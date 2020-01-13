Tesla: Predictions For 2020

We all wish we could have 20/20 vision. Well, for this one year, everyone can theoretically say they do. One thing I am sure of is that the narrative regarding electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) will continue to be a massive struggle between believers and non-believers. As the year got underway, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Montana Skeptic posted his fearless forecasts for the company in 2020. Today, I would like to add some of my own Tesla predictions for this year.

Model S/X will receive another production capacity cut:

The first two major vehicles that Tesla launched to the public formed the base for where the company is today. A couple of years ago, the company was looking to get production for these models well above 2,000 units a week, with the potential for annual sales to potentially reach 150,000 vehicles. We never got close to that number, and thanks to a variety of factors, the company didn't even hit sales of 20,000 for these two in its strongest quarter of 2019.

Interestingly enough, one of Tesla's biggest supporters over the year recently stated that he believes the company will announce the end of life for these two models in the coming months. This would seem to go along with the statement from Elon musk that the two models are only being produced for sentimental reasons. That brings me to the following graphic we saw a few months ago.

(Source: Tesla Q3 2019 investor letter, seen here)

I find it hard to believe Tesla will kill the Model S/X in the near term, at least not before the S cracks the 400-mile range barrier. They still represent a meaningful percentage of the company's revenues. But with some tax incentives winding down at the end of last year and competition soaring this year (primarily in Europe), it seems that sales of Tesla's two luxury vehicles are likely to decline further.

In Q4 2019, production of these two models didn't even hit 72,000 for an annual run rate, which is just 80% of the above mentioned annual capacity. The Model Y could also end up cannibalizing the Model X a little, further adding to pressure for these two. Thus, I see it very likely that Model S/X capacity is cut again. Of course it remains to be seen how transparent the company is on this one item. Given the current market, a reduction to an annual capacity of 75,000 seems reasonable, with the potential to drop even further if these vehicles have a tough year.

Norway will become important again:

This prediction comes with the caveat that government regulations can always change, so it is based on currently available information. As I discussed in a previous article on the name, Norway has a very generous program to help with the adoption of electric vehicles. As a result, the country has been Tesla's top market in Europe, outside of the back half of 2019 when the Netherlands saw a massive sales push ahead of its own EV benefit changing at year's end.

The big item for Norway is that electric vehicles are currently exempt from the 25% value-added tax ("VAT"), but that goes away after 2020, with even more benefits scheduled to expire the following year. Thus, it's likely we will see a meaningful push for Tesla to deliver as many vehicles as it can in Norway in the back half of this year, just like we saw with the Model 3 push in the Netherlands in late 2019. It will be interesting to see if the Model Y hits Norway before this key benefit expires.

For example, the Standard Range Plus version of the Model 3 starts at about $43,300 based on current exchange rates, before any options or fees. Add 25% to that price and demand is likely to drop, for a market that would have topped 16,000 Model 3 units easily if it was available for the full year and units were not diverted to the Netherlands at the end of last year. So a likely easy prediction to make is that Norway will again become an important market for Tesla in the back half of this year.

Tesla will report a non-GAAP profit for 2019:

I've got to go out on a limb for at least one prediction today, so here is one. Tesla will report a non-GAAP profit for the full year in 2019 when we get the earnings numbers in a couple of weeks. With the current street estimate calling for a loss of $0.35 per share on this adjusted basis for the year, a full year number that's positive may not seem like a stretch.

Tesla's history however suggests this is unlikely, given the last four years have seen Q4's bottom line number worse than Q3. For Tesla to have a full year non-GAAP profit, it likely needs to be a bit over $2.00 a share for the Q4 profit, which would be better than the $1.86 profit seen in Q3 2019. Of course, as the chart below shows, producing a small non-GAAP profit isn't that impressive when you consider we started 2019 with the street expecting a profit of nearly $7.00 per share, another year where Tesla fell well short of its beginning of year expectations.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance estimates link above. *Current 2019 estimate)

While deliveries soared to a record in Q4, you also have the China factory's start up expenses to consider. However, with the company so close to the break-even point, even on a non-GAAP basis, we're not talking about a huge jump to break out of the red. Selling some extra credits or recognizing a little extra self-driving revenue could easily do the trick. Tesla will still lose plenty of money on a GAAP basis, thanks to its adjustment that takes out roughly $200 million of stock-based compensation each quarter, but supporters would likely make it a big deal if the non-GAAP yearly figure is positive.

One (or more) Elon Musk tweets come back to haunt him:

The CEO got in trouble when he tweeted out "funding secured" for a $420 buyout that didn't happen, and it wouldn't surprise me if this is the year when another one or more tweets come back to bite him. Would the SEC perhaps go back after him and the company if it turns out a statement like this turned out to be blatantly false?

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter, seen here)

Tesla didn't come close to hitting a 500,000 vehicle per year run rate at the end of last year, so that's another 2019 tweet that could be scrutinized. Of course, we could probably find another bunch of statements from him to go over, or perhaps this year another tweet drops that gets him in trouble. I bring this all up because the company last month lost its third general counsel in a year, bringing up the question of who is in charge of Elon Musk's tweets now? There's supposed to be a "Twitter sitter" who watches his posts.

If the SEC really wanted to ramp up its enforcement actions, I'm sure they could make Elon Musk the new "poster boy" for what not to do. If another tweet comes under scrutiny, they could finally remove him from being CEO or perhaps just tack on much larger fines for repeated offenses. After a $40 million total fine for the last bit of trouble he was in, wouldn't it be ironic if the SEC really hit him and the company hard for not following directions again by making the next fine $420 million?

Elon Musk may make a surprise TV appearance:

Sometimes with Tesla, you need to have a sense of humor. Elon Musk isn't just the CEO, but a celebrity who loves to be in the spotlight, and a man who has gained plenty of followers. Recently in an event in Shanghai to kick off the first customer deliveries of the made in China Model 3, Elon took off his jacket and started dancing on stage.

(Source: CNN article, seen here)

Why not do one out of the box crazy prediction that doesn't appear to have anything to do with the business? Here it is. Elon Musk's followers will push for him to be on the next possible season of the TV show Dancing With The Stars. Since the show is filmed in Hollywood, it wouldn't be a tremendous burden on his time, and with a show that averaged almost 7 million viewers in its 2019 season, it'd be a decent way to "advertise" the brand without really spending any money. Now I won't predict that he'll win the competition, however...

Final thoughts:

Tesla shares go into the year near their all-time highs, and 2020 will be a very interesting time for the company. Tax incentive wind downs in key markets provide a headwind for sales, but in the short term the new China factory will offset some to all of those losses. The Model Y is set to launch during the summer, so will that help Tesla to deliver GAAP profits this year? Today, I provided some of my predictions for the company this year. I look forward to seeing your predictions below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.