Cara Therapeutics Is An Undervalued Asset In 2020

The company’s oral Korsuva program is most likely to prove effective in pruritus indication across multiple settings.

Today, we will be studying why Cara Therapeutics (CARA) is an attractive investment for 2020.

Company overview

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on the development of peripheral KORs (kappa opioid receptors). The company’s lead investigational product and first-in-class KOR, Korsuva, is being explored as an injectable as well as an oral therapy for pruritus in various settings. The company has also completed a Phase 2/3 trial for Korsuva intravenous therapy in pain indication.

How do KORs work?

Four types of opioid receptors, mu, delta, kappa, and opioid-receptor like-1, play a vital role in modulating pathways responsible for pain. These receptors are present throughout the body. Opioids are also categorized in multiple categories based on the receptors they target as well as the affinity for the receptor. Hence, opioids can be full agonists, partial agonists, mixed agonists, or antagonists.

According to Pharmacy Times, full agonists and partial agonists differ in the level of conformational changes undergone for binding with a receptor. Here, partial agonists demonstrate lower receptor activation than full agonists. Mixed agonists and antagonists perform based on dosages and the targeted receptor

Korsuva, a peripheral kappa-opioid receptor agonist, works by activating peripheral kappa opioid receptors. These receptors are mainly present in sensory nerves, immune cells, and the dorsal root ganglion. While they provide pain relief, they do not have major CNS-mediated side-effects such as respiratory depression and abuse potential as seen in popular mu opioids such as morphine.

There is significant unmet demand in CKD-aP indication.

The diagram highlights the U.S. market opportunity in CKD-aP (Chronic Kidney Disease-associated Pruritus) space.

Despite the significant demand, there have been few treatment options for these end-stage renal disease patients. Currently, physicians prescribe an antihistamine, such as Benadryl. However, the efficacy is doubtful. Ultraviolet light helps in controlling pruritus in these patients. However, it is difficult for patients already on dialysis for 3 days a week to then go for ultraviolet therapy sessions. Korsuva injectable is targeting this underserved market opportunity.

Cara Therapeutics expects to file NDA for Korsuva injectable in the second half of 2020.

Cara Therapeutics is assessing Korsuva injectable for the treatment of CKD-aP (Chronic Kidney Disease-associated Pruritus) in the Phase 3 program. This program comprises of a U.S. efficacy trial, KALM-1 and a global efficacy trial, KALM-2. Besides, the company is also studying the drug in a 52-week U.S. open-label safety study and a global open-label safety trial.

In May 2019, the company reported top line results from the Phase 3 KALM-1 trial. The trial met all its primary and secondary endpoints.

The trial also demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in pruritus and quality of life of the assessed patients. Korsuva has also demonstrated a robust safety and tolerability profile. The drug remains in the patient’s body for 2-3 days, after which it is removed by dialysis. Thereafter, the therapy has to be re-administered to patients.

According to investigator Steven Fishbane, MD, from Northwell Health in Great Neck, New York, uremic pruritus for hemodialysis patients is especially difficult to treat the condition. KALM-1 trial results have been the first ones to demonstrate a relief in the intensity of itch in these patients after treatment for 12 weeks with Korsuva injection. Pascale Lane, MD, from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, has also highlighted the possibility of giving Korsuva as an infusion after the patient finishes with dialysis as an attractive idea.

In October 2019, Cara Therapeutics announced that the IDMC (Independent data Monitoring Committee) requires the company to increase enrolment in the KALM-2 trial by 20% to 430.

After reporting positive results from the KALM-2 trial, the company has planned to submit an NDA for Korsuva in CKD-aP indication in the second half of 2020.

Oral Korsuva is also a promising growth driver for Cara Therapeutics.

The diagram highlights the large market opportunity for oral Korsuva in pruritus indication in the non-dialysis CKD-aP segment.

In December 2019, the company announced positive top line data from Phase 2 trial evaluating oral Korsuva in the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in pre-dialysis stage 3-5 CKD patients. The trial has hit its primary endpoint after 12 weeks of change from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour WI-NRS (Worst Itching Intensity Numeric Rating Scale) score for the highest dosage of Korsuva. However, even at the highest dosage, oral Korsuva could not meet the secondary endpoint of statistically significant improvement over placebo for 3 points or greater improvement from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily WI-NRS score at week 12. Since the secondary endpoint is mostly what FDA will evaluate during the approval process, the stock crashed after these results.

Based on the company’s current valuation, investors seem to have completely written off the Korsuva oral program. However, it should be remembered that the trial has established the drug’s clinical activity.

Cara Therapeutics is also exploring Korsuva oral therapy in additional indications with significant unmet demand. The company expects top line data from Phase 2 trials evaluating oral Korsuva in atopic dermatitis and chronic liver disease indications in 2020.

Investors should, however, consider these risks prior to investing in Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics’ growth prospects depend solely on the success of its Korsuva program. This exposes the company to significant business concentration risks. The company is yet a clinical-stage company. Hence, it is also exposed to a high level of R&D failure risk.

At the end of September 2019, Cara Therapeutics had $249.1 million cash, significantly up than the $182.8 million at the end of September 2018. The company raised $136.5 million in a follow-on offering of common stock in July of 2019 and around $6.1 million from stock options.

The company expects its cash to sustain its operations until the second half of 2021. The company has not assumed any potential milestone payments in this calculation. The company’s net loss in the third quarter was around $32.8 million, while cash used in operations totaled $78.1 million. Assuming a similar cash burn rate, I believe that the company’s cash can sustain its operations for around three additional quarters or till the end of fiscal 2020. Hence, I believe that the company may have to opt for dilutive financing or debt to sustain its operations.

What price seems right for the stock?

Wall Street analysts have estimated a 12-month consensus target price as $31.89. On January 10, Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy selected Cara Therapeutics as a “Top Pick” among development-stage companies. The analyst claims the company is trading low, despite the success of the oral korsuva program and anticipated clinical readouts in 2020. She has rated the company as a “Buy” with a target price of $33.

On December 19, Piper Jaffray analyst, David Amsellem also highlighted the company’s favorable risk/reward portfolio at its current low valuation levels. He has reiterated the “Overweight” rating and set the target price at $39. On December 4, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, Charles Duncan, also reiterated the “Overweight” rating and set a target price at $33. He highlighted the reduced clinical risk for the company’s oral Korsuva program. On December 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a “buy” rating for the stock and set the target price at $30.

In this backdrop, I believe that the company’s consensus target price of $31.89 is a fair depiction of the true value of the stock. Hence, I recommend retail investors with an above-average risk appetite to go for this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.