shareholders upon termination.

The above allocation would give an investor $16,775 in annual cash. This isn't enough to cover the first bucket completely but is a healthy start based on the $50k target. This allocation also represents a yield of 4.79%, due to picking the lower-risk options that should provide for stability. With a 3 to 7 year focus, we can afford to hold these assets a bit longer to catch the rebound.

Later Position Value Yield Annual Cash Provided Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) $50,000 10.90% $5,450 PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) $50,000 8.26% $4,130 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) $50,000 7.31% $3,655 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. ( ISD $50,000 8.37% $4,185 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) $50,000 19.49% $9,745 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) $50,000 6.45% $3,225 Voya Global Advantage And Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) $50,000 7.46% $3,730 Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) $50,000 8.40% $4,200 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) $50,000 10.32% $5,160 OFS Credit Company (OCCI) $50,000 12.76% $6,380 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) $50,000 7.42% $3,710

This is the most exciting bucket and my favorite. Here we can hold many high-risk investments since we don't have a time constraint on when these assets need to be available. I will stick to all publically traded entities, but this bucket could also include private or illiquid investments. This could also include various positions of companies that don't pay dividends. Think of the likes of Amazon (AMZN), but for this example, I'm going to stick to investments that provide yield. This is for simplicity's sake to not try to base "annual cash provided" on a specific growth target.

This is also the bucket portion that we can take advantage of ultra-high yielding investments like CLO funds. These are quite volatile and risky, which is perfect for this portion. They also help to massively fund our first bucket or trickle down to our safer quality intermediate bucket. Of course, there is a huge risk in that these investments may cut distributions or dividends. Additionally, this is similar to the risk that a growth stock doesn't provide the expected capital appreciation going forward. That's why I believe it is also appropriate to forgo trying to implement an all growth fund in the simple example above.

With that being said, I did purposely construct the above portfolio to provide more than the $50k targeted income. In fact, the above examples would provide $53,570 in annual funding or about a 9.74% yielding portfolio. At this amount, the later bucket can provide ample cash to trickle down to our now bucket, and it will continue to fill it up as time continues. Here's the big secret of why I constructed it in that manner - it is because you can too. The huge benefit of higher yield CEFs and ETFs is allowing a healthy retirement income. It doesn't come without risks but the risks are manageable through diversification and bucketing your portfolio based on time horizon needs.

Including the soon bucket, we arrive at $70,345 in annual projected cash. This would equate to a 7.82% yield when combining the two buckets. Finally, we can include the total portfolio of all three buckets and arrive at projected incoming cash of $71,875 in an annual period. That gives us a total portfolio of all three allocations added up of just under 7.2%. This would be more than sufficient at current levels to continue funding a lifestyle at $50k annual needs. In fact, this provides excess that can be used to invest back in the intermediate or long-term buckets. A surplus can also account for potential distribution cuts in the future.

Conclusion

Now, this was just a simple example of what a portfolio could look like utilizing the bucket strategy. An investor may be more comfortable with many more holdings and with capital spread across additional assets. An investor may have different risk tolerance too. In the case of lower risk tolerance, one may want to beef up the first bucket - in that way it could provide for more stability across your entire portfolio. This would impact the amount of income one could draw on a $1 million portfolio. The percentages could also change, in the example above we used a 10% allocation for the first bucket that was representative of 2 years' worth of income needs. The second bucket would have been 35% of assets for the 3 to 7 year needs, maxed out on the long end. The third bucket was a 55% allocation that could benefit from sharply higher yields than the first two buckets could afford.

Considering the fact that we maxed out the intermediate need at the 7-year mark, one could adjust this downward. This would leave more assets for either the higher risk and long-term bucket or even increasing the short-term needs bucket. If we did increase the risk of the overall portfolio it could have had the impact of having an even higher income generation.

The bucket strategy is only one of many strategies that an investor can utilize in their retirement years. I believe it is quite an effective strategy though and will be looking to implement this personally when I enter that phase of my life.

