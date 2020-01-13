Rite Aid: A Risky Cigar Butt

This is cigar butt investing at its finest, but investors need to be aware of the binary risks associated with it.

Undoubtedly, one of the most volatile stocks recently has been Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). Between concerns about the company's ability to survive long-term on its own and optimism surrounding recent financial performance and expectations for its next fiscal year, it has been all over the place. Certainly with the new year having passed and January well underway, the drugstore chain will make for a fascinating prospect to watch, but long-term investors would be wise to exercise a great deal of caution since the risks for the business are still quite high.

Recent results are mixed

Rite Aid is and has been, for years now, a turnaround story. However, turning the company from being an unhealthy to becoming an investment-worthy prospect has taken a long time and is still far from complete. As an example, we need to only look at the chain's latest quarterly results. In them, you can see a mix of positive developments, but these are not without their corresponding negative results.

The clearest example here of some good performance is how well the company did on both the top and bottom lines in the latest quarter. Sales were up a paltry 0.2% year-over-year, but net income surged from a loss in last year's quarter of $4.51 million to a gain of $51.49 million. Operating cash flow did even better, rising from $351.12 million in last year's quarter to $423.71 million this year. EBITDA, meanwhile, has also done well, rising from $142.79 million to $158.09 million.

Though the sales growth was disappointing, bottom-line performance was robust. A similar trend can be seen for all of this year so far as a whole. Revenue year-to-date is actually down 0.4%, but the firm's year-to-date loss has narrowed from $149.23 million to $127.49 million. Its operating cash flow year-to-date is up from $50.22 million to $93.68 million. EBITDA during the same time frame though is actually down slightly, falling from $429.36 million to $402.63 million today.

The future looks better, but not enough

If management is to be believed regarding Rite Aid's guidance for the current fiscal year, the picture for the company is looking up some, but it's probably not enough to make a huge difference. According to management, the latest guidance for the drugstore chain calls for EBITDA in its current fiscal year to range between $515 million and $545 million. This is narrower than the $510 million to $550 million range previously anticipated, but the midpoint of $530 million still applies.

Taken from Rite Aid

This will be driven in part by revenue of between $21.5 billion and $21.9 billion. On the bottom line, the change in expectations is most evident. Now, the company anticipates net income of between -$174 million and -$204 million. This represents a nice change, despite the loss, from the $235 million to $275 million loss previously anticipated. Part of this disparity is due to interest expense declining by $5 million compared to what the company thought as recently as its second quarter.

Management does not give any sort of guidance when it comes to operating cash flow or free cash flow, but it is possible to give some sort of idea as to what this might be. If we take EBTDA as a proxy of operating cash flow, then investors should expect a figure this year of $295 million at the midpoint. This is only $5 million above prior expectations. The bigger difference is on the free cash flow front. Now, management thinks that capex for the current year will be about $230 million, a $20 million decrease from the $250 million prognosticated during the second quarter. This implies free cash flow for the current year of $65 million, up from the $40 million that the company was on track to generate earlier this year.

Any sort of free cash flow generation is a net positive for shareholders, but this is a small amount compared to the $3.17 billion in net debt the company had on its books as of the end of November this year on a pro-forma basis. In fact, its net leverage ratio, while lower than it was a quarter ago, stands at 5.91. This places it well in dangerous territory when you consider the retailer is generating consistent net losses. If it weren't for its positive cash flow, it probably wouldn't have a leg to stand on.

This does not mean, however, that the company makes for a bad prospect. Rather, it's what I would call a binary play. Either shareholders will see a buyout or a turnaround and the company will recover from a share price perspective rather nicely or they will see its business eventually reach the point where it can't recover due to industry changes and strong competition. The reason why I suggest a turnaround might create material upside comes back to the numbers. Using my own estimates for cash flow and management's EBITDA figures, the company is trading for only 2.2 times operating cash flow and 10 times free cash flow. The company is also valued at an EV/EBITDA basis of 7.2.

None of these are particularly bad. In fact, they look quite appealing. If a turnaround sees the company capable of converting a further 0.5% of its revenue into excess cash flow, that little bit would have a huge impact for shareholders. Rite Aid's price/operating cash flow multiple would plummet to 1.6, while its price/free cash flow multiple would drop to 3.7. Its EV/EBITDA multiple meanwhile would move down to less than 6. Of course, weighed against the company's high leverage, there would still be concerns over its long-term viability.

Takeaway

At this moment, I understand why investors like Rite Aid, but I can't see myself getting overly excited about its prospects. I do think it's a binary prospect, but I would say its long-term outlook tilts to the negative unless some big buyer comes in and swoops it up. Another way to view it is as a classic Benjamin Graham cigar butt. However, like those, the situation can be really risky. In general, I would just caution investors to utilize a margin of safety mindset if they invest in the firm and to only do so with cash they feel like they can lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.