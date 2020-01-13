Advertising Revenue And Content Ownership Make Discovery, Inc. An Attractive Play

The technical setup of the company's stock is intriguing as it has been attempting to break long-term resistance in recent weeks.

As media distribution is disrupted through continued cord-cutting and over-the-top streaming platforms, Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is an intriguing investment idea as a long-term speculative hold. My opinion is based largely on a fundamental thesis that Discovery's current trend in advertising revenue growth and owned-content popularity should help the company navigate the shift away from the pay-TV subscriber model. Additionally, the share price is approaching break-out levels as short interest has almost doubled year over year.

Advertising vs. Distribution Revenue

As many in the investment community debate how to properly play the streaming wars, my go-to strategy can best be described as picking the content owners and those who deliver advertising. If you're an entity that can do both, even better. Despite the fact that Discovery is largely distributed through traditional cable and satellite providers, it's advertising revenue that has seen the better growth story over the last few years.

Source: Company filing

One of the things that I like about Discovery is the percentage of US network revenue from advertising has grown from 58.5% to 59.8% year over year as of Q3. That same metric was just 50.5% in 2017 and 51.3% in 2016. The story is similar with Discovery's international networks. While advertising still accounts for less than half of the revenue from international networks, that trend is heading more towards a heavier weighting in ads.

9 mos ended 9/30 % of Revenue from Advertising YoY Ad Rev Change 2019 42.9% +2% 2018 40.2% +35% 2017 38.8% +1% 2016 40.5% -7%

Source: company filings

While this might not seem important to some, I am of the opinion that advertising revenue growth outpacing distribution revenue growth is a good thing in the media business. The distribution model for companies like Discovery is going through massive disruption. Because of this disruption, I believe subscriber churn is more likely than advertising churn. It can be argued that the less reliance on subscriber revenue, the better the long-term health of the company. This would seem counter-intuitive as subscribers traditionally provide stable revenue. That will not be the case in the golden era of the streaming consumer.

Discovery has a Favorable OTT Distribution Story

Those who read my Disney (DIS) coverage or my Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) coverage might be familiar with my overall thoughts on the vMVPD distribution model. Short version: I don't love it. And while I think there will ultimately be two or three winners in that space who fight for majority share of the addressable market, Philo is one platform that has made me rethink some aspects of my thesis. In my Disney report, I called Philo more of a niche offering that likely won't be in the running for a large share of the vMVPD market compared to the four major players.

Source: Cordcutters Sling, Cordcutters AT&T, & Multichannel.com

Those four services in the line graph above are the largest vMVPD providers by total subscribers. It's clear that AT&T's (T) streaming service is on a very different trajectory than the other three services. AT&T TV NOW also happens to be the only service of the four seen above that doesn't distribute popular Discovery-owned networks like HGTV and Food Network.

While I don't expect Philo to ever be the leader in the vMVPD space, I'm starting to reconsider what the ceiling might be for that service. There are two reasons why I'm now reevaluating. The first reason is Nielsen's 2019 year end cable TV viewership numbers.

Source: Total Day viewing, Nielsen via The Wrap

Though it doesn't distribute any of the top 3 cable TV networks, Philo does stream half of the top 10 networks. What I find more interesting is the fact that Discovery owns three (shaded) of those five networks (in bold). There's a clear benefit to Discovery from Philo's success beyond just an ownership stake in the service.

The second reason I'm reconsidering Philo's future is because of the price point. At just $20 per month, it is far and away the most inexpensive vMVPD that is live streaming premium cable network content. While Philo's price point isn't a new development, a recent consumer study focused on streaming by The Trade Desk and YouGov found that 75% of US consumers would prefer to cap monthly streaming spending at $30 per month. While this is just one survey, I think the insight is valuable. A consumer who doesn't want to spend more than $30 is likely limited to about three services. This pricing preference also explains why the overall adoption of the vMVPDs has not kept up with the decreases in cable and satellite subscriptions.

Philo has a serious pricing advantage compared to every other major live streaming provider. Users pay about half of what the other vMVPDs charge because Philo doesn't include the notoriously expensive ESPN or any of the major broadcasting networks like CBS, FOX, NBC, or ABC. Not including the broadcasters is an easy concession for Philo to make as those networks are already free to the consumer over the air with an antenna. It makes little sense to up-charge for channels that are already available to consumers for free. Especially when you then kick back a large portion of that revenue to the broadcasters.

If nothing else, Nielsen's year-end viewership data shows that Discovery's content is immensely popular. Because of this, the company should be able to weather the storm in a more a la carte direct-to-consumer video viewing environment even if Philo doesn't work out.

Risk factors

As I've stated in other articles, there are several concerns to be considered when investing in traditional media entities like television networks. Linear TV viewing is not trending up. Additionally, economic recession would likely lead to cuts in marketing budgets. This would be bad for companies like Discovery that generate revenue from advertising. Like all other linear TV companies, Discovery has a tough road ahead navigating the cord-cutting trend. Those with strong content ownership footprints will have the advantage. I put Discovery in that camp.

Source: eMarketer, July 2019

Overall market reach, advertising revenue, and subscription revenue through carriage fees are highly likely to decline in the traditional cable and satellite space. It will be imperative that Discovery can replace this revenue through OTT and direct-to-consumer distribution models.

Additionally, though the Scripps acquisition is a large factor here, Discovery does have a fairly large amount of debt. While the company has done a nice job of beginning to pay down current and long-term liabilities, the debt is something to be aware of as an investor.

My Technical View

Despite being an active trader, everything I write about on Seeking Alpha is viewed through a longer-term lens. In cases where applicable, I will include technical analysis if I feel it is important enough to consider. Discovery is an investment idea where I think sharing a weekly chart can give some insight.

Source: Author generated chart from investing.com

Though I like Discovery as a long-term content play, I'm waiting for one of two things to happen. The first scenario that would make me a buyer is a weekly close above the long-term trend resistance line seen in purple. In my personal opinion, recent price action indicates that scenario is unlikely to play out in the immediate future. The second scenario I'd be looking for is a buy on weakness should the stock break the psychological $30 per share level. If it were to experience deeper selling pressure into the mid-$20s, I'd take a healthier position. The daily chart with additional indicators adds insight to why I'm waiting to buy shares.

Source: Author generated chart from investing.com

Discovery experienced four crosses of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages last year alone. RSI could go either way. The stock very badly needs to pick a direction. A breakout above the previously mentioned purple trend resistance would be bullish.

Source: shortsqueeze.com

As I mentioned in the introduction, short interest is rising. Shares sold short now sit at 29% of the float. If the breakout happens, there is a reasonable chance of a nice short squeeze. Having said that, without that breakout, I'm waiting for a better price.

Conclusion

As an owner of some of the most popular content on television, Discovery has a viable future in a direct-to-consumer environment. Through Philo, Discovery has distribution through and partial ownership of the most inexpensive vMVPD service on the market. This gives the company a pricing advantage over other content owners in a space where consumers are very conscious of cost.

Though there could be some technical headwinds to battle over the next few months, I am of the opinion that any future weakness in the stock price would be an opportunity to buy a company that I view as a speculative long-term hold. I fully anticipate going long Discovery shares in the future. My preference would be at a sub-$30 share price. But again, should the price break above resistance and hold it on a weekly candle, I would buy in at that time as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, CSSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no current position in DISCA. However, I do plan to go long in the future.