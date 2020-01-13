Fairfax India: A Way For Investors To Get A Taste Of India At A Meaningful Discount

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ticker Tape Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

India's economy is a beast. Having grown historically at a 6% annually this is expected to slow slightly to 5% in the 2019-20 fiscal year according to the Indian Statistics Ministry in a report on January 7, 2020. During the 2018-19 fiscal year India's economy grew 6.9%, indicating a large decrease in economic output this year but still leads to an average growth that investors should be excited about especially in a slowing world economy. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently sought to stimulate the economy by lowering the corporate tax rate in the country from 30% to 22% in September and cutting interest rates five times in the last year. India thus is presenting an exciting opportunity for investors particularly due to the expected spending and growth in income per capita, cheap capital available at low interest rates and emerging markets projected to grow this year as investors seek higher percentage returns.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FFXDF) is an investment company, that invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses. The company makes all or substantially all of its investments either directly or through one of its subsidiaries, FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd and FIH Private Investments Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited which is run by Prem Watsa who has been called the "Canadian Warren Buffet."

Valued at a little under $2 billion USD, Fairfax has yielded a yearlong negative percentage fluctuating between -18% and -5%. Recently, however, Fairfax has seen a positive 3-month price performance jump of 15% as shares are starting to catch back up to book value. The market is hinting that the assets of this hedge fund like stock are appreciating rapidly.

FFXDF 12-month Stock Price

To layout the opportunity simply, Fairfax presents a classic arbitrage opportunity between book value and market price discrepancy. In classical capital asset pricing and arbitrage pricing theory, the price of a corporate entity should over time be equal to the market price of that entity. From my research into Fairfax's it became apparent to me that Fairfax is essentially a hedge fund like stock or ETF comprised of equity holdings in various companies in India. Taking the popular approach that a fund should be valued based on its net asset value, I contend that in this case net asset value is the book value because equity evaluation of Fairfax is just equity evaluation of the stocks it is composed of. The idea being that the fund stock should trade in correlation to the equity of the basket of stocks it is comprised of just like a regular ETF or hedge fund.

Since fund stocks trade like company stocks on exchanges, their shares trade at a market value that can trade be above or below their actual NAV or book value in this instance. For Fairfax whose assets are almost entirely comprised of equity this means that its book value should match its market price. The belief underlying this intuition is that all funds should be valued in accordance with the present value of their holdings. If a difference can be found between the book value of the fund and the market price, then an inefficiency in the market valuation of the fund has been realized and should be taken advantage of by investors.

The reason why Fairfax's stock's price is lagging behind its book value is due in part to the issue that Fairfax reports its results every quarter waiting on its' holdings companies that manage its' equity in various companies to report their returns. An investor can thus follow Fairfax's major holdings and try to estimate the book value ahead of the reports using the publicly traded companies and news sources. Recent transactions in the past months are hinting at higher than analyst expected EPS.

Company Holdings

Before going into the transaction news about the company, I think it is important to take a look at the holdings before making a market play like this as it is a hedge fund like stock and I am first and foremost a long term value investor who seeks to ascertain the underlying positions of the companies in a fund. Below are brief snippets of the companies that make up Fairfax's portfolio. My overall take on the companies is bullish.

We have all heard about financial innovation and mobile money in India and NCML, NSE, 5paisa and CSB all provide ample exposure for investors looking for exposure to India's financial sectors. NSE is one of India's two leading stock markets and is responsible for India's Nifty 50 Index extensively seen as a barometer for India's stock market. 5paisa, is essentially India's Robinhood and has seen a 36% price increase since August.

When countries expand at the rate that India is expanding the pillar sectors of their economy such as construction, manufacturing, and transportation thrive. I am super excited about Saurashtra and Seven Island which both provide adequate exposure to the shipping and transportation industry in India where GDP is set to grow 5% this year even with slowing growth globally. I am also pleased with Samar and Fairchem which are solid and reputable manufacturing companies both driven by technology manufacturing. Last thing to note for me is that their biggest major holding BIAL is a private airport company that controls development and maintenance rights for one of the biggest airports in in India seeing over 30 million passengers in 2019.

With the continued growth of India and its integration with the rest of the world's economy positive in the near term I am excited about these primary holdings. Overall, I think that this portfolio exposes investors to a good mix of key fundamental industries and assets that will grow with India's economy. Below are some brief explanations of Fairfax's larger private and public holdings. Further reading on the holdings can be found in Fairfax's 2018 annual report.

Current Private Holdings

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is a private company located in Bengaluru, India, with the exclusive rights to manage and develop the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.

National Credit Management (NCML) offers debt recovery, collection, collectors, and consolidation services.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) is one of India's two premier stock exchanges covering various cities and towns across the country and is privately held.

Sanmar Chemicals Group is a private company, is one of the largest suspension polyvinyl chloride manufacturers in India.

Saurashtra Freight Private Limited is a private company headquartered in Mumbai, India, runs one of the largest container freight stations at Mundra port (Gujarat), the third largest and fastest growing container port in India.

Seven Islands Shipping Limited is a private company headquartered in Mumbai, India, is the second largest private tanker shipping company in solely operated in India and owns 19 vessels with a total deadweight capacity of over 1.1 million tons.

Current Public Holdings

IIFL Holdings Limited (IIFL.NS) is a publicly traded, leading financial services provider in India, providing a broad range of products and services to a diversified client base.

IIFL Securities Holdings Limited (IIFLSEC.NS) is a publicly traded, leading securities provider in India, providing a broad range of products and services to a diversified client base.

Fairchem Speciality Limited (FAIRCHEM.NS) is a publicly traded, specialty chemical manufacturer located in Ahmedabad, India.

Catholic Syrian Bank Limited (CSBBANK.NS) is a private company headquartered in Thrissur, India, was established in 1920 and is a full-service bank offering retail banking, non-resident Indian banking services, small-to-medium enterprise and wholesale banking services through 418 branches and 270 automated teller machines across India.

5paisa Capital Limited (5PAISA.NS) is a publicly traded online financial services provider with a "do-it-yourself" investment brokerage model that allows customers to execute investment transactions for low brokerage fees.

Source: Fairfax's 2019 Q3 Report

Holdings Analysis and Recent News

As stated above, I really like Fairfax's holdings and have found that IIFL Securities and IIFL Wealth have canceled each other's gains and losses out in the 4th quarter. IIFL Securities finished Q4 up 12% for a total asset value of $150 million USD. IIFL Wealth finished Q4 down 8% for an approximate holdings value of $200 million USD. I have also determined that 5paisa's 36% gains which should lead to equity gains of $7 million USD will most likely offset Fairchem's declined of 5% or $7 million USD equity declines. I believe that BAIL, Fairfax's biggest investment has appreciated since last quarter due to sentiments online of the airports continued growth. If I were to estimate I would assume that the airport has appreciated in value by approximately $300-$500 million due to debut of certain operations and capacity of travels reported. Having dealt with the major holdings, I can be confident that the book value is going up this quarter due to recent transaction closings.

Getting down into the technical and up-front gains for investors, the current difference between price and book-value right now is 4%. You can now take the opportunity to pause from reading this article and just to the grab this 4% with very low risk. But before you place your trades, there is also an upside here that has not been factored in yet. As a result of Fairfax selling a stake in Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited and decreasing its share in BAIL to 49% Fairfax India will record investment gains of approximately $506 USD million. Based on a December press release as well as dividing by number of shares, this implies that its fourth quarter increase in book value per share will be approximately $3.30 per share.

The investment gains are supported by strong operational developments at BIAL. From October 2018 to October 2019, total traffic at BIAL was approximately 33.7 million passengers. In December 2019, the second runway commenced operations, making BIAL owner of the first airport in India to operate two parallel simultaneously takeoff and landing runways. In addition, the expansion project for a second terminal at BIAL is expected to be completed in 2021.

The above news is coupled with the news of Fairfax obtaining $225 million USD in capital back as a result of the completion of its bond sales and common stock reinvestment in common stock of its Sanmar investment. Fairfax is clearly flush with cash and its earnings are about to pop its price to book value from $13.53 USD in the 3rd quarter of 2019 to $16.83 USD in the 4th quarter of 2019. With the stock being currently valued at $ 12.95 USD this stock has a 20% upside or more! Coupling these indicators with its five-year historical book value per share increase of 34% as shown in the chart, the stock looks like a good buy as the trendline slope and this years projected book value per share increase seem to be in step together.

Source: Figure created by the author from Fairfax's Quarterly Reports Data (Q4 2019 is Estimated)

Finding market price and book value discrepancies is an age-old technique to find value and quick profits in the stock market. Ideally as more investors see that the book value is worth more than a stock they also buy in, pushing the price up to eventually match the book value. That said, this approach has flaws that can trap a careless investor who is seeking to exploit book value market inefficiencies. One of the classic red flags for investors using this technique who are digging deep into a company is lagging depreciation of assets on the balance sheet. The thinking here is that if assets are being depreciated slower than the drop-in market value, then the book value will be above the true value, creating a value trap for investors who only glance at the P/B ratio. Looking at the assets that Fairfax is invested in one can see that this is not the case as all of its holding are in public and private equity and bonds.

Another issue that we need to consider is why the company is trading for less than its book value, and why other investors haven't noticed and pushed the price back to book value or even higher. The P/B ratio is an easy calculation and is published online so this ratio's knowledge should conform in theory to perfect market information dissemination theory where all entities of the market have all the market information instantaneously. I believe that the market is unfairly battering the company, because of the niche marketplace it exists in between Canada and India outside of US markets and because of the lag in its reporting between it and the companies it currently owns stakes in. I don't believe that the stated book value currently represents the real value of the assets as I believe Fairfax to be a hedge fund like stock and so its book value and market price should be equal. I see Fairfax thus as a value opportunity. Its inconsistent profits year over year are in large part due to its relatively small capital pool and its long-term holdings in the companies it manages. It is continuing to act aggressively though as seen from its late December transactions and its book-value increase year over year.

Statistics for the More Technical Investor

It is important to understand that even though Fairfax's P/E TTM seems to be at an expensive 81 this is not as important a metric for hedge fund like companies who maintain steady investments for longer periods of time. The general thinking is that as the hedge fund sells off its stakes in other companies increasing its earnings for the period the P/E will normalize for the year. The primary driver thus for this company is book-value as argued in the opening paragraphs of this article where book value can be seen as net asset value given Fairfax's fund like structure.

Fairfax currently presents an efficient company for investors with an operating margin of 70% and a profit margin of 18%. These are great indicators that the company keeps its costs low in comparison to its revenues and highlights its responsibility of efficiently reinvesting capital in the short term and returning capital to investors over the long term given its large operating and profit margin difference. The companies ROA is 2.0% and ROE is 1.19% I like these numbers for a hedge fund like stock in an emerging market because they show that the company is committed to long term growth and not on returning capital quarterly to investors. I support this outlook because in emerging markets, it is important to keep capital stable in companies so as to truly appreciate the value of investments and ignore price fluctuations which can occur as growing pains for younger economies. Also of note is the company's beta of 0.45 which is well below the market volatility norm of 1.0. This means that this company is very stable and won't fluctuate as much with the market which is important in a highly volatile emerging market such as India where companies can whip saw more frequently than in established markets.

Risk Potential of Investment

The reason why this is a short play is based on the underlying downward trend of the stock in the last two years of -25%, the high P/B ratios of the underlying publicly traded companies it has stakes in and the wide variety of stocks in the fund. But first before discussing further, since this entire play is based on the relationship between net asset value and book value arbitrage, I'll go a little more into detail on these concepts.

Even though I have tried to make these two metrics synonymous, admittedly, they are differing metrics. Book value per share, BVPS, is used to evaluate the stock price of an individual company. Theoretically, book value represents the total amount a company is worth if it is liquidated by selling all its assets and paying back all its liabilities. I like this metric as it gives the investor a solid sense of what they own per share and in combination with price/book value tell the shareholder what premium or discount they are acquiring the share for in context of real value. BVPS contrasts net asset value per share, or NAVPS, in that NAVPS is used as a measurement for evaluating all of the equity holdings in an exchange trade fund like financial instrument.

Since we are equating BVPS and NAVPS one of the issues we need to watch out for is that BVPS is reported quarterly whereas NAVPS is generally seen as reported daily. Some would argue that NAVPS of any fund needs to correlate with the normalized average of BVPS for each piece of equity in a fund. This would be particularly tricky to calculate due to the private public blend of Fairfax's ownership. From a value investor standpoint then I am further concerned due to the high BVPSs of the public company's underneath Fairfax.

Source: Table created by the author using Yahoo Finance data of Fairfax's public holdings

To put things in context, Fairfax's price/book ratio is currently 0.96. Of the companies I gathered displayed in the chart below their price/book ratios were between 1.3 and 3.5. This tells me that the underlying assets in these companies are valued at on average of double their existing value. Since I am assuming that Fairfax should be valued at 1.0 price/book I think it is fair to say that the equity assets underlying it are valued at a premium compared to Fairfax's book value. This thinking would signify to a value conscious investor to steer clear for the time being. However, seeing as this in only part of Fairfax's public portfolio of equity assets, it is not possible to fully comprehend the appropriate value unless all holdings private and public BVPS values are disclosed. I also haven't reviewed the publicly traded companies balance sheets which would expose weaknesses in depreciation rates that might indicate P/B issues.

On top of these cautions, given the wide breadth of equity assets in its portfolio, investors looking for more tailored funds in India specific sectors might find better fitting elsewhere. But if a quick play is on one's mind, why not try for this spectacular gem of a stock. I do believe in the long run it will make an excellent investment as its fundamental market, advisors, sectors and long term book-value growth are solid.

Conclusion

India is an awesome market for investors to pursue as they seek to find more growth opportunities in emerging markets for 2020 returns. Backed by the investor insight and company family of Canadian investor legend Prem Watsa, Fairfax India presents as great opportunity to get in on the action. Fairfax currently presents a prime opportunity for investment as a hedge fund value play stock due to classic inefficient information dissemination of the market reporting. With Fairfax's trendline growth of +30% of book-value-per-share over the last five years combined with recent cash transactions set to pop book value by a solid 20% and market price to follow, this stock looks like a great opportunity for investors eager to pick up a gem of India for a discount price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this post is not meant as investment advice it is the expressed opinion of the author. The numbers and statistics were developed using public information from involved companies and may as all analyst work contain errors. Any decisions or actions made by readers or actors of this article are the sole responsibility of the readers or actors themselves and have no legal or financial responsibility or bearing on the author.