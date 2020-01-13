Sugar's Sweet Deliverance From Global Oversupply

Traders are wondering if sugar is on track to finally break free from the low prices that have plagued the sweet commodity for years, or if the recent rally is just another "head fake"? The answer to this question - based on the latest supply projections for the year ahead - will surely delight the sugar bulls. In the commentary that follows, we'll discuss the vastly improving supply outlook as I make the case that sugar's intermediate-term (3-6 month) bull market still has legs.

One of the problems plaguing the sugar market in recent years has been the overabundant supply of cane sugar from top producers India and Brazil. Last year, raw sugar prices fell to multi-year lows based on a supply glut of Indian product, due largely to government subsidies.

Fast forward to 2020 and the supply picture for sugar has drastically improved. Instead of a supply surfeit, analysts have predicted that there will be a supply deficit in the current year. In fact, it's predicted that the world sugar market will see its biggest deficit of the last five years.

Among the reasons for the deficit, which is projected at approximately 8.2 million tons of the product, include Brazil's increasing allocations of cane to the ethanol market. Major Asian producers, including Thailand and India, as well as sugar beet producers in the EU, are also expected to reduce production in response to the supply glut of the last few years.

One of the biggest challenges facing the international sugar industry in the coming year, however, is continued sluggish demand as consumers in developed nations like the United States move away from sugar and toward healthier alternative sweeteners. This was one of the persistent worries weighing on the sugar market through much of 2019. But unlike last year, the year 2020 has begun with a surge in crude oil prices and the threat of even higher fuel prices in the coming months based on geopolitical certainties involving the Iran.

Rising oil prices are often good news for sugar for they tend to encourage sugar producers to earmark more sugarcane for the production of ethanol, as ethanol becomes more competitive as an alternative fuel when crude oil prices are rising. As long as WTI crude oil prices exceed $60/barrel in the coming months, ethanol demand will increase and, consequently, sugarcane will be increasingly diverted away from the food market and toward biofuel - particularly in Brazil.

Another development in Brazil which bodes well for the sugar outlook is the improvement of its Real currency. Although the Real still has a long way to go in its recovery from last year's record lows, the nation's economy is still rebounding from a recession, and the pattern visible in the following chart suggests a bottoming process for the currency is underway. Brazil's currency is a key factor for sugar prices since a weaker Real typically encourages higher sales among Brazil's sugar producers, thereby increasing global supplies. A stronger Real by contrast is normally bullish for the sugar price outlook.

Source: BigCharts

On a related note, the latest news reports suggest that Brazil's economy is getting stronger, thanks in part to an improving global trade outlook. Some analysts even predict that Latin America's biggest economy could grow by as much as 10 percent in 2020. The improvement seen in many export-dependent emerging nations like Brazil will improve internal demand for agricultural products like sugar. A stronger emerging markets outlook is usually good news for the sugar market since it tends to reduce global supplies.

Now that we've discussed the improvement in sugar's supply picture, let's take a look at its immediate-term technical backdrop. Sugar #11 futures on the ICE exchange rose to a 1-year high on Jan. 10 (below). This continues an impressive rising trend from the major lows that were established by sugar futures prices last September. The impetus behind the latest move to new highs was partly a function of the forward price momentum that sugar has generated in recent months. Another contributing factor to the latest sugar rally, however, is the increased presence of large speculators (which includes managed money) since November, as reflected in the CFTC's Commitments of Traders (COT) report.

Source: BarChart

In a previous report, I mentioned that the huge short-covering event which began in sugar last November likely still hasn't completely run its course. The impact of this short covering can be seen in the following graph, which shows the Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE), my favorite sugar futures-tracking vehicle. After bottoming in September, CANE has stabilized its first multi-month upward trend since 2016. The nearly vertical rally of the sugar ETF this month to date reflects not only the urgency of the short-covering in sugar, but also the increased demand for sugar now that its fundamental prospects have improved for 2020.

Source: BigCharts

To conclude, the latest projections which point to sugar having its biggest supply deficit of the last five years in 2020 is welcome news in a market that has long been plagued by oversupply. Moreover, continued economic improvement in top-producer Brazil's economy and Real currency should also help boost sugar prices in the coming months. In view of the positive fundamentals discussed in this report, traders are justified in maintaining bullish positions in sugar futures or sugar ETFs.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund. After the recent breakout to a four-month high in this ETF, I've taken some profits in CANE and have also raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $6.80 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.