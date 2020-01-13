International Economic Week In Review 1/6-1/10

Last week, the World Bank issued its latest Global Economic Prospects report. Here is the key point about 2019 (emphasis added):

Global growth decelerated markedly in 2019, with continued weakness in global trade and investment (Figures 1.1.A and 1.1.B). This weakness was widespread, affecting both advanced economies-particularly the Euro Area-and emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs). Various key indicators of economic activity declined in parallel, approaching their lowest levels since the global financial crisis (Figure 2011.1.C). In particular, global trade in goods was in contraction for a significant part of 2019, and manufacturing activity slowed markedly over the course of the year; recent high-frequency readings suggest some tentative stabilization of manufacturing output at weak levels. To a lesser extent, services activity also moderated. A broad range of economies have experienced feeble growth, with close to 90 percent of advanced economies and 60 percent of EMDEs going through varying degrees of deceleration last year.

The global manufacturing PMI started to decline in late 2017 in reaction to heightened US-China tensions. It continued to decline for the next year, eventually contracting in 2019. It has since rebounded somewhat but is barely positive. The composite indicator started to decline at the same time, although it remains positive due to the service sector's buoyancy.

This week, the Reserve Bank of Australia released its latest chart pack, which, due to Australia's reliance on global trade, contained the following charts of global GDP: The upper-left chart shows global GDP in blue. While still positive, it's declining. China and India - two key developing economies - are also seeing weaker growth (upper-right). Japan's growth rebounded over the last year, but the EU and the US saw a decrease (lower left). Major East Asian Economies are faring a bit better, but are still showing some signs of stress (lower right).

Before looking at the markets, let's take a look at the OECD's leading indicators to see if this weakness is more or less likely for 1H20: Above, the blue line represents the leading indicators while the red line represents something similar to potential GDP. CLIs below the reference series indicate a below-trend growth rate. In the next 6-9 months, we should expect weaker global growth. We should also expect slower growth in the EU and NAFTA (top two charts).

Now let's turn to the financial markets, starting with last week's performance of the major international ETFs: Most regions rose. Russia led the way higher, gaining 3.63%. That was slightly more than twice the gain of all Asia ex-Japan, which was the second-best performer. Australia rounded out the top three positions with a 1.56% gain. At the bottom is the UK, which was off mildly, along with Latin America generally and Brazil specifically. Brazil comprises a large percentage of ILF which partially explains the drop. But the entire region has been experiencing problems: Brazil's growth has slowed; Argentina has been experiencing structural debt problems; and Chile recently experienced social unrest. Add in the drop in global trade and you have a recipe for economic weakness.

Let's next look at the two-week charts for the above ETFs: None of the ETFs are trending lower. The worst chart (relatively speaking) is Japan (lower left corner). But that's due to a mild drop in mid-December after which prices trended sideways. All other charts clearly caught a bid in reaction to the news of a Phase I treaty deal between the US and China.

Above I referenced Latin America. Let's take a look at the major ETFs for that region: The upper left chart is the Argentina ETF, which took a nose-dive at the end of the summer as the debt crisis heated up. Chile (upper row, second from left) has been trending lower for the entire year. Peru (upper row, second from right) was near a 52-week low until recently when it rallied sharply. The remaining charts show indexes near 52-week highs.

So why are global markets rallying in contravention of the economic slowdown? Equity markets are a leading indicator. The general consensus is that the US-China trade war caused the recent slowdown. Traders are betting that the Phase I deal is a sign that tensions are diminishing, leading to higher growth prospects. Obviously, time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.