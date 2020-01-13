Booking Holdings: A High-Return Business With A Long Runway For Secular Growth

As a matter of quick background, Booking Holdings is a leader in online travel and operates a number of businesses including Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. While the company does not disclose the size of each business, Booking.com is their most significant brand, and a large percentage of Booking.com is driven by international markets (e.g., Europe). This letter lays out our long-term expectations for the company, a number of potential risks, and financial metrics that help support our investment thesis.

First, we think that Booking Holdings has a long runway for secular growth. This rationale starts with the simple idea that the global travel industry should grow faster than the global economy, as consumers with greater disposable income spend more on travel. Taking this a couple steps further, the online portion of the travel industry is expected to grow faster than the offline portion of the travel industry, and more specific to Booking Holdings, as the company leverages their competitive advantages, market share gains should translate to additional growth relative to peers. So what specifically are these competitive advantages? In our view, it comes down to benefits from scale and strategic vision (i.e., the Connected Trip). In regards to scale, Booking Holdings is currently the largest player in the industry, and compared to Expedia, has more than two times the room nights booked (although there are some significant differences in share by region). And importantly, from the consumer’s perspective, we think the main value in this business resides in the convenience of visiting one website, like Booking.com, with the ability to search a wide assortment of hotels with low and transparent pricing. All else equal, we think the Booking.com experience is far better than visiting a sub-scale platform with a smaller assortment of hotels, or even worse, visiting hotel websites one at a time. As a result, we think this business has barriers to entry that should lead to sustained excess returns. Simply put, a wide assortment of hotels leads to more travelers visiting a platform. And more travelers visiting a platform leads to more hotels wanting to partner with it. In our view, this dynamic increases the likelihood that the ‘big will get bigger’ and makes it harder for new entrants to gain scale.

In terms of Booking’s go-forward strategy, we are optimistic about management’s vision for the ‘Connected Trip’, where the company seeks to be a one stop shop that offers hotels, flights, rental cars, restaurant reservations, touring attractions, and more. At a recent investor conference, Glenn Fogel (CEO) compared their offerings to the historical use of travel agents. Prior to the rise of digital travel sites, many travelers relied more heavily on recommendations from travel agents, who added value based on their knowledge of a client’s budget and what they’d enjoyed in the past. Additionally, if issues were to arise during their trip (which inevitably they would), the travel agent was available to troubleshoot. Enabled by technology, management believes they can better replicate this experience with greater efficiency. Note that Booking Holdings has a dedicated AI team working on personalization initiatives, which is expected to improve the user experience as well as drive higher sales conversions. For example, with the assistance of big data, someone who regularly stays at one type of property can be marketed different restaurants and attractions than someone who regularly stays at another type of property. Additionally, if a customer has their entire trip booked through a single platform, that platform (or customer service rep) is better equipped to make changes (e.g., if your flight gets delayed, you can be prompted to push back your restaurant reservation). Importantly, to the extent that this initiative is successful, it also drives customers to book travel arrangements directly through Booking.com rather than starting with a Google meta-search, which is a higher-cost customer acquisition channel.

In our view, the threat from Google is one of the bigger risks on investors’ minds currently. And while this may be partially mitigated by the success of the Connected Trip over time, at this point, it’s far from eliminated. Note that Google owns a significant portion of the customer acquisition funnel (i.e, a fair number of people start their search with Google), which is an important advantage relative to other competitors in the online travel space. Of course, we have a great deal of respect for the team at Google (in fact, we also own GOOG in individual stock portfolios), and wouldn’t underestimate their ability to disrupt the travel industry. That said, we also think it’s important to understand the key differences between Google’s meta-search offering and Booking.com. Google’s meta-search is a ‘search of other searches’, which means Google doesn’t control hotel relationships and directs customers to other online travel agencies, including Booking.com. In our view, Google would find it difficult to secure a similar mix of hotel relationships, consistent with our view that benefits from scale have made early winners harder to displace. There’s also the customer service infrastructure required to compete more directly, which we think Google would prefer not to build out. Our rationale is furthered by Booking’s heavier exposure to Europe, which has a more fragmented hotel industry vs. the United States, resulting in a greater number of smaller hotels to onboard. As an aside, we like Booking’s greater exposure to Europe relative to Expedia, since smaller hotels make the company’s offerings more valuable, as many of these smaller players don’t have the scale to invest in digital marketing initiatives as they seek to sop up excess room night supply.

Another key risk on investors’ minds is the rise of Airbnb, which we think Booking.com is already addressing successfully. Note that Booking.com currently has more than 6.2 million alternative accommodation listings, which is not far from Airbnb at more than 7.0 million listings. Alternative accommodations at Booking.com include vacation homes, cabins, guest houses, apartments, bed and breakfasts, as well as many other types of properties.

In terms of the recent operating environment, on their last quarterly call, management pointed to a stable but sluggish economic environment in Europe, economic headwinds in China, and reduced travel to Hong Kong due to political unrest. A stronger USD also negatively impacted travel from international destinations into the United States. However, despite these headwinds, room nights grew ~11% YOY, which we believe demonstrates resilience in the business. In regards to Q4’19, management has guided to ~6 - 8% room night growth, though revenue is expected to come in somewhat weaker at only ~1 - 3% growth in constant currency, driven in large part by an expected ~4% decline in Average Daily Rates (ADRs). Lower ADRs are being driven by factors including a negative mix shift (e.g., relatively lower priced markets like Southeast Asia growing faster and a stronger USD discouraging international travel into the United States), as well as lower rates in key markets like the United States, Japan and Hong Kong. We don’t suspect that growth will be in a straight line and remain focused on longer-term earnings power, driven by a strong competitive position in an attractive industry. And in regards to recession risk, while Booking.com clearly does better when the economy is strong, there’s also a counter-cyclical element that acts as a partial offset in more severe downturns, as hotels with empty rooms rely more heavily on third parties to increase utilization rates.

While we think this business is attractive for a variety of reasons, there’s further evidence in the numbers. Booking Holdings operates a capital light business, and we calculate that over the past ~5 years, the company has generated an average adjusted return on tangible capital in excess of 100%. Looking to their balance sheet, the company is in a strong position, with $11.8B in cash and investments (including both short and long-term investments) and $8.5B of debt. The company also has $12.9B remaining on their share repurchase authorization, which management expects to complete over the next ~2-3 years, assuming stable business and market conditions. At the current price, this represents ~15% of shares outstanding. Finally, on valuation, BKNG is currently trading at ~18.6x forward earnings, which is roughly in-line with the S&P 500. And of course, we believe Booking Holdings to be a far better than average company.

All in, we view Booking Holdings as a high-return business with a long runway for secular growth, trading at a similar multiple to the broader market. While we recognize concerns regarding competitive threats in the industry and the potential for near-term ADR headwinds, we think the long-term risk/reward profile skews to the positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.