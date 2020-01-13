Atlas Air Worldwide: A 40% Opportunity Arises

AAWW is seen to have an upside of 40%, as the short-term issues are resolved and the long-term prospects for the company are restored.

Recent macroeconomic headwinds, as well as an internal dispute with pilots from Southern Air, have weighed on AAWW's valuation.

Recent headwinds from tariffs and labor disputes have weighed on Atlas Air Worldwide's (AAWW) stock price, which has plummeted 60% since the beginning of 2018. Looking at the current valuation at 6x best P/E, AAWW is undervalued relatively to any perceivable outcome.

Current valuation

Looking at the valuation from a historic perspective, the market is now valuing the future of AAWW less than during the great financial crisis 2008-2009. This could roughly imply the market expects revenue to be halved in the near future. To be fair, a difference now from then is the net income margin, as the adjusted net income today stands at 0.5%-1% in comparison to 5%-6% in 2009. Worth noting is that the net income margin would have been above the 2009 levels if not for recent headwinds, as stated by Schwartz:

...if you were to back out the impact of the tariffs and trade tensions and back out the impact from the labor related service disruptions that we've had. You would have seen nice EBITDA growth.

First I am going to address the two headwinds and their implications for AAWW. Then, AAWW will be valued with this in mind.

Tariffs and Global Trade

At the time of this writing on Jan. 11, 2020, US tariffs applied exclusively to Chinese goods totals $550 billion, Chinese tariffs applied to US goods totals $185 billion.

A recent development is the "phase one deal," which implies the US will reduce the September 1 tariffs of $120 billion to 7.5% from 15%. Also, with this deal the US choose to not proceed with the 15% tariffs on $160 billion they had planned previously. However, the 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of goods remains.

Obviously, freight companies like Atlas Air Worldwide are highly dependent on global trade and its growth. Therefore, it is understandable investors gets spooked by the prospect of further trade escalation and the uncertainty brought with it. It is a safe assumption that the market has priced in further deceleration in trade, which probably has become a wild speculation at this point, or an "uncertainty premium" if you will.

Looking at the valuation in relation to total trade in the US, a change in investor's sentiment is evident. Yes, total trade growth has been slowing quickly, even pivoting to a yearly decline, but it is nothing extraordinary going by history. Going back no further than 2015, when total trade declined 6% yearly, the valuation was still way richer than it is today. Even during the great financial crisis, when total trade declined as much as 27% YoY, the valuation was not as low as at the current depressed levels.

The lower valuation today is, by the reasoning above, mostly explained by recent escalation in the Southern Air dispute.

The Southern Air Dispute

As have already been addressed in this article, the dispute with pilots in Southern Air is not a new phenomenon. However, fundamental headwinds emerged when the dispute escalated to actions by employees, damaging both the profitability and top-line growth, although more the profit than the latter.

Looking ahead, there will arguably be some changes to this issue: One, management should as of now understand the implications of their mistakes and act accordingly. Two, as they come to an agreement, what can be expected from it?

1. It is palpable committed investors are enraged with the recent protests, as it could have been avoided long ago. Looking at the Q3 earnings call transcript (linked to above), investors were not shy in sharing their concerns and disappointment. Quoting one of them from the Q&A:

So is there an issue with ... so is this management team imperative to resolving the labor issues? Is the continuity of the management team imperative to resolving the labor of the senior management who is all staying in place and/or being promoted?

I am confident that investors has been worse on the management outside of public discussions. This should make an incentive for the management to put in more efforts into the labor dispute, resolving the issue sooner rather than later. After all, the progression in discussions are dependent on AAWW's management, as suggested by negotiation updates from pilots.

2. Although it is very difficult to follow and gauge the successes of union discussions, history gives a fair indication of what to expect. As such, I have been looking at other situations when unions has been in the midst of negotiations during distress in the industry:

Ford (F) and UAW in 2011: At the end of the crisis, the auto sector was still hurt and the prospect for the industry was highly uncertain, like AAWW today. The United Auto Workers union (UAW) could not leverage negotiations to increase wages for their employees. Hourly salaries remained the same, instead, the two parties struck a deal to increase the "profit sharing" to employees.

Chrysler and UAW 2011: With its smaller profits, Chrysler (FCAU) pushed the UAW harder in contract talks than GM (GM) or Ford. Chrysler even managed to get an approval from UAW to hire as many entry level workers as it wanted. Entry-level workers are much cheaper than employees with more experience.

Lufthansa and Ver.di 2008: After a strike at Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), which forced the company to cancel hundreds of flights, the parties reached an agreement to raise the wages for their ground staff. Although Ver.di sought a 9.8% raise in salaries, Lufthansa got the leverage to counter the demand. They eventually agreed to a two-step raise of 6.7% over 2 years.

Spirit Airlines and Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) 2010: As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) operates as one of the most profitable airlines back in 2010, primarily due to paying 20-40% lower salaries than peers, pilots eventually commenced a strike to leverage negotiations for a raise. As Spirit Airlines had not raised wages since 2006, they managed to end the strike with an agreement of a 29% pay increase over the span of 5 years, 5.2% yearly.

British Airways and Balpa 2019: A strike that cost British Airways c.137 million euros pivoted the company to raise wages and end the dispute in 2019. It agreed to a pay increase of 11.5% over 3 years, 3.7% yearly. The parent company stock has rallied c.30%-35% since investors sniffed out the deal.

Interpreting the dispute through the perspective of Atlas' employees, through a site called "pilotsdeservesbetter" and personal interviews, it seems like the recent dispute unfolded as its workforce realized how grossly underpaid they are. This realization possibly came to their mind in 2018, when Southern Air pilots agreed to an amendment, implying their wages would be raised to the same level as their Atlas Air counter-parties. Still, the pilots at Atlas are reportedly paid 60% less than peers at other freight companies. As a result, AAWW have found it more difficult to find and attain pilots to support their expansion plans, which subsequently puts more pressure on remaining pilots.

Basically, there is a mismatch between supply and demand for pilots, and AAWW are pushing its limits. Judging by the historical examples, I am confident this issue will be resolved by a new agreement involving a pay increase. As shown on the chart, the remaining parts of negotiations are related to pay and work life quality. I find the Spirit Airlines dispute in 2010 a decent comparison of what to expect.

Valuation - Scenarios

There is one common factor for every valuation scenario - when the labor dispute is resolved and negative trade sentiment settles, the valuation multiples of AAWW will mean revert to its historic average to reflect a restored long-term prospect for the company. This translated roughly to a 66% upside in valuation alone, estimated from a P/E multiple expansion to 10x (average valuation at current business cycle) from the current 6x. It is just a matter of how much of that upside will be offset by fundamental headwinds. The following are the possible scenarios:

Scenario 1: US Total trade declines from Q3 2019 at a quicker pace to bottom out at -10% yearly in 2021, this decline are directly passed on to AAWW´s revenue growth + AAWW agree to raise employee salaries across the board with 10% yearly 2020-2021. 13% downside.

Here, revenue in 2021 is estimated to be FY $2,220 million, a 14% decline from Q3 2019. Other costs are estimated to remain the same portion to revenue as in the last quarter (Q3 2019). The salary increase translates into an increase in employee costs as a percentage of revenue to 23% 2021 from 20% in 2018. This translates to an earnings per share of $2.36. Applying the multiple of 10x, the share price is projected to be $23.6 = a downside of 13%.

This scenario is arguably not very probable. Its portraying a view that trade keeps getting worse, despite 2019-year-end efforts by both the US and China to de-escalate the tension. It also implies AAWW and the Airline Professionals Association (the union) agree to a wage increase of 10% yearly, totaling 21% in 2 years, a higher raise than any other comparable deals discussed earlier.

Scenario 2: AAWW's revenue decline with total trade at a pace of 4% yearly from Q3 2019 + AAWW increases wages with 6% yearly 2020-2021. 61% upside.

2021 FY revenue are estimated to be $2,390 million, employee costs run up to 21% of revenue. This translates into an EPS of $4.39, a share price of $43.9 = upside of 61% in two years and an IRR of 26.9%.

The second scenario is to me the most probable. It implies global activity slows from a peak business cycle, an acceleration of the decline from last quarters. The 6% yearly hike of salaries is more in line with empirical cases depicted above. Arguably still an aggressive assumption, as a 6% yearly increase is comparable to some of the highest.

Scenario 3: Revenue stays flat. Wages are hiked with 10% yearly 2020-2021. 27.4% upside.

The result is a 2021 FY revenue of $2,590 million, employee costs stands at 23% of revenue. EPS lands at $3.47, price of $34.7 = 27.4% upside in two years and an IRR of 12.9%.

Arguably, this is the second most probable scenario. Revenue growth has not been as sensitive to global trade as depicted in the previous 2 scenarios. Furthermore, with ignited optimism from the recent de-escalation in tensions, it is likely manufacturers will commence operations again, increasing trade somewhat. With better prospects for profitability, pilots will regain leverage on management. As such, I believe wages would be increased more than during an economical downturn. That's still hefty in relation to earlier cases of deals with unions.

Bringing the scenarios together into one

To complement the analysis with scenarios, I am going to resonate about the probability for each of them. To incorporate the target prices into one, probabilities will be addressed to each scenario [Scenario 1/2/3] and they will be weighted into one common target price. All TP's are estimated for 2021.

[10/50/40] = 40% Upside -> 18% IRR

[20/40/40] = 33% Upside -> 15% IRR

[10/60/30] = 44% Upside -> 20% IRR

[30/40/30] = 29% Upside -> 14% IRR

[20/60/20] = 40% Upside -> 18% IRR

[5/85/10] = 54% Upside -> 24% IRR

To me, alternative A makes the most sense. Hence, I estimate an upside of 40% in this stock.

Risks to the Case

The biggest risks to this case are as follows:

Valuation Might Not Pick Up: The most important factor in this case is the notion that AAWW's valuation will mean revert when short-term issues become a thing of the past and thus investors values it by a healthier prospect. This expectation could fall short for numerous reasons. For one, slowing trade due to tariffs could be interpreted by investors as a long-term issue, a weaker trade environment which will not recover in the foreseeable future.

Further Mismanagement: Reading an update on the union negotiations from within, as of October, AAWW's management was still reluctant to properly negotiate with the union. I do not know why they are stalling despite a 60% decline in the company's market capitalization. It is possible management are prolonging discussions to gain leverage, on expectations for a weaker market coming years, but that is just speculation. It is evident pilots are under distress, if AAWW does not start looking for a compromise, it could put further pressure on the stock.

Conclusion

Even when incorporating a two-year revenue decline of 14% and a jaw-dropping 21% salary increase for all of AAWW's employees, the implied downside is no more than 13% from the current valuations. Although I cannot tell with confidence how the future of AAWW is going to play out, any logical outcome does simply not warrant today's valuation. Making a more reasonable projection two years forward, the implied value of its stock could easily offer upside of 60%. This offers investors a great reward/risk opportunity to not miss out on. As such, I strongly believe AAWW is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAWW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.