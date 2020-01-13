Exxon Mobil: Winning The Wrong Race

Former EQT CEO has a warning for shale oil investors, reinforcing the opinion to avoid the stock.

The company needs to focus more on cash flow generation over production and exploration growth.

My negative investment thesis on Exxon Mobil (XOM) has centered on the energy giant using debt to fuel oil production expansion and pay higher dividends at the same time while flipping properties. The company reminds us to a smaller extent of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in the natural gas sector. Until the company and the oil sector quits following the downfall of the shale gas, investors should continue avoiding the energy stock despite the large 5% dividend yield.

Finding Too Much Oil

In 2019, global energy companies found 12.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The conventional oil discoveries were the largest since the 20.0 billion boe found in 2020.

Exxon Mobil alone accounted for 9% of global discoveries. The company isn't even generating positive free cash flows so one has to really wonder why the energy giant is so aggressive in finding new supplies, especially while ramping up production so aggressively in the Permian basin.

The industry as a whole continues to drive higher capex spending due to shale plays in North America. The industry expects a jump in capex spending in 2020, leading to 6% annual growth through 2025.

To a small extent, Exxon Mobil in the oil sector reminds Stone Fox Capital of the failed plans of Chesapeake Energy in the natural gas sector. The latter was never as financially stable and secure as Exxon Mobil, but the company did constantly flip properties while trying to boost production via debt.

Chesapeake Energy is now on the verge of collapse. Recently, former CEO of EQT Corp. (EQT) Steve Schlotterbeck opined on the downfall of the shale gas sector:

The shale gas revolution has frankly been an unmitigated disaster for any buy-and-hold investor in the shale gas industry with very few limited exceptions. In fact, I'm not aware of another case of a disruptive technological change that has done so much harm to the industry that created the change.

The ex-CEO went on to provide this advice to the industry:

Reduce drilling for one to two years

Return more company cash to investors via higher dividends and stock buybacks

Utilize capital for balance sheet strength

Exxon Mobil Fails In All Three Cases

The prime example of the industry problems is that Chesapeake Energy has promised to deleverage for years. The company made great progress back in 2014 and the stock jumped back to $30, but the stock collapsed as the new executives have only added to the debt balance since the lows in 2015.

If anything, Exxon Mobil is even worse at the debt game. The stock has the additional headache of the $14.6 billion annual dividend as a noose to the company.

At the start of the last decade, the energy giant had a few quarters of net cash balances when Brent crude was above $100 per barrel. Exxon Mobil failed to strengthen the balance sheet during the boom times and now finds the company with over $41 billion of net debt despite oil prices reaching $70 per barrel.

At no point does the balance sheet ever improve. The ex-CEO of EQT was clearly focused on the domestic shale gas producers in his speech, but the oil shale companies should be listening.

Exxon Mobil should clearly focus on improving the balance sheet now, not in a few years because those years never come. The company fails in the criteria of the former EQT CEO in the following ways:

Production growth hit 3% in Q3, instead of cutting spending.

Dividend hikes still don't match the total capital returns back in 2013.

Net debt has doubled since 2014.

The energy giant is following the exact path of Chesapeake Energy, just to a lesser degree.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil already pays too much in dividends to handle the massive capex. The stock would be more attractive, if the company focused more on cash flows over more production.

The energy giant should definitely follow the suggestion of Steve Schlotterbeck to improve the balance sheet as the number one priority over more drilling or exploration. Avoid the stock as Exxon Mobil continues winning the wrong race.

