CES 2020: EVs Will Be Most New Car Sales By 2030

GM is in a precarious position as it lags most of the industry for both luxury EVs and mass market EVs.

Tesla could become one of the biggest car companies, but Ford looks likely to drive mass EV adoption in the U.S.

The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show [CES] is over and I have been doing some reading, reviewing and reflecting as I await a flight home after being delayed by ice and snow.

The major takeaway from CES 2020 is we are about to see a massive technological and economic shift in the 2020s as the merger of 5G, IoT and AI impacts almost everything.

The implications for investors from the coming technology wave are massive. We are going to witness the best positioned companies break away from the pack, while others, literally, go to zero.

Over the next two weeks, I will cover the most important investor takeaways from CES 2020. The thoughts I present are derived from what I have heard, seen and read during CES 2020 and subsequent follow-up. Here is a link to the first in the series:

CES 2020: Investing In Artificial Intelligence

Today, we dive into what the future of the automotive industry looks like from an investment standpoint. Deeper dives into individual investment ideas will be required.

The EVs ARE Coming!

There has been ongoing debate among investors about the future of electric vehicles. As always, I try to take a step back from the noise, especially when it gets ideological (you should too), and fall back on our 4-step investment process.

The first stop in our investment research process at Margin of Safety Investing is to evaluate the big secular trends. By knowing which way the long-term trends are moving, we can break down the impacts on investment ideas at the industry and corporate level.

Among the biggest global trends is the move to limit greenhouse gas emissions. From the ground up, most people believe that fighting climate change is a major issue. Behaviors have already been modified at the consumer level to reflect that belief structure. Look no further than the Millennials.

Corporations are moving to reduce their carbon footprints, even without major prompting from governments. It is easy to do a search and find hundreds of "carbon neutral" pledges from companies around the world. The simple math is that these corporations believe moving in a cleaner direction is in their best interests.

Current and planned capital investment in EV development now exceeds $100 billion by global automakers according to Reuters. Leading nations include Germany, China and the United States.

The second step in our investment process is to evaluate the impact of government policy on how secular trends progress, especially timelines, which are important to investors.

Under President Obama, much stricter fleet fuel economy standards were passed. Under current rules, automakers need to increase their average fleet fuel economy to 54 miles per gallon by 2025. The Trump administration is expected to pass amended rules by April to somewhat reduce the Obama era requirements.

Most automakers are working to meet the Obama era fuel economy requirements. According to several CES automotive roundtable panelists, there is no known technology to meet the fuel economy requirements using liquid fuels. To reach the 54 mpg average, they must sell EVs and hybrids to bring their fleet average mileage up.

Globally, China, Europe and India have issued regulations to drive mileage up and carbon emissions down substantially by 2030. Core among these regulations is the move toward EVs.

That is where the rubber hits the road. The one-two punch of a massive secular trend towards carbon neutrality and government policy is driving EV development. Corporate capital commitments will prevent any reversal.

EVs Will Succeed On Total Cost Of Ownership

The core arguments against EVs by investors and skeptics is that they are uneconomical. That is an outdated backwards looking argument today and more so each day forward.

All new technologies initially begin expensive. With development and scale manufacturing costs come down.

BCG estimates that about half of cars will be EVs of some sort by 2030 not on government policy, but on total cost of ownership. In other words, EVs are on the verge of becoming fully cost competitive with ICE vehicles.

The BCG analysis sits in about the middle of a range of forecasts for EVs that run as low as around 10% penetration to more aggressive investment firms suggesting 80% EV adoption by 2030. BCG's analysis jives with Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) take which has led to their commitment for about half of the cars its group of nameplates sells to be EV by 2030.

The rate of change in the sales trends, which is accelerating, suggests to me that EV adoption will be between 50% and 80% by 2030, far surpassing the most conservative estimates such as IHS Markit (with its deep roots in oil) which pegs only about 15% of cars being EV by 2030.

While investor ideals can spur an investment trend, or fad, true secular trends are driven by economics. This is where it is important to understand the numbers on cost of ownership.

ARK Investments run by Cathy Wood has done work on the cost competitiveness of Tesla (TSLA) vehicles showing even those are already cost neutral versus ICE vehicles over the full life of a vehicle. In their study, they demonstrated extremely similar cost of ownership for a Toyota Camry and Tesla Model 3.

Toyota (TM) itself is building hybrids that are now cost competitive with its ICE offering. Toyota hybrid versions of the Camry, Corolla and RAV4 are $1200 to $3000 more expensive than the ICE versions initially, but over time, the cost equalize. Here are links to Edmunds cost of ownership analysis for a hybrid Camry and an ICE Camry. I expect Toyota to announce soon the elimination of those ICE models.

The total cost of ownership is no doubt converging between electric and ICE vehicles. As I have covered in multiple articles about the oil markets, there is a strong possibility that the price of oil heads towards around $80 per barrel in coming years due to less development (for various reasons). This would further add to the attractiveness of electric vehicles.

With the development of newer batteries, both lithium based and other designs, which are already in the pipeline, it won't be long before the sticker price of EVs and hybrids are the same as ICE vehicles. At that point, which is likely by the middle of the 2020s, ICE vehicles will go on clearance, never to return to the masses.

Forget Level 5 Autonomous Driving - For Now

One of the most hyped aspects of the new wave of vehicles coming is autonomous driving. Here is a graphic from the NHTSA describing the various levels of autonomous driving:

Currently, many vehicles, ICE and EV have added level 1 autonomy. Tesla has achieved level 2.

The jump to level 3 is coming in the next couple of years as 5G deployment allows for reliable low latency communication. That means that vehicles will be able to gather data, transmit and compute via edge computing and on board AI, fast enough to drive for you under certain circumstances, such as on a highway clear of construction or excessive congestion (show me that highway).

The jumps to level 4 and level 5 autonomy will be much difficult, expensive and slower. Tesla has a lead due to all the miles logged and being used to teach its AI. Tesla should be the first to level 4 autonomy, though, take Elon Musk's timeline with a grain of salt.

In going to multiple LiDAR and other autonomous driving related demonstrations at CES 2020, Tesla's approach, which eschews LiDAR and places more emphasis on the AI, has merit to me versus what most of the rest of the industry is doing. I expect other automakers to reduce or drop LiDAR in time and copy the AI heavy approach of Tesla.

A takeaway here is to avoid LiDAR investments and consider the costs being sunk into LiDAR by automobile manufacturers. It seems that LiDAR might end up being just wasted money and eventually stripped out of most models.

Every panelist I heard said that level 4 autonomy would happen by the end of the 2020s, but that level 5 would not. The development of fully autonomous is difficult due to a need for better sensors and more perceptive AI in order to make better safety decisions. The exception would be geofenced areas, such as a truck driving remotely from terminal to terminal along a highway.

Tesla Changed The World, But Ford Will Drive Mass Adoption Of EVs in America

There is no doubt that Tesla has moved the needle on EV development. It has become a legitimate threat to automakers who are facing both a slowdown in ICE sales in general and a massive shift to retool for EVs.

I do expect Tesla to become one of the largest automakers on the planet. Their access to capital defeated the TESLAQ crowd and other skeptics already. Next will be taking market share from the likes of slow moving GM (GM). That said, I currently have a sell on Tesla shares based on valuation concerns.

The company that has been jumping out at me recently has been Ford (NYSE:F). Their demonstration at CES quelled any doubts I had.

Ford is already a leader in robotic technology due to their use of AI. A recent study by McKinsey cited Ford as having one of only about 40 facilities globally set to lead the 4th industrial revolution we are on the verge of seeing. The World Economic Forum provides a good read on 4IR as it is known.

Upon seeing and reading about the new Mustang Mach E, I became interested in Ford more so than in the past. Before, I simply thought they were the better alternative to GM. However, now I see them as a driver of mass adoption of EVs in America.

I say this because it is clear that one of the major automotive brands has to bring Americans into the EV revolution. Tesla does fine with Millennials and early adopters, but either GM or Ford had to also move the needle. It will be Ford's Mustang, not GM's Cadillac CTS (which underwhelms and has no excitement to younger buyers) or the rebooted Hummer.

The design of this car is nothing short of about perfect. The look and feel are excellent. No remnant of the silly looking EVs of the past. The interior is large as the flat floor makes seating 5 comfortable. The "frunk" - an additional front trunk which could be installed due to fewer mechanicals, gives a lot of carry space.

Ford shares are under $10 per share and pay a strong dividend. Their balance sheet initially scares many people. However, upon evaluation of the types of debt, I have found I am not particularly concerned with any liquidity issues.

I expect shares to be choppy for a while, so accumulating can be done over time and especially through the next stock market correction and/or recession. In other words, don't be in a big hurry to buy shares, rather, build a position slowly.

CES 2020 Investment Summary For Autos

The future is EVs. The pace of that adoption is the only thing in question.

Expect AI to advance driving higher levels of autonomous driving, likely pausing at level 4 for years before reaching level 5.

LiDAR very well could be a money pit and I am very wary of it.

Tesla could take market share across the board and I am concerned especially from GM which I will cover in a more expansive piece. I remain concerned about Tesla's valuation.

The value play with big upside in automotive appears to be Ford. I am buying the dips on Ford shares for clients and have advised members of Margin of Safety Investing to do the same at certain price points.

The 2020s will see the transformation of the economy during the 4th Industrial Revolution. We are also running head first into a wave of demographic and debt driven problems that will need solving. A cautious, but forward looking approach, will be required to thrive in what could be a lost investing decade for many, much like 2000-2009. Benefit from the insights of Kirk Spano, Dividend Sleuth and David Zanoni. Get exclusive investment ideas based upon in-depth and up close research that few others do. Sign-up now for a free trial and 20% first year discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Bluemound Asset Management, LLC, which is a fiduciary, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor. I publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. See relevant terms and disclaimers at the website of Bluemound Asset Management, LLC. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.