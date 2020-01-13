SHV: Looming Dividend Cuts In Short Treasury ETF After Fed Rate Cuts

We recommend other short-duration ETFs that are more likely to maintain current dividend payout levels for the foreseeable future.

Fed's next move is most likely a rate cut, suggesting dividend payout in SHV will only shrink further from here.

The iShares Short Treasury ETF invests in Treasury notes which mature one year or less, with over 40% of its holdings about to roll over within next 180 days.

When the Fed began its rate hike cycle back in 2016, the iShares Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was a major beneficiary as its dividend payout and total return started trending higher from zero to recently over 2%. Due to the fact that SHV invests only in Treasury notes that mature within a year, the ETF rolls over maturing securities to recently issued Treasury notes that have coupons based on prevailing one-year Treasury yield. As such, SHV's top holdings are mixed between Treasury notes that were issued last year when rates were above 2% and those that were issued recently when rates declined below 2%:

Top 10 Holdings % Weight United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.40% United States Treasury Notes 2% 6.50% United States Treasury Notes 2.13% 6.10% United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 5.50% United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 5.12% United States Treasury Notes 2.63% 4.80% United States Treasury Notes 3.5% 4.60% United States Treasury Notes 3.63% 3.85% United States Treasury Notes 1.63% 3.53% United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 3.45%

On aggregate, average coupon is around 2.2%, which is in line with the trailing dividend yield. That said, with more than 40% of its holdings maturing in the next half year, SHV will need to reinvest in recently issued Treasury securities with coupons around 1.5% due to the Fed's trio of rate cuts last year.

Main Characteristics SHV Dividend Yield TTM 2.19% Effective Duration 0.4087 Average Coupon 2.21% Number of Holdings 54 Bond Maturity Exposure SHV 91 to 182 Days 43.84% 183 to 364 Days 56.16%

In other words, more than 40% of its holdings' payout is expected to drop towards 1.5% in half a year, and same story for the rest that are maturing soon after. Hence, SHV's dividend yield will eventually converge towards the one-year Treasury yield to reflect the drop-off in coupon payments.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WingCapital Investments

As the chart above illustrates, there is a one-year lag before the change in one-year Treasury yields gets fully passed on to the dividend yield of SHV. Due to the fact that interest rate movements have negligible impact on very short-term bonds, SHV's yearly total return roughly equals to the trailing dividend yield. Plotting the rolling one-year total return vs. one-year Treasury yield moved forward by 12 months, we observe that the expected total return of SHV has peaked and will drop towards 1.5% by the end of next year:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WingCapital Investments

Short-Term Rates Will Remain Low Or Get Even Lower

Thereafter, there is a good chance SHV's dividend payout and total return will continue falling in light of last week's underwhelming non-farm payroll number, with both jobs and wage growth subdued. As a result, the Fed's next move is now most likely a rate cut according to Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank Chief Neel Kashkari. Per Reuters:

"The fact that job growth appears to be more muted and wage growth is slowing doesn't tell me we are running out of workers, it tells me the underlying economy is slowing," Kashkari said in an interview in his office at his bank's headquarters, citing a report from the U.S. Labor Department earlier in the day. "If I were to guess the next rate move, my guess on the balance of risks, is that it will be down and not up."

Indeed, with the yield curve recently inverted and still very much flat today, history suggests that the Fed will continue cutting rates until the yield curve finally steepens again:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As such, SHV's return potential will most likely continue diminishing towards levels last seen during the zero interest rate environment. Even if the Fed does not cut rates this year, it is virtually assured that it will be on hold until inflation picks up and sustains above 2%. Therefore, SHV's forward total return will be no higher than the current one-year Treasury yield at 1.5%.

Alternative Short-Duration ETFs

Below are several short-duration ETFs which offer similar duration profile, but higher dividend yield than SHV through investing in mostly investment-grade corporate bonds that mature within three years:

Fundamentals SHV GSY MINT NEAR FTSM JPST Dividend Yield TTM 2.19% 2.68% 2.65% 2.69% 2.38% 2.68% Effective Duration 0.4087 0.4665 0.1916 0.4666 0.36 0.52 Average Coupon 2.21% 2.85% 2.67% 2.86% 2.78% 2.65% Average Credit Rating AAA A -- BBB A A Number of Holdings 54 297 818 432 720 660 Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.23% 0.36% 0.25% 0.40% 0.18%

Source: YCharts

More importantly, as majority of their holdings mature more than one year later, they are most likely able to maintain their current dividend yields due to less reinvestment risk:

Bond Maturity Exposure SHV GSY MINT NEAR FTSM JPST 91 to 182 Days 43.84% 9.56% 6.16% 9.60% 12.10% 8.72% 183 to 364 Days 56.16% 17.87% 11.32% 22.67% 13.27% 19.32% 1 to 3 Years 0.00% 50.52% 45.09% 29.95% 63.08% 59.58% 3 to 5 Years 0.00% 3.04% 15.80% 13.23% 2.69% 1.05% 5 to 7 Years 0.00% 0.82% 1.91% 2.32% 0.10% 1.14% 7 to 10 Years 0.00% 4.57% 4.15% 9.42% 0.15% 8.77% 10 to 15 Years 0.00% 2.44% 3.76% 5.38% 1.24% 0.70% 15 to 20 Years 0.00% 0.67% 2.15% 4.90% 0.56% 0.61% 20 to 30 Years 0.00% 3.70% 5.27% 1.29% 2.64% 0.10% Over 30 Years 0.00% 6.82% 4.39% 1.23% 4.16% 0.00% Within 1 Year 100.00% 27.43% 17.48% 32.27% 25.37% 28.04%

In terms of credit risk, GSY and JPST boost the highest quality with most AAA exposure, while NEAR is the least with more than 50% of its holdings in BBB-rated bonds:

Bond Quality Exposure SHV GSY MINT NEAR FTSM JPST AAA 100.00% 39.69% N/A 0.00% 20.70% 34.47% AA 0.00% 10.54% N/A 13.66% 14.76% 10.25% A 0.00% 26.24% N/A 32.45% 46.38% 35.76% BBB 0.00% 21.85% N/A 53.89% 18.16% 19.52% BB 0.00% 0.19% N/A 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% B 0.00% 0.20% N/A 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Below B 0.00% 0.18% N/A 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

In summary, those looking for steady income potential through short-duration ETFs should avoid SHV and consider the more actively managed alternatives which have less rollover risks and more likely to outperform declining short-term rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.