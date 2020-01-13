Blue Apron: Running Out Of Cash

Investment Thesis

Blue Apron (APRN) is one of the worst-performing IPOs of the 2010s, with a performance so poor it well exceeds even the losses experienced by GoPro (GPRO) and FitBit (FIT). This is because the company operates in a market where very little is proprietary, and customer loyalty is dictated almost exclusively by current price promotions. Unfortunately, a new CEO and a deal with Beyond Meat (BYND) just isn't enough to make a meal kit service investible. Even after 96% declines since the company's listing, the company still has ample room to fall further.

Performance Proved Worse Than I Feared

I wrote a piece on March 29th of last year about the poor state of the company and my bearish view that even at just $1 per share, significant downside still loomed. My conclusion was that the company was worth no more than book value, which at the time was approximately $0.60, which implied a downside potential of about 40%. Unfortunately, this was too generous.

Despite the company engaging in a 1-for-15 reverse stock split to stay listed and boost per-share values, unadjusted the stock is down approximately 60% from the time of publication. Unadjusted for the reverse-split, the $6.16 closing price on the most recent day of trading would be closer to $0.41. To paint an even starker picture, when adjusted for the reverse split the company's $10 2017 IPO equates to a listing price of around $150 per share.

Staff is Shrinking, But Margins Aren't Improving

One of the worst attributes I noticed when I was updating my research on Blue Apron was just how rapidly the company has been cutting full-time staff. In fact, in their most recent Q3 2019 disclosure, it was revealed that SG&A expense amounted to 48% of quarterly revenue. For some context in Q2 2017 when the company was above a 5,000 man headcount, SG&A was approximately 51% of quarterly sales. In my view, this shows me that not only are declining sales forcing the company to jobs but that these changes are not yielding a benefit to margins. In an ideal world, cutting employees should result in similar performance from a smaller group by consolidating duties, and "trimming the fat" so-to-speak, however, the fact that this trend is continuing implies the problem is likely within the product itself and not the workforce marketing it.

One way that companies are able to achieve scale and grow margins is by building momentum in sales. Acquiring new business is expensive. Customer Account Executives who carry a quota and close deals with new clients often spend months in negotiations and are often motivated by high payout rewards to incentivize performance. For example, it is not unusual to hear about a SaaS account executive who is paid a 10% payout on deals they close. If they close a $1,000,000 deal, you're paying them $100,000, making them expensive employees. This payout is justified because these new accounts are investments, and if serviced correctly, they can become recurring streams of revenue that come at a much lower rate, and efforts to scale them into larger relationships are often easier and less costly. When you see this shift, a good business sees margins improve. Given the massive cuts in employees and the lack of new business, you would expect to see selling expenses decline as a percent of revenue. The fact that it is not, is telling me that retention is likely even worse than we think and that the company is more reliant on new business than their numbers and declining growth may imply.

High Churn Makes Me Doubt Analyst Estimates

This isn't only an issue for margin, it's also a glaring issue for sales and a huge red flag for the Wall Street analyst estimates available today. If the company cannot retain customers after their acquisition, how are analysts calculating a reversal in trend in 2021 resulting in top-line growth? How is the company going to grow if their customer base is a revolving door with fewer and fewer participants by the day? How do these ratings make any sense? In my view, they simply don't, and I think some of these ratings may be biased.

The Financials Are Bad

There is no sugar coating just how bad the shape of Blue Apron is right now. Below are a few screen grabs of the projections I made in preparation for this write-up. In many ways, these tables speak for themselves but I want to direct your attention to a few key points.

Source: Historical Data From SeekingAlpha Premium, Estimates By Author

The income statement is fairly self-explanatory. In many cases, I reached the assumed percentage of revenue used to find my operating expenses by averaging historical figures on a year/year basis. This might sound aggressive, but not only does it account for seasonality, but it actually provided more favorable (read lower) results than I'd have used otherwise. Given how pessimistic my revenue forecast is looking forward to the next few years, I felt the lighter cost assumptions might add some balance. Regarding sales, I see revenue declining by 33% for the next two years and slowing to a drop of 30% in 2022. This was by far the measure I was most critical of, but I couldn't find a justification for agreeing with the consensus estimates put out by the Street given that my projections are based on customers, orders, and average revenue per order.

Source: Estimates by Author

I looked at customers on a quarterly basis because the change appears to be fairly linear. Again, these assumptions might seem a bit aggressive, but if you look at the quarterly change it actually represents a pretty significant positive buck in trend. I really can't imagine what the analysts could be looking at which leads them to conclude lower customer churn going forward. In fact, my estimates for Q4 2019 are roughly in-line, so they must be assuming a massive change next year, and for this, I see no evidence. Conversely, the only evidence that I see is of a continuing top-line decline and negative end-period changes in cash.

Source: Historical Data From SeekingAlpha Premium, Estimates by Author

The balance sheet as a whole is a mess. Inventories are increasing as a percentage of COGS, and payables are increasing as a percentage of operating expenses. The increasing level of inventory reinforces the narrative that the company is having trouble selling its product; or perhaps its overordering as a result of higher than expected churn. The increase in payables is also troubling however as it seems to imply that the company is stretching its payment cycle. A common reason companies choose to increase payment cycles is to bolster cash balances as an increase in payables has a positive effect on change in cash flows from operations. What makes this all the more troubling is that just looking a few lines up you see that cash is in fact on a negative trajectory.

In Q3 2017, the company's cash balance was bolstered by proceeds from its less than successful IPO. Two years later in Q3 2019, these proceeds are almost gone and given I don't see the company generating positive net income, I expect this bleed with continue. In fact, I project that cash levels will drop below $60 million by Q2 2021 and could even end said year below $40 million.

Cash Will Run Dry, Unless Action Is Taken

Source: Author's estimates

My Model predicts 2023 as the year cash runs out for Blue Apron; assuming no action is taken. The company is already stretching payables which leads me to believe there are few strategies regarding tactical accounting that the company has not yet taken. In my view, the likelihood the company allows cash to run out in 2023 is low. More likely, they will engage in some kind of a capital raise, but I don't see how they will able to accomplish this in a way that won't come at a severe detriment to shareholders. Let's examine the three most likely paths:

Debt Financing

Over the past five years, APRN has posted a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77 vs the broader retail cyclical sector which as averaged 0.61. This is very high and given that net income is negative and, in my view, not likely to turn positive, this debt could be challenging to obtain. I would expect any issuance of new debt would require sweeteners, ie warrants or the option to convert to stock. This means new debt would not only further hurt the company's credit profile and capital structure, as well as further detracting from equity value, but they would also likely prove to be dilutive to equity investors.

Equity Financing

Selling new equity would not be positive for shareholders. 1.) new stock increases shares outstanding and is dilutive to per-share equity value 2.) Blue Apron has not had much luck with equity financing historically, as the company's IPO was intended to raise almost $600 million, but a lack of demand led them to only raise about $200 million; thus the dilution of shares will not even come at a worthwhile return 3.) It is only a bandaid on a deep gash that will only serve to dilute shareholder's interest in the event of bankruptcy.

Asset Sales

Finally, the company could sell-off assets from its balance sheet to generate cash. This option wouldn't require dilution or added debt obligations, but it would not be positive for operations or financial standing. Selling off assets would hurt their position on the balance sheet and could reduce their ability to operate at current levels of "output". If the wrong assets are sold-off, it could actually end up accelerating the company's problems despite resolving the issue of cash in the short-run.

An M&A Rescue is Unlikely

One of the most common retorts my thesis on APRN has received has been that the company is a prime acquisition target. That it's rapidly declining price will lead a competitor to purchase them and assimilate their operations into their business. In my view, this just does not make sense.

Shortly after the company went public, speculators floated the possibility that Amazon (AMZN) could purchase them to supplement their acquisition of the supermarket chain Whole Foods. This did not happen, and it did not for the simple reason that the Blue Apron model offers nothing proprietary to the company itself. I challenge you to go into your local chain supermarket be it Whole Foods, Walmart (WMT), Safeway, or Kroger (KR). If you look hard enough, you will find that many of these stores are simply selling their own meal kits you can purchase yourself without any long-term commitment.

Pre-packaged food is nothing new, you've been able to buy ready-made or ready-to-make meals from grocers for years, the only "innovation" in Blue Apron is the recipe. All food vendors have to do, to print a recipe, and sell the pre-portioned ingredient already in their inventory as a bundled package. You might say that the agreements Blue Apron has in place with suppliers are a value, but this doesn't seem to be stopping competition. In fact, the only agreement that seems to have yielded a material impact was the deal with Beyond Meat (BYND) which was struck at peak levels of euphoria following the meat alternative's IPO. That being said, this deal has not proved accretive to the company's performance, and, in my view, it has more in common with the 2018 trend of companies like Kodak (KODK) trying to ride the coattails of the cryptocurrency bubble, than a meaningfully mutually accretive partnership.

The only potential acquirer that I could see as a possibility, is a (very gutsy) private equity firm that specializes in distressed equity. I could see a scenario where a PE firm takes the company private, guts management and protocols, and relaunches the business in a new direction after a significant pivot. Measuring the success of this hypothetical outcome is impossible, but it is the only way I see an acquisition of Blue Apron occurring. Additionally, given the company's declining financial state and the very high levels of uncertainty, this would even happen, I do not find it likely that whatever hypothetical premium a PE firm would pay for the company down the line would result in a positive return for current investors.

Valuation and Price Objective

Assigning a valuation to Blue Apron is a tough nut to crack. The company is not cash flow positive and I do not project them becoming cash flow positive at any point in the future. This precludes a discounted cash flow model. The company is not net income or Ebitda positive, and again, I do not see this changing in the near-term; thus this precludes the use of price-to-earnings or enterprise-value-to-EBITDA target multiples. You could use price-to-sales or enterprise-value-to-revenue, but given that sales growth is negative, I find it difficult to justify even paying 1x sales for ownership in the business.

For these reasons, I am going to use my estimate of FY 2020 book value to assign a price target to the business. The supporting computations can be found in my income statement and balance sheet screen captures above, but the resulting book value per share is $5.64. This actually implies a small potential for the upside of 5.44% from the stock's trading price of $5.35 as of the close of business on 01/10/2019. That being said, this price target comes with a few major caveats. 1.) 5% upside is well below average capital markets expectations for equity returns and comes at a much higher level of risk. Adjusted for risk, this level of potential upside appreciation is insufficient to justify an investment. 2.) As seen in my balance sheet model, I forecast that the book value will deteriorate rapidly into the future. If you feel, as I do, that 12-month estimated book value is where prices will gravitate towards, then you will understand that this price target should decline quarterly if trends continue. 3.) When the company raises capital there is a high chance of dilution, which will further reduce the book value and thus lower the company's implied intrinsic value going by said metric.

Key Risks

The biggest risk to this bearish thesis would be that somehow we see the company manage to obtain mass adoption by consumers and reduce their levels of subscriber churn. This would lead most of my estimates to prove to be inaccurate, and the model would have to be reevaluated. However, I do not see any data to indicate this is a realistic possibility.

The second-largest area of concern would be management succeeding in efforts to improve operational efficiency, and achieving sustainable net income and Ebitda profitability. Again, I do not think this is a realistic outcome, though I do view this as a slightly more likely outcome than sudden customer adoption. If this were to happen, the valuation and cash forecast would need to be revisited. Despite this, I do not see the revenue problem correcting even in this outcome, so although this could lead to short-run upside, my long-term stance would not deviate from a bearish outlook.

Conclusion

Unless you have some insider knowledge or a crystal ball that can predict some unforeseen change in sentiment, in my opinion there is no justification in investing in Blue Apron. The company's sales prospects and margins are very poor and it's balance sheet is far from a state of health. Approximately 3/4 of the employees who were employed by the firm prior to IPO are no longer with the company, despite this opex remains a high percentage of sales. IPO proceeds have almost run out and another capital raise will be required by year-end 2023 unless they manage to buck current trends. I am assigning this a near-term price target of $5.64 based on my estimated FY 2020 book value per share. Over 12 months, I see $3.04 as my target price based on my estimates for FY 2021 book value per share. Given that there is (slight) short-term upside given the intrinsic values derived from my analysis, I do not think this is a near-term short candidate. However, given the near 45% downside in my 12-month price objective, this could be worth a look as a short with a longer time horizon. I am very bearish on Blue Apron and I view this stock as a high conviction sell.

