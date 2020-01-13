Bank Of America May Surge Following Quarterly Results

The company's history of delivering better than expected results, sets up an opportunity for a beat and raise quarter.

Bank of America (BAC) will report results on Wednesday morning, and some traders are betting that the stock will surge by as much as 7% by the middle of September. Perhaps it will be the quarterly results that give the stock the boost it needs to send the shares on their way higher.

The fourth quarter isn't expected to be stellar for BofA. Earnings are estimated to have declined by almost 1.5% to $0.69 per share versus last year. Meanwhile, revenue is forecasted to have dropped by nearly 2.6% to $22.3 billion.

Bar Is Set Low

The bar has been set low for Bank of America going into these results. The company has been able to beat analysts' earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters.

Meanwhile, the company has been able to meet or exceed revenue estimates in six of the last eight quarters.

With a low bar and the company's history for topping estimates, it likely sets up a good opportunity for the company to do the same this quarter.

Betting On a Beat and Raise Quarter?

It could be one reason why some traders are betting the stock rises above $37 by September 18. Changes in open interest show a spread trade took place on January 10. According to data from Trade Alert, the September $37 calls saw their open interest levels rise by over 10,000 contracts, bringing the total number of open contracts to around 21,900. Additionally, the $37 puts, saw their open interest increase by approximately 10,000 open contracts, bringing the total number of open contracts to about 12,900.

The data shows that the puts traded on the BID and that the calls traded on the ASK. It means that a trader sold the puts and bought the calls, which created a spread transaction. It is a bet that Bank of America's stock rises above $37 by the expiration date in September.

Stocks Trends Point To Higher Prices

The chart shows that the shares have been consolidating around $34.45 and have been trending higher since late October. Should that trend continue, the shares could rise to their next level of technical resistance at $38.55, prices not seen since 2008. However, should the stock fall below support at $34.45, it could fall back to roughly $33.

The relative strength index has also been trending higher since hitting oversold levels in late 2018. It would suggest that bullish momentum has been coming back into the stock. It also likely serves as a sign that the stock can continue to rise over the longer term.

Valuation Is Compelling

Despite the big run-up in the stock over the past year, the valuation is still compelling, trading at roughly 10.7 times 2021 earnings estimates of $3.25. Which makes the stock cheaper than peers JPMorgan (JPM), and in-line with Wells Fargo (WFC).

It seems unlikely that Bank of America would trade with a multiple on par with JPMorgan. However, it does seem reasonable that good quarterly results could help the stock's earnings multiple increase to its prior high of around 11.7. Should that happen, the stock would be worth roughly $38.

Risks

Risks for Bank of America may not center around how the fourth quarter results turn out. The risks may lie in the commentary the bank provides around loan growth, and perhaps its investment banking and trading units. It would be interesting to see if the end of year stock market rally also increased trading volume for their equity trading division, helping to boost revenue.

Additionally, the guidance going into the first quarter of 2020 will be essential. Currently, consensus estimates show that revenue for next quarter will fall slightly to $23.06 billion from last's year revenue of $23.16 billion. Meanwhile, earnings estimates are forecast at $0.72 per share, up by $0.02 per share from the same quarter a year ago.

Expectations for Bank of America appear to be low for its fourth quarter results. That said, the same could be said for the first quarter estimates too. If the company comes out and issues a beat and raise quarter, then perhaps the options traders making the big bets will have something to celebrate.

