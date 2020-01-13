On To The Roaring '20s

Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic. - Benjamin Graham

It was a great year in 2019, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending up just shy of 29% for the year (31.5% with dividends), the second-best annual reading since the Great Recession. That was the best performance since 2013 when stock markets surged. Not only that, but things are also looking rosy going into 2020 as well, economically speaking. But not only was 2019 a great year, but the 2010s were also fantastic for stock investors, as I noted in the Lead-Lag report last week. Bespoke Investment Group compared the annualized returns over the last one, two, five, ten, and twenty years to the average annual returns over those periods since 1928, and it is notable how good the last ten have been.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

A few factors highlighted this decade. It was the first decade in the post-war period without a recession. According to Credit Suisse, Earnings-Per-Share grew at 10.2% annualized despite lackluster GDP growth, with lower interest rates and taxes than historically. And although there was some global positivity to end the decade, U.S. stocks were the place to be. As shown in the chart below, MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM vastly underperformed in the decade. It was a decade that none of us wanted to end, but now it is time to look ahead.

So, what should we expect from the 2020s? In the short term, I hope an homage to the last century's '20s, with a roaring stock market as we have already seen in the early trading sessions this year. While we are in the most prolonged economic recovery ever, recessionary risks are limited in our consumer-based service economy. Despite these stronger historical returns, there are a ton of companies returning mindboggling amounts of capital via dividends and share buybacks.

Lower interest rates should support higher stock market multiples. And with treasury rates increasing to have a standard, uninverted curve, we should see the value section of the stock markets rebound and have a healthy 2020. No, it will not be straight higher, and there will undoubtedly be risks we will discuss in the next year and decade that we are not talking about right now. Overall, however, we are set up for a pretty good couple of years at least. For those concerned about a manufacturing recession in the U.S. - remember that it is not what it used to be. Manufacturing as a % of U.S. GDP is only about 10%. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, it was closer to 25-30%. So, while it is important to monitor and we would prefer manufacturing to rebound in the U.S., a manufacturing recession does not have the same material impact that it used to. It is hard to predict what the next decade will bring, but I am comfortable in forecasting positivity over the next 12-24 months.

What's next up on the docket as we all come back from our holiday season? Earnings season! I feel like we just got through last earnings season, but here we are, ready to get started. Unfortunately, forecasts are for a bit of an uninspiring quarter, overall. Consensus EPS is for a decline of -1.5%, according to FactSet. Median results should be substantially stronger, however, so it is essential to know your companies well. The likely factors that contributed to this quarter were margin weakness on trade tension issues (tariffs), wage pressures from the 50-year low in unemployment rates, and lower oil prices (for energy companies).

There were also some larger tech company-specific headwinds detracting from the average EPS (for example, AAPL's declining EPS and its effect on the index). However, once we get through this quarter, those headwinds are likely to turn into tailwinds. That should be a boon for stocks, and earnings conference calls will highlight this quarter. I am still bullish on Financials (XLF) this year and emerging markets (EEM) to take advantage of a rotation into value, and a depreciation of the U.S. dollar.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.