RPM International: Earnings Outlook Supports Stronger Dividend Growth

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) with a market cap of $9.5 billion is a manufacturer of specialty construction materials. The company just reported its latest quarterly update which beat expectations on firming margins and accelerating earnings. We like the stock for its dividend growth profile and see the current price as representing value with further upside. This article covers recent developments along with our forecast for a dividend rate increase later this year, which we expect to be higher compared to 2019. This is a quality company that benefits from its market leadership position with an overall positive outlook.

(source: Finviz.com)

RPM Fiscal 2020 Q2 Earnings Recap

RPM reported its Q2 earnings on January 8th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.76, which was $0.03 ahead of expectations. GAAP EPS of $0.59 missed by $0.11. Revenue of $1.4 billion increased by 2.9% year over year and was $10 million ahead of estimates. Notably, organic sales in constant currency increased by a stronger 3.5%. Non-GAAP EPS increased by 59.5% year over year, while the GAAP result included some restructuring charges.

(source: Company IR)

The story here has been positive benefits related to its '2020 Margin Acceleration Plan' referred to as "2020 MAP". These are a series of strategic efficiency initiatives including reducing headcount, cost cuts, facilities closures, and product line rationalization. Indeed, the results have been positive as the gross margin increased 160 basis points to 37.8% in Q2, while the adjusted EBIT margin increased by 180bps on the quarter to 11%. From the press release:

Our very strong bottom-line growth in the quarter was primarily driven by our 2020 MAP to Growth, which is enabling us to grow earnings at a faster rate than those of our peers. Actions taken included delayering management, consolidating manufacturing, and shedding low-margin product lines to free up capacity for more value-added, EBIT-accretive volume. Pricing and moderating raw material inflation also positively impacted results.

While management noted a tepid North America commercial construction market, the segment results were more positive as organic sales increased by 7.4%. Some small acquisitions conducted over the past year added 0.6% to the top line result. Foreign exchange variations balanced the net firm-wide sales result slightly lower. Management highlighted how a number of different products gained market share.

Highlights by segment:

Commercial construction market - 34% of sales, organic sales up 7.4% y/y

Performance Coatings Group - 20% of sales, organic sales up 1.7% y/y

Consumer Group - 34% of total sales, organic sales up 6.4% y/y

Specialty Products Group - 12% of total sales. Organic sales down 10.5% year over year based on a difficult comparable period relative to fiscal 2019, which included a number of natural disasters that boosted sales.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with a cash and equivalents position of $208 million in an overall strong liquidity position based on a current ratio of 2.2x. Long-term debt of $2.5 billion has increased in recent years following a number of acquisitions, although the company expects to deleverage going forward with recurring free cash flow.

(source: company IR)

RPM Full Year 2020 Guidance Reaffirmed

For the full year 2020, management reaffirmed guidance issued with the fiscal Q4 results back in July of 2019. The expectation is that further progress in the 2020 MAP should support higher margins and firming profitability. Adjusted EPS in a range of $3.30 to $3.42 represents an increase of 24% at the midpoint compared to last year's earnings of $2.71 per share. With the two quarters remaining in the current fiscal year and the recent trends of net sales, management now thinks revenue will be on the lower end of 2.5% to 4% growth. While we'd like to see more top-line momentum, the earnings growth story is very strong as the 2020 MAP initiatives appear to be working based on this quarter's result.

"Given our results for the first half and our expectations for the rest of the fiscal year, we are reaffirming the full-year fiscal 2020 guidance we provided on July 22, 2019 and maintained in our last earnings release in October. Our revenue growth is expected to be on the low end of our previously disclosed range of 2.5% to 4%. We expect to leverage the positive momentum of the 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan to our bottom-line, and we are maintaining our projected adjusted EBIT growth in the 20% to 24% range. We expect this will result in adjusted diluted EPS between $3.30 and $3.42 for fiscal 2020," stated Sullivan.

Looking ahead, consensus expectations see EPS growth of 21.5% in fiscal 2021 and 16.6% in fiscal 2022. A rebound in revenue growth is expected over the next two years. Much of the enthusiasm is supported by a product portfolio that commands a premium status driving with market pricing power.

(source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

RPM Valuation

We take a positive view on RPM valuation viewing the current multiples only slightly above the average levels for the company in recent years. The current P/E ratio at 28.8x is nearly equal to the 5-year average of 28.3x. Other measures, including a P/S of 1.7x and EV to EBITDA at 17.4x, are reasonably within 10% of the average since 2015. This is a case where the market values the quality of the company with steady growth and assigns a premium, which we believe to be justified, given the expectation for accelerating earnings.

(source: data by YCharts/table by author)

Considering the full-year 2020 management EPS guidance at the midpoint, the forward P/E of 21.8x looks attractive in the context of the outlook here. The current valuation multiples should trend lower over the coming quarters, and the stock will begin to look cheap. In this regard, we see value in shares of RPM with further upside.

RPM Dividend Outlook

RPM is a dividend aristocrat with 46 consecutive years of increasing the cash dividend amount on an annual basis. The payout ratio on earnings has averaged about 60% over the past decade. Given the outlook for an acceleration in earnings through 2022, we see room for further dividend growth. We expect a higher dividend increase this year compared to the modest 2.9% hike in 2019. The company last increased the quarterly rate back in October 2019 by $0.01 to the current rate of $0.36.

(source: Company IR)

We are forecasting a dividend increase of $0.04 per share or 11% to a new quarterly rate of $0.40 per share later this year in October 2020. The annualized rate of $1.60 would represent a 48% payout on the full-year EPS estimate. Our thinking is that a solid dividend increase by this amount is both sustainable and necessary to maintain the payout ratio consistent with historical trends.

Data by YCharts

The other consideration here is that the dividend yield currently at 1.9% is at the lowest level in over a decade. A higher dividend increase will improve the forward yield and offer higher value for the stock. The Board of Directors and Management could use the opportunity to cap off the successful "2020 MAP" strategic initiative and reward shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

We think RPM has further upside in 2020 and set a price target of $85, representing a multiple of 25x on full-year guidance EPS. Following what was a strong 2019 for shares of RPM with the stock up 34%, we expect some volatility in the near term but see any material dip in shares as a buying opportunity. To the downside, beyond the risk of a broader cyclical slowdown or major deterioration in the macro outlook, monitoring points include the evolution of margin and sales growth momentum. We look ahead to October when the company should announce its next dividend increase and see room for a solid rate hike. We rate shares of RPM as a buy.

