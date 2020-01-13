General Electric: What To Expect From Q4 Earnings And Beyond

In this article, I highlight some of the key points investors should pay attention to in GE for 2020 and beyond.

Introduction

GE has had somewhat of a rebound year in 2019 under the leadership of Larry Culp, with its share prices returning 43%. While still far from its glory days, Culp has certainly wasted no time in getting down to business. Since his appointment, he introduced several changes to each of GE's businesses, except for GE Aviation which has been performing well.

Table 1 further lists the key events that have happened during Culp's short but impactful tenure at GE thus far. In this article, I highlight some of the key issues to look out for when GE reports Q4 and full-year 2019 results on 29 Jan 2020.

Date Key Events Oct 2018 Larry Culp is named the new Chairman and CEO of GE GE cuts its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share, the second dividend cut in a year for the company that was formally known for being a Dividend Aristocrat Nov 2018 GE announced a reorganization in GE Power, splitting the legacy business into 2 portfolios: GE Gas Power and GE Power GE reduced its stake from 62.5% to just over 50% in Baker Hughes (BKR) Dec 2018 GE announced plans to establish a new independent digital business focused on developing software for the industrial internet of things Jan 2019 The deal to spin off its Transportation division to Wabtec (WAB) was restructured. Under the new deal, GE would hold a bigger stake in the company than previously announced, with the intent to eventually sell off its entire stake to raise cash to down its debt GE announced Q4 2018 results GE announced Q4 2018 results Feb 2019 The Wabtec deal is completed A deal to sell the BioPharma unit, which is part of GE Healthcare, is struck with Culp's old employers, Danaher (DHR), for $21.4B. This puts the planned GE Healthcare spin-off on hold Apr 2019 GE announced Q1 2019 results, with 2019 full-year guidance remained unchanged Jul 2019 Q2 earnings announced, with revised guidance on industrial free cash flow to negative $1b to 0 Sep 2019 The planned reduction of Baker Hughes' stake continues, with GE set to lose majority control of the company Oct 2019 In another move to cut down its debt, GE announced pension plan freeze for its US employees Q3 earnings announced with another revised guidance on industrial free cash flow to $0 to $2B Nov 2019 New CFO is appointed

Table 1: Key Highlights of Larry Culp's Tenure

Industrial Free Cash Flow and 2020 Guidance

Since releasing its outlook for 2019 in Mar 2019, GE has revised its outlook on better industrial free cash flow in Jul 2019 and Oct 2019. From its initial projection of negative $2B to $B industrial free cash flow, the outlook has improved to $0b to $2b.

While these results are hardly impressive, it is certainly refreshing for GE to be beating guidance instead of missing them. While critics may say that he is simply pulling up the old trick of under-promising and overdelivering, Culp is clearing trying to reset the culture here and improve investor relations.

GE had expected industrial free cash flow to be positive in 2020, before acceleration in 2021. Given that GE expects 2019 to be ahead of schedule, investors will want to see more positive guidance in 2020 to confirm the turnaround is ongoing.

Progress in GE Power

The biggest problems with GE's struggles have clearly been in GE Power with weak Market Demand. Culp has said that GE Power is in a serious turnaround mode and the business is focusing on better daily execution and cost structures in order to make the business more competitive and profitable.

Culp has claimed that early signs are positive and that the business is stabilizing and thus fewer restructuring costs were incurred which led to a better outlook. However, notable GE bear Steve Tusa remains unconvinced. Given his track record in predicting the demise of GE, investors will want more confirmation on GE Power.

Impact of 737 Max Ground on GE Aviation

GE Aviation has been the star performer for GE and they simply cannot afford a blip in their performance. Boeing (BA) has recently suspended the production of the 737 Max for January 2020, as the plane remained grounded since Mid-March 2019 after the 2 unfortunate fatal crashes.

Boeing has also changed their stance recently by recommending that airline pilots should undergo simulation training before they resume flying the 737 Max, which is expected to lead to further delays. The grounding of the 737 Max has already resulted in Boeing firing its CEO and its supplier to cut jobs.

While the 737 Max uses the LEAP engine which is solely supplied by CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, GE would argue that the Aviation market is still growing strong. Both the commercial and military market is still growing and GE posted a record showing at the Paris Air Show as recently as Jun 2019.

Having said that, the Boeing 737 Max issue has clearly gotten out of hand with no clear timetable for regulators to lift the grounding. Investors will want to have clarity on the size of the impact this will have on GE Aviation, given that how important GE Aviation is to GE currently

What's Up Ahead for GE Healthcare?

The proposed sale of BioPharma to Danaher made huge progress recently when the European Commission granted conditional approval for the transaction. This was a result of Danaher selling off parts of its competing portfolio to Sartorius as part of the acquisition regulatory process.

At the recent GE Healthcare Investors Day, it was evident that Biopharma is the crown jewel within GE Healthcare, which has been the second-best performer within GE after GE Aviation. In an ideal world, GE would not wish to sell off a business that is highly profitable, good cash flow generation, high recurring revenue, and strong market outlook. However, the proceeds from the sale will be critical for GE to pay down its huge debt while they continue to strengthen their businesses, which are the 2 priorities that Culp has set for 2019.

Given that the planned GE Healthcare was put on hold in favor of the Biopharma deal, GE clearly saw more value by selling off Biopharma. Questions remain on the future of GE Healthcare, will more parts of the business be sold off or will GE find a way to improve the business, and if so what are their strategies to do so?

Figure 1 Projection of GE Healthcare excluding BioPharma (Source)

New Bloods' Fresh Perspective and Cultural Reset

GE has certainly attracted plenty of criticism on its complex reporting and accounting in the past, with the SEC investigating GE for its accounting practices. GE was also recently accused of being a bigger fraud than Enron by the notable whistle-blower, Harry Markopolos. Markopolos admitted that he was working with an unknown hedge fund who is short GE and he stands to personally profit from a drop in GE share prices and the alleged report site has since been taken down.

However, there are some who still doubt GE's risk in the long term care insurance, where it was forced to take a $6.2B charge in Feb 2018. Incoming CFO, Carolina Dybeck, comes with a decent track record which she will certainly need to replicate given the plenty of issues on her plate. More importantly, she is an external hire and can offer a fresh perspective.

Along with Culp's appointment, which was the first external CEO in GE's history, GE is certainly sending the message that they are bringing in new blood and a culture reset. Notably, for a company known for producing great leaders, it is worthwhile to note that their head of investor relations and Human Resources are both also external hires. Investors will certainly watch Dybeck's performance closely in the coming months.

Conclusion

Larry Culp has certainly made an impression with a series of decisive moves and increased urgency to turnaround GE. While GE had a decent 2019, there is plenty more to do and they need to show investors that progress will continue in 2020 and beyond.

In this article, I gave a quick overview of the key moves that Culp has made in his tenure at GE. I also highlighted the key issues investor should pay attention to in GE's next earning calls and beyond. Investors should keep a keen eye on 2020 guidance, signs of continued progress in GE Power, possible impact on 737 Max ground on GE Aviation, the future of GE Healthcare after closing of BioPharma transaction as well as the culture reset in GE.

I hold a medium-size position in GE at an average price in the mid-teens. While I believe that my investment will be profitable in the near to medium term, I will not be taking up any new investment in GE for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an ex-employee of GE Biopharma with no access to any insider's information. All information included are publicly available and properly cited.