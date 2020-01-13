Gap Has Issues

Image source

Embattled apparel retailer Gap (GPS) has had its fair share of struggles in the past couple of years, and then some. I've certainly been bullish on Gap in the past as shares have been very cheap at times, and the stock has almost always sported a very nice yield. Both of those things are true today - shares trade under 10 times earnings and the current yield is 5.4% - but the company's struggles have become more than I can ignore. Given the deterioration in the fundamentals, and the apparent uncertainty surrounding the spinoff of Old Navy, I have to recommend avoiding Gap.

It starts at the top

Gap has a variety of brands that serve different consumer groups, and that model has served it relatively well over the years. Apart from Banana Republic - a brand that has underperformed habitually - all of Gap's brands have contributed in some way to growth in recent years. Below, we have revenue in millions of dollars to illustrate movement in the company's top line in the past five full years.

Source: TIKR.com

Gap hasn't been a growth stock for a very, very long time, but growth certainly picked up since fiscal 2017. The rebound in the top line has been decent and keep in mind that with more than $16 billion in annual revenue, Gap is huge in the apparel retail space. Given this enormous scale, movement in either direction is more likely to be slow.

Unfortunately, in this fiscal year, which is three quarters old, growth has not only ceased, but reversed. Total revenue was down 2% in Q3 but the really alarming thing is the company's comparable sales, which have begun declining meaningfully. Banana Republic was -3% in Q3, Gap was a staggering -7%, and even the perennial outperformer Old Navy was down 4%. These are terrible numbers and while Banana Republic isn't as bad as it once was, the fact that Old Navy is seeing sizable declines is distressing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have the 2% decline carrying through for the full year, but interestingly, see Gap as maintaining just over $16 billion in annual revenue for the foreseeable future. That implies basically flat comparable sales on a consolidated basis, but given the way the company's brands are performing, that's not a bet I'm willing to make at this point.

Keep in mind that Gap is still working towards spinning off Old Navy, which has been the strongest brand in its portfolio by a very long way in recent years. If Old Navy is spun off, Gap's revenue growth outlook will weaken materially given it will be left with an assortment of brands including Banana Republic and Gap, both of which have been underperformers in recent years. For Gap shareholders, it is probably better if Old Navy isn't spun off, but the company maintains it will despite the fact that ousted CEO Art Peck was apparently the architect of the plan. We'll see, but if Old Navy does end up being spun off, what's left of Gap won't be pretty.

Top line struggles have seen Gap's margins deteriorate as well, as is often the case with struggling retailers. Below, we have gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have remained steady - more or less - over this time frame, but steadily increasing SG&A spending has caused operating margins to decline significantly. Indeed, operating margins in fiscal 2015 were 13% of revenue - which is very strong for a retailer - but have since declined to 8% last fiscal year. That means that for every $100 of revenue, Gap used to make $13 in operating profit, but that was just $8 last year. That sort of decline in profitability is tremendously difficult for any business to overcome, and not only has Gap not overcome this headwind, it is getting worse.

In Q3, gross margins fell 70bps year-over-year, and higher SG&A spending combined with the decline in gross margins to send operating margins down 140bps against last year's Q3. These profitability declines should be sounding the alarm to shareholders that something is very wrong, because Gap is caught in the cycle of lower revenue begetting lower margins. This is difficult to get out of for any company, and Gap has shown no signs of being able to do so.

Even share repurchases, which Gap used to do quite a bit of, have diminished in importance of late. Below, we have the weighted average diluted share count for the past five fiscal years and the year-over-year change for reference.

Source: TIKR.com

The share count declined just 1% in fiscal 2018 and 2% last fiscal year, but given the enormous decline in the share price, Gap has been a heavy buyer this year. The company ended Q3 with 373 million shares outstanding, so the one good thing shareholders can take from the long decline in the stock price is higher buyback activity.

However, even that may be called into question if recent trends in free cash flow generation continue. Below, we have operating cash flows and capex for the past five years in millions of dollars. The sum of these two numbers is referred to as free cash flow, which is money that is available for things like paying the dividend, buying back stock, paying down debt, etc.

Source: TIKR.com

Capex has generally been pretty stable in the area of $700 million annually over this period, but operating cash flows have been anything besides that. Operating cash flow was $2.1 billion in fiscal 2015, but was just $1.4 billion last year. The obvious result of this move is a significant move down in free cash flow from ~$1.4 billion to ~$700 million in fiscal 2019.

The current dividend of $0.97 per share costs ~$362 million annually, based upon the current share count of 373 million shares, which is right at half of the company's free cash flow. While the dividend is safe, what is being called into question is the company's ability to self-fund buybacks, higher levels of capex, etc. Unless the top line and margins improve, we should continue to see this deterioration in free cash flow, which is just another reason to be cautious.

Shares are cheap, but not cheap enough

The inevitable result of the share price decline for Gap is of course, that the valuation has improved. Indeed, shares trade today at just 10 times this year's earnings, and about 10.5 times next fiscal year's earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That's cheap, but given the struggles the company is having with revenue and margins, I'm not actually sure it is cheap enough. Retailers grappling with lower revenue and margins generally aren't afforded much by the market in terms of valuations, and that is where Gap is today. If you look at estimates for fiscal 2021 and 2022, respectively, both are slated to be lower than the year that completes later this month. In other words, literally no growth is expected for Gap in the foreseeable future, so ~10 times earnings is maybe even a bit too dear, let alone cheap.

Gap's yield is very nice at 5.4% but to me, that isn't enough to compensate for the risk of owning it. Gap has some serious issues to work out - not the least of which is whether it actually spins off Old Navy or not - but apart from that, it has a tremendous amount of work to do. I don't see any green shoots that point to potential growth in the future and as a result, I still think avoiding Gap is the best course of action despite the strong yield.

