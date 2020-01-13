WD-40 Company: More Downside Following Disappointing Q1 Results

This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Management reiterated full year guidance, although we think the company will be challenged to reach those estimates which now appear aggressive.

WDFC reported weaker than expected Q1 results with a decline in sales and earnings blamed on the timing of orders and some promotional discounts.

WD-40 Company (NYSE:WDFC) is known for its propriety namesake product which is a water-displacing and anti-corrosion penetrating oil with various consumer and commercial uses. The company's product portfolio includes a variety of specialized variations of the formula targeting markets like machine maintenance and lubrication, along with a separate business of niche home care and cleaning brands. The company just reported its latest quarterly results which missed expectations including a disappointing decline in sales. While management maintains a positive long-term outlook, we highlight some weaker trends that will likely need to be monitored going forward.

WDFC Fiscal Q1 2020 Earnings Recap

WD-40 reported Q1 EPS of $0.88, which was $0.10 below the consensus estimate, and a decline of 7.7% year over year. Revenue of $98.6 million declined by 3% y/y and also missed market expectations by $5.4 million. Management highlighted that FX pressures drove the reported decline in sales while they were essentially flat on a constant currency basis. In terms of the EPS number, this was the worst miss to estimates for the company going back at least 5 years.

The story was a combination of weaker margins related to the sales mix and other costs along with some promotional discounting. By region, North America total sales declined by 2% year over year, while Asia-Pacific sales declined by 15%. Europe, Middle East, and Africa "EMEA" region sales growth of 1% was supported by distributor market sales.

At the product level, there were some areas of strength including a 30% increase in 'home care cleaning products' "HCCP" in the EMEA region, along with a 70% year over year increase for 'WD-40 Specialist' product in Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region currently only represents 13% of current global sales but is seen as the company's long-term growth driver.

One of the themes stressed in the conference call was some timing fluctuations of sales and orders, that was used as a justification for the weaker momentum this quarter. Management is looking past the headline numbers and continues to have a positive outlook. From the conference call:

Though these results may look disappointing, they no way reflect a trend. In fact, we see lots of opportunities for growth as we continue to maximize the product line through geographic expansion, increased market penetration and premiumization of the blue and yellow can with a little red top.

Other developments this quarter included a dividend increase of 10% to a new quarterly rate of $0.67. The company is now a "Dividend Contender" with 10 consecutive years of a dividend increase. The forward yield on the new annualized dividend amount is 1.4%. Separately, the company continues to repurchase shares spending $5 million in Q1 with $40 million remaining under the current organization.

2020 Guidance Appears Aggressive

We previously covered WDFC as a Seeking Alpha Pro+ exclusive article in December. Subscribers were given an actionable trade idea for this earnings release which favorably went as planned. The thesis then was that the company's growth targets appeared aggressive while the stock already appeared richly valued. We believe the Q1 report confirms our bearish bias and we expect more downside pressure for the stock going forward.

We found it curious that management reiterated its full-year 2020 guidance targets which now becomes a more difficult task in consideration of the weak Q1 results. The company still sees sales growth between 3% and 7% along with EPS in a range of $4.74 to $4.83 for the full year. Given the unexpected year over year decline in both sales and earnings this quarter, a strong acceleration will be required for the remainder of the year.

Compared to total sales of $98.6 million in Q1, WDFC will need to average $112.5 million, up 5% year over year total for the next three quarters to reach the low-end guidance of $436 million for 2020. For context, full-year revenue growth in 2019 was just 3.6%. We are skeptical that there is sufficient organic growth momentum to reach the 2020 targets.

Longer-term, the company has an aspirational 2025 revenue target of ~$700 million compared to $423 million in fiscal 2019. The company sees room to increase the penetration of its 'Smart Straw' product globally. Basically, this is a more premium can with built-in straw that sells for a higher price. The idea is that a transition away from the 'Classic Can' will drive margins and incrementally boost revenue.

The other issue here continues to be what is a stretched valuation. Multiples including a current P/E of 46.3x, price to free cash flow at 49.3x, and EV to EBTIDA of 30.3x have steadily climbed higher in recent years. The forward P/E based on 2020 midpoint EPS guidance is at 38.2x.

A justification for the stock's premium in part may be the sense that the company benefits from its market position with a unique world-renowned brand and what had been steady growth. Investors here need to balance what is arguably an expensive stock against management's position that this quarter's result was more or less a fluke. Our view is that even in a best-case scenario, the upside for the stock is limited as the most bullish scenarios may have already been priced in.

Verdict

We believe this weaker than expected Q1 with a decline in sales and earnings should result should reset expectations lower. In our opinion, the company will be challenged to reach its full-year guidance. We rate shares of WDFC as a sell on valuation with overall risks tilted to the downside with an expectation that shares remain under pressure through the next earnings release. Monitoring points going forward include momentum in the important Asia-Pacific region and trends in margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.