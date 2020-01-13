BlueLinx Holdings: Recovering Top Line And Divestment Of Assets Should Help In Deleveraging

Volumes recovering as market share is recouped. I am bullish on lumber prices as long as the Fed does not increases rates in 2020 as insinuated by them.

Four more assets were sold. I think the remaining 24 properties could be sold in 2020 without any problems.

Source: recapguide.com

Since our last update, BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) has dropped 13.6%. It reached a low of $9.55 on November 25th, but it has recovered some ground. In this article, I will provide an update and explain why I am bullish on BXC.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Stock shelf registration and asset sales

During the 3Q19 call, the stock dropped from $31 to $21. After the call, it continued to drift downwards till $13.28. The reason for the drop was the change in strategy prioritizing recovering market share over capturing synergies, as I explained in more detail here. To add insult to injury, on November 22nd, BXC filed a 50m stock shelf registration causing the stock to drop another 28% to $9.55. The 28% drop meant that the market believed BXC would raise $50 million through stocks, diluting the shares outstanding by 28% (3.8 million more shares at $13.28 per share). However, the market believes the capital increase is unlikely as the share price has recovered.

On the final day of 2019, BXC announced that it had completed 4 sale-leaseback operations, generating $27.2 million in net proceeds. The proceeds were used to pay down debt, reducing debt to $501.3 million ($357.9 revolving credit facility + $34.4 equipment finance lease liability + $119 term loan - $10 unrestricted cash). Before the announcement, BXC had 28 assets available for sale valued at $100 million, so now, it has 24 properties available with an approximate value of $73 million.

As I will explain further down in this article, without any further asset sales, BXC’s cash flows will be fairly tight, increasing the risk of an eventual capital raise. However, I am very optimistic that BXC can successfully sell the remaining assets based on management's success selling more than half of the $160 million assets available for sale in the last 2 years.

Outlook for lumber prices and volumes

As per revenues, I think revenues should surprise to the upside due to recovering volumes and lumber prices. Volumes should recover due to the continued recovery in single-unit housing starts and market share recovery as the CEO, Mitch Lewis, elaborated in this update:

we continued to make progress recapturing market share, as evidenced by overall volumes being up approximately 3% over the comparable prior-year period.

Privately-owned Housing Starts 1-Unit Structures

Source: Seasonally-adjusted, FRED

Furthermore, lumber prices should increase as well as the Fed is likely keeping the rate at 1.75% for 2020.

Source: Random Length Lumber Continuous Contract

As long as the US economy doesn’t generate more inflation, the Fed will hold the rates low. Even at a low unemployment rate of 3.5%, the Fed believes that the market could even get better without impacting inflation. Also, the global tensions seem to be de-escalating such as the tensions with China and the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

Cash flow outlook and valuation

With the slight recovery in revenues, I expect operating cash flow to be close to $55 million. Deducting the $50-55 million in interest and $3-6 million in capex leaves no free cash flow to reduce debt. That is too close of a call and could trigger BXC to raise capital. Divesting the remaining $73 million in assets is key to avoid that situation. So far, BXC has not had issues in divesting over $80 million in assets, and I don’t expect any difficulties with the remaining 24 properties. Furthermore, as BXC has divested the assets through sale-leasebacks, the potential pool of buyers is larger as it is just a financial exercise of exchanging capex for opex. Divesting those assets would save $8 million in interest, which would help cash flow to be positive in 2020. I expect market share recovery and synergies to add $10-15 million and $10-50 million, respectively. As a result, cash flow could be in the $25-70 million range in the medium term.

Source: Author estimates

It is always constructive to see that insiders are buying the stock. I think management is fully committed to executing this plan as they have been buying the stock.

Source: GuruFocus

My target price of $50 does not change from my previous update as the price and volume recoveries were embedded in the model.

Risk and challenges

The main company-specific risks are related to the sale of the remaining assets and market share recovery. While BXC has successfully divested more than half of the $160 million in non-core assets, BXC could be unable to sell the remaining assets or obtain a lower price than desired. Initial market share recovery efforts seem encouraging. However, it is hard to predict how the competition will react. The recovery may become expensive, stretched or not attainable, in each of those scenarios.

Earlier this month, the USA killed the Iranian commander Soleimani (read here for more details), and Iran has retaliated with missile attacks to US bases in Iraq. I do not know how this conflict will end, but it may impact interest rates and inflation.

Conclusion

BXC stock has lost over 55% of its market cap since the release of 3Q earnings. BXC is balancing on a fine line where debt reduction in the short term will be key to avoid a capital raise. I think the recovery in lumber prices and volumes, combined with the fact that insiders are buying, makes me comfortable enough to add to my position at the current price offering a 260% upside to $50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.