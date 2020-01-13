iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF: Favorable Long-Term Growth Outlook Should Drive Future Price Appreciation

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) owns a portfolio of large-cap pharmaceutical stocks. The ETF tracks the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index. Stocks in IHE's portfolio are stocks with competitive advantages over their smaller peers. In addition, these stocks will benefit from rising pharmaceuticals demand in the world. IHE's stocks are fairly valued against their historical averages. Given the favorable long-term growth outlook, we believe the fund is a good choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

ETF Analysis

Stocks in IHE's portfolio are moaty stocks with competitive advantages

Many pharmaceutical stocks hold valuable intangible assets from drug patents. This is also where they build their moats. These companies do have a rich drug development pipelines that should add more drug patents in the future. This will help these companies to remain competitive once their existing patents expire. In addition, stocks in IHE's portfolio are generally recession resilient as people will still need medicine regardless of an economic recession or not.

Top 10 Holdings Morningstar Moat Status Weight (%) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide 22.1 Merck & Co (MRK) Wide 19.47 Eli Lilly (LLY) Wide 4.74 Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) Wide 4.66 Allergan (AGN) Wide 4.44 Pfizer (PFE) Wide 4.40 Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wide 4.36 Mylan NV (MYL) None 4.26 Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) N/A 4.25 Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) None 3.26 Total: 75.94

Portfolio Construction

IHE tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index. This index has about 40 stocks and is market-cap-weighted. It does not limit a stock's weighting. In our view, this approach will introduce concentration risk. In fact, its top two holdings represent nearly 42% of the total portfolio. IHE rebalances its portfolio quarterly.

Since IHE's top two holdings Johnson & Johnson and Merck represent nearly 42% of the portfolio, it is worth discussing these two companies in detail. We will first discuss J&J. Unlike many other stocks in IHE's portfolio that are solely focusing on pharmaceuticals, J&J is a healthcare companies that also offers other healthcare products. In fact, about half of its revenue are derived from other products such as medical devices, and consumer products. Many of its products are difficult for its customers to switch as many people are willing to pay higher prices for better products when it comes to health-related issues.

Unlike J&J, Merck focuses its business on pharmaceuticals. Its focus on innovative drugs has helped it secure its competitive advantage especially in the area of immuno-oncology. For example, its patented Keytruda drug is one of the leading drugs to be used in non-small cell lung cancer. Other key growth drivers include drugs such as Gardasil (27% growth YoY in the past quarter), Proquad M-M-R (19% growth), Bridion (19% growth), and animal health products (12% growth). Therefore, we think Merck will continue to enjoy strong growth in 2020.

Favorable industry fundamentals should drive long-term growth

Stocks in IHE's portfolio should benefit from an ageing population in the world. According to a report by the United Nation, the number of people aged 60 years or older will double by 2050 from the current level today (see chart below). This presents tremendous opportunities for these pharmaceutical stocks in IHE's portfolio to grow their businesses as the need for medicines should also grow significantly.

Source: United Nations

The chart below shows worldwide forecast of pharmaceutical growth between 2017 and 2030. As can be seen from the chart below, pharmaceutical sector growth in the two most populous countries in the world, China and India, are expected to be over 230% between 2017 and 2030. Even in other developed nations, the growth rates are expected to be over 100%. Since stocks in IHE's portfolio have sizable businesses outside of the U.S., we see tremendous growth opportunities for stocks in IHE's portfolio.

Worldwide forecast of pharmaceutical sector growth between 2017 and 2030 (Source: Statista)

IHE is fairly valued right now

Let us now take a look at the valuation of the top 10 holdings of IHE's portfolio. Thanks to the recent rally of healthcare stocks (IHE's fund price rallied nearly 15% since October 1, 2019), the weighted-average forward P/E ratio of IHE's top-10 holdings has risen to 15.53x. This is only slightly below its 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 15.95x. Therefore, we think IHE is fairly valued.

Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-Year Average P/E Weight (%) Johnson & Johnson 15.97 16.27 22.1 Merck & Co 15.70 15.41 19.47 Eli Lilly 19.69 19.64 4.74 Zoetis Inc. Class A 33.11 25.93 4.66 Allergan 11.24 12.60 4.44 Pfizer 13.59 13.46 4.40 Bristol Myers Squibb 11.33 19.28 4.36 Mylan NV 4.94 7.75 4.26 Elanco Animal Health 22.27 N/A 4.25 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 8.38 11.48 3.26 Total: 15.53 15.95 71.69

Risks and Challenges

Stocks in IHE's portfolio also faces regulatory risks as governments can impose restrictions on drug margins. In addition, governments can pass regulations that reduces the number of years of exclusivity. This will impact the margin of stocks in IHE's portfolio and likely result in margin compression. IHE's fund price will likely fall if such situation happens.

Investor Takeaway

Although IHE's fund price is fairly valued against its historical average, we still think the stock is a good long-term core holding for investors. The fund should continue to benefit from an ageing demographic trend and continual demand for pharmaceuticals in the next decade. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, IHE is a good investment choice for capital appreciation. A pullback will create an even better buying opportunity.

