Profire Energy Has A Strong Balance Sheet, But Margin Pressure Can Hold It Back

Profire Is Unlikely To Run High Now

Profire Energy (PFIE) provides products and technologies related to burner-management systems (or BMS) and chemical solutions in North America. The current energy market headwind and the costs of increased marketing efforts will continue to affect the operating margin level, adversely in Q4. I do not think the stock price will soar anytime soon.

It is trying to encounter the growth slowdown through acquisitions, building new direct relationships with the resellers and end-users, and targeting the downstream industry. The marketing of the PF 2200 and PF3100, the next-gen BMS products, in the international geographies will determine the stock’s performance over the medium-term. With a zero-debt balance sheet, its balance sheet is better placed than many of its leveraged peers. Investors may keep the stock in radar with a long-term view.

Analyzing The Current Strategies

PFIE’s strategy calls for launching additional models, including dual burner and force-draft. The force draft model is more likely to be used in the downstream and international markets. It also looks to supplement the current revenue source by tagging the PF2200 product with the burner management system because the company’s products enhance the efficiency, safety, and compliance of the energy companies. The certification process is nearing completion, and the new model is expected to start functioning from Q4 2019 and continue after that.

With the recent acquisitions and additional workforce, PFIE has deployed more staff for the marketing of the products. International sales in Asia and South America produced $0.2 million in Q3, a large part of which came through new distributors. I think increased marketing efforts can lead to higher international sales on a quarter-over-quarter in the next three-to-four quarters.

However, in recent times, several projects, which could potentially use PF3100 products, have been deferred. In the short-term, the rate of operating expense growth may exceed the revenue growth due to an increase in wages, higher professional fees related to the acquisitions, and the fees associated with certifications required for the development of the PF2200 product. So, we may see a lower gross margin in Q4 2019.

Focus On Core Values

Despite the current thrust on servicing international customers, PFIE will continue to provide efficient solutions to the domestic (U.S. based) customers, which, in the past few quarters, reduced capex and lowered operating expenses. Because the company provides designing, sourcing, and procurement for combustion-related solutions, it helps improve productivity and extend the life of production and process equipment, thus, enabling producers to reduce costs. Read more on the company’s core strength in my past article here.

Growth Push Through Acquisitions

In June, PFIE acquired Millstream Energy Products. Millstream’s high-performance burners, secondary air control plates, flame arrestor housing, and other components complement Profire’s burner management systems. In August, the company acquired Midflow Services, which is one of the largest resellers of Profire BMS (burner management solution). The acquisition expands PFIE’s reach in the Northeastern U.S. The Midflow assets will also allow the company to focus on product development, in the upstream and midstream space. The management anticipates additional annual revenues of $3.5 million to $5.5 million from these acquisitions. Overall, between the two acquisitions, the company spent $5 million, while a total of $3.5 million to $5.5 million of additional annual revenue is expected to be added.

As PFIE tries to establish itself as a one-stop-shop for combustion-related solutions, the acquisitions are expected to boost revenue from the sale of the existing BMS. The company offers its customers the benefits of product customization as well, which allowed it to forge new relationships with end-users and OEM resellers. Before the acquisitions, the company did not have OEM customers. Plus, the acquisitions also brought new technologies to the product offerings. Revenues relating to both acquisitions totaled ~$1 million in Q3 2019.

The Drivers Throw A Mixed Picture

In the past year, drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) (4% down) and completed wells (6% down) were marginally weak until November 2019, according to EIA’s estimates. The drilled wells, in comparison, declined much sharply (26% down) during the same period. The figures indicate a delay in the expected recovery in well completions activity. The weakness was despite the 29% rise in the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price during the same period, which suggests that a recovery will be underway sooner than later. I think the company’s Q4 performance may continue to underwhelm, while it may start moving up in 2020.

CAD-to-USD Movement

PFIE is exposed to the U.S. dollar to the Canadian dollar (or CAD-USD) exchange rate risk. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. Since the beginning of Q4 (i.e., October 1), the WTI crude oil price has increased by 17%, while the USD has depreciated by 1.3% against CAD. Investors may note that appreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD is beneficial to the Canadian oil producers and the OFS companies like PFIE.

Understanding The Primary Drivers

In Q3 2019, PFIE’s revenues remained nearly unchanged compared to Q2 2019. Year-over-year, it was down by 12% in Q3. In Q3 2019, gross margin shrank to 52.2% compared to 53% a year ago. Adverse changes in product mix, direct labor costs, and inventory and warranty reserves led to higher operating costs, which reduced the gross margin.

In FY2019, we can expect the operating cost expense growth to exceed the revenue growth as a result of the onshore industry’s current challenge. By the end of the year, it looks like the growth in operating costs will fall below the company’s forecast made at the beginning of the year. The outperformance will allow the company to continue to invest in investments that it finds suitable for the remainder of the year. Over the medium-to-long-term, the company’s outlook will depend on the successful marketing of the next-gen burner management systems - PF 2200 and PF3100.

Zero Debt And Share Repurchase

In 1H 2019, Profire’s year-over-year cash flow from operations (or CFO) nearly doubled. Despite a 12% fall in revenues in the past year, an improvement in working capital, due to an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities, led to the CFO rise. However, in Q3, the company’s inventory balance increased, which mitigated the CFO growth. The increase in inventories reflects the inventory addition from the Millstream and MidFlow acquisitions. Although the company’s free cash flow (CFO less capex and acquisitions) turned negative in 9M 2019, it was primarily due to the acquisitions.

PFIE is a zero-debt company. The cash and cash equivalents were $9.9 million on September 30, 2019. Recently, the company has approved an additional $2 million stock repurchase under the existing program. With the cash balance, executing the share repurchase plans looks comfortable. However, it might want to improve free cash flows to avoid any possible strain on the balance sheet in the long-run.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Profire Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.9x. According to sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 15.3x. The company is currently trading at par with its past four-quarter average of 8.2x.

Profire’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the EV/EBITDA multiple contraction for peers because the stock’s EBITDA is expected to decline compared to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NES, CLB, and TTI) average of 9.9x. I think the stock’s relative valuation is stretched at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in my analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated PFIE a “buy” in December 2019 (includes “very bullish”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” The consensus target price is $3.12, which at the current price, yields ~135% returns. However, given the lack of growth catalysts, I don’t think such high returns are possible in the next 12 months.

What’s The Take On PFIE?

The E&P budget rationalization has lowered the revenue generation potential for the oilfield services companies in the U.S. Profire is trying to encounter the headwind by chartering innovative ways, including acquisitions, building new direct relationships with the resellers and end-users, and targeting the downstream industry. Also, the current completed wells recovery and the energy activity rebound in Canada in the past couple of quarters can complement its efforts.

However, the costs of increased marketing efforts will continue to affect the operating margin level, adversely in Q4. With a zero-debt balance sheet, the company is more likely to afford the stock repurchase program initiated recently than many of its leveraged peers. Investors should keep the stock in radar with a long-term view. But, in the short-to-medium-term, I do not find enough catalysts that can set the stock price soaring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.