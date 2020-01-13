Buffett-Style Free Cash Flow Analysis Of Lockheed Martin

Background on the Company

Lockheed Martin (LMT), the largest defense contractor in the world, should benefit greatly if there is a further escalation in the recent conflict between the United States and Iran. That is clearly the sentiment on Wall Street based upon the reaction on the day after the U.S. took out the highest-ranking military leader of Iran, Soleimani. The S&P 500 Index closed down -0.71% on the news, while Lockheed Martin was up strongly.

The company is well positioned to generate good results for the foreseeable future due to its deep relationship with the U.S. government.

Lockheed Martin makes a wide range of military aircraft, including the F-35 fighter jets, as well as sonar technologies, ships, missile defense systems, and missiles used by the Navy. Its weaponry should be of the first to see action in any significant conflict.

The F-35, Joint Strike Fighter program alone has the potential to generate over $1 trillion in future revenues from the manufacture of the planes to long-term contracts for parts and servicing the aircraft for our military and that of our many close allies around the world. We expect revenues to increase steadily for many years.

At Friedrich Global Research we focus more on consistency of performance over the long term to determine the quality of a business. Every management team attempts to tell a positive story about the future prospects of a company. That doesn’t always square well with reality. Many analysts rely upon company forecasts to determine assumptions used to forecast future results. Assumptions often require adjustments (stress on the word “often”). Consistently superior past results and sustainable revenue growth prospects are, in our opinion, a better indication of the future. The numbers don’t lie. Earnings can be, and often are, manipulated. Cash is cash. That is why we focus on the numbers, especially free cash flow.

Main Street vs. Wall Street

Main Street is where Lockheed Martin operates, and Wall Street is where its shares trade. The Lockheed Martin shares available Wall Street are in the public domain allowing the company has little control over price. Lockheed Martin is required to release its earnings reports each quarter, and from time to time, it also provides press releases to its shareholders and the general public giving updates on how its operations are doing on Main Street.

Main Street is where Lockheed Martin invests in its own operations and sells to its customers. How well the CEO of Lockheed Martin and its management do in selling those products or services determines how profitable the company will be. Wall Street then reacts based on the success or failure of management to meet its goals.

An Emotion Free Analysis

Our algorithm was designed over the last three decades to assist all investors (both pro and novice alike) in assessing companies at a glance. The algorithm can also assist users in analyzing an entire index like the S&P 500, an ETF, mutual fund, or an individual portfolio with the use the Portfolio Analyzer that we developed.

Many years ago, while reading Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 1986 letter to shareholders, we discovered a ratio, which Mr. Buffett entitled "Owner Earnings," or what we may consider to be Mr. Buffett's version of "Free Cash Flow." In that little footnote, Mr. Buffett explains how to use owner earnings and states that it is one of the key ratios that he and Charlie Munger use in analyzing stocks. In that article, he defined the term "owner earnings" as the cash that is generated by the company's business operations.

"[Owner earnings] represent [A] reported earnings plus [B] depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges… less [C] the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume."

This free cash flow ratio was originated by Arnold Bernhard founder of The Value Line Investment Survey, many years ago. This ratio was the basis of our 60-year back-test of the DJIA from 1950 to 2009. The results speak volumes and provides the reasoning for our focus on free cash flow analysis.

How We Calculate the Ratios

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor / [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

These are the ratios we use when analyzing a stock on Wall Street, and below are the ratios used when analyzing a stock on Main Street.

FROIC, which means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital" is:

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/(Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow it, therefore, has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. We use this, along with numerous other ratios to determine how a company is performing on Main Street and have found over the years that when companies are out-performing in this manner Wall Street will eventually figure it out and price the stock accordingly.

First Step: Analyzing the Debt

A major concern that we have these days in analyzing a company's debt relative operations and whether management is taking on more debt than it requires. Debt, or leverage can be extremely beneficial within certain parameters. On the other side of the coin, the use of debt can also be excessive and put a company's future in jeopardy. So, to determine if a company's debt policy is beneficial or abusive use, something we call the Sherlock Debt Divisor.

What the Divisor does is punish companies that carry excessive debt and rewards those that use debt wisely to leverage both growth and profitability while not jeopardizing flexibility in capital structure. To do this we take a company's working capital and subtract its long-term debt. The result (on a per share basis) is used to adjust the market price before calculating the other ratios. If working capital is larger than long-term debt the price is reduced, thereby improving (rewarding) results and vice versa.

Determining the Sherlock Debt Divisor requires the following four bits of financial data. TTM (trailing twelve months) is "trailing 12 months" is about as close to real-time data as we can get, based on when each company reports. The current analysis is taken from the Lockheed Martin’s September 29, 2019 filing with the SEC (except for the market price).

Market Price Per Share = $413.74

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $19,803,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $15,515,000,000

Working Capital = $ 4,288,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $12,652,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 283,900,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/ (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $413.74 - ((4,288,000,000 - $12,652,000,000)/ 283,900,000)), or $443.20

Since Lockheed Martin has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we, therefore, must punish it and use the new $443.20 as our new numerator in all our calculations.

Step Two: Wall Street Analysis

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $443.20

Net Income per diluted share = $5,985,000,000/283,900,000 = $21.08

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,171,000,000/283,900,000 = $4.12

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-1,300,000,000/283,900,000 = $-4.57

$21.08 + $4.12 - $4.57 = $20.63

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $443.20/$20.63 = 21.48

Now, if one goes to our Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 21.48 is considered average.

We last ran our data file for Lockheed Martin on January 4, 2020, and our algorithm produced a recommendation to our subscribers that Lockheed Martin is a “Hold” as our Friedrich Data File and Chart below show. There you also will find the last 10 years of Lockheed Martin's Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow results.

Source: Friedrich Database

Step Three: Main Street Analysis

Now that we have shown in detail how to calculate our Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio, let us move on and explain to everyone how to calculate our FROIC ratio.

First, we calculated our Forward Free Cash to be used in the FROIC calculation:

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

Net Income per diluted share = $5,985,000,000/283,900,000 = $21.08

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,171,000,000/283,900,000 = $4.12

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-1,300,000,000/283,900,000 = $-4.57

$21.08 + $4.12 - ($4.57) = $20.63

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 9%

[(($21.08 + $4.12) (109%)) - ($4.57) = $22.898

Long-Term Debt = $12,652,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $3,893,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 283,900,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ ((Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

$22.898/$58.28 = 39.289%

FROIC = 39%

Now, if one goes to my Friedrich Legend again (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 39% is considered Excellent and tells us that Lockheed Martin on Main Street produces $39 in forward free cash flow for every $100 it invests in total capital employed.

Going forward, with such a strong FROIC result, Lockheed Martin is hitting on all cylinders on Main Street, but on Wall Street it has already had an amazing run and is no longer a bargain. The Friedrich Sell Price on Lockheed Martin is $854.97, therefore if you own it, Friedrich currently believes there could be at least 100% upside left before there is a need to sell. Long-term investors may want to consider LMT for both growth and the 2.34% yield, which has risen by a compounded average rate over 15% per year over the last 10 years.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it's our belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies. If you don’t believe us, please take a few moments to check out the back-test details and results linked earlier in the article. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below.

