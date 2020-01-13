After 80 Percent Rally In 2019: 2 Reasons For Holding NXP Semiconductors

To give you some food for your own thoughts, I believe that there are two very good reasons for the share to continue to rise.

In view of this development in such a short period of time, investors are of course already asking themselves whether they should possibly secure the book profits they have earned.

NXP Semiconductors in my opinion probably does not necessarily belong to the companies that could be the anchor of any bond portfolio and that one should never sell.

Introduction

The shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) have performed very well and are currently at an all-time high:

Data by YCharts

Last year in particular was marked by a strong rally. The trend reversal began just in time for Christmas. Since then, the stock has outperformed many other tech stocks. Only Apple was able to record significantly higher increases.

Data by YCharts

Of course, this consideration always depends on the concrete time period. Nevertheless, in view of this development in such a short period of time, investors are of course already asking themselves whether they should possibly secure the book profits they have earned or simply prefer to remain invested. The answer to this question depends on many factors, which first and foremost every investor must answer for himself. Criteria here are above all whether you are a long-term investor or a trader, how risk-averse you are and whether you can cope well with short-term price setbacks. These are all aspects that no analyst can take away from investors (just as every investor has to do his own due diligence). Analysts can only provide input and little food for thought. This is exactly what I want to do with this article. Because I believe that there are two very good reasons for the share to continue to rise. These reasons I will describe below.

2 big reasons for holding your shares

The two reasons can be easily divided. One is more of a technical consideration. The second reason focuses on fundamental thoughts.

The Trend is your friend / Do not overestimate your power

The first reason lies in the chart technique. Whenever a new high is reached, there is in fact no chart resistance that chart technicians would pay attention to and where they might sell before. It is also worth taking a further closer look at the chart. From October 2014 to October 2019 the chart was trapped in a range between approximately USD 74 and USD 113. The first outbreak at the turn of the year 2017/2018 proved to be a classic false outbreak. The first outbreak at the turn of the year 2017/2018 proved to be a classic false outbreak. But even this high has since been exceeded. Technically speaking, the way is therefore clear for further gains:

(Source: SA advanced graph)

However, we do not know whether the price of NXP will fall or not in the short or medium term. And here of course every investor must know his risk aversion (see above). Nevertheless, I would like to give you some food for thought along the way:

Simply selling in a rising market is understandable at first. But market psychologically it is a mistake where investors could give away money. If the share price is within a trend, there is no easier stock market phase in which profits can be made. This is because the probability that an established trend will continue is greater than that it will end. Additionally, investors must take into account that it is impossible to time the market precisely. So if someone says that the crisis is approaching or the share price of NXP is going to implode tomorrow, you may have a look at the following chart:

(Source: Year-end v target)

Furthermore and at a first view, the recent price increase looks very much like an exaggeration. However, investors should bear in mind that we are not really far above the previous highs of 2015 and 2017/2018. It should also be noted that the human brain tends to misinterpret exponential growth. But the problem is that price gains are ultimately based on exponential growth. Here we are dealing with a classic cognitive bias:

(Source: Exponential growth)

Fundamental outlook is promising

The second important reason for further profits is the extremely promising medium and long-term outlook. The company is extremely well positioned in the Automotive market. NXP Semiconductors offers a huge portfolio for the automotive sector. The following segments are included:

Driver Assistance Transceivers

In-Vehicle Network

Microcontrollers and Processors

Media and Audio

Safety and Power Management

Sensors

Smart Power Drivers

With this portfolio, NXP Semiconductors addresses these 4 end markets:

Automotive

Mobile

Commercial Infrastructure & Other

Industrial & IoT.

Of these markets, the automotive market is the largest. The segment is followed by Industrial & IoT and Commercial Infrastructure & Other, each accounting for 19 percent of total sales. At 12 percent, the Mobile segment is the smallest:

(Source: Results / table by author)

And it is precisely the automotive market where the future prospects are excellent because the demand for automotive electronics is expected to rise steadily, especially for driver assistance systems. On average, a car needs around 18 sensors for semi-automated driving. For fully automatic or autonomous driving, this figure increases to 30. Considering that, NXP has a pretty good market position because the company is in many areas clearly the market leader.

The Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets which NXP Semiconductors acquired last year, could help the company to hold this position. The company expect the Marvell business to add about USD 600 million of revenue by 2022, roughly two times its current run rate. According to the earning call from July, the product set and especially the disruptive Wi-Fi 6 portfolio of the Marvell assets will immediately complement NXP's processing, security and connectivity offerings in the end markets of industrial & IoT as well as automotive.

The company also offers solutions that are extremely important for the MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) method. MIMO is a concept of multilayer space-time signal processing. Additionally, Massive MIMO is a technology that massively increases the number of transmit and receive antennas. Due to the high number of antenna elements - up to 64 in a 5G antenna - Massive MIMO can create a much more precise and user-oriented connection. Therefore, NXP's solutions are essential for 5G use scenarios. This applies above all to autonomous driving and communication between vehicles (V2X), a form of technology that allows vehicles to communicate with moving parts of the transport system.

Accordingly, the NXP Semiconductors is pretty optimistic about the future:

(Source: Results / table by author)

At least the quarterly development was in line with expectations in this respect. However, the annual developments (which were in line with expectations as the demand in the broad based China market was very weak) cast some doubt on whether the company will be able to achieve its targets by 2021:

(Source: 3Q 2019 Results / table by author)

However, management blamed the trade dispute to a large extent for the weak year-on-year development. And indeed, speaking of China, the strong dependence of the business on China must also be considered fundamentally. More than two thirds of the company's turnover is generated in China.

(Source: Annual report 2018)

While this dependence has recently been more of an operational obstacle, this strong position naturally offers great potential in the medium and long term. China is increasingly becoming a pioneer in terms of technology and could therefore also play a major role in the development of automotive driving and V2X. In this respect, a brightening mood (both politically in the trade conflict and in the Chinese car market) can have a positive impact on the operating business and thus also on the share price.

Looking at the forward P/E ratio among NXP's peers, the company also still seems to be quite cheaply valued:

Data by YCharts

Insofar only Intel (INT) is valued cheaper. However, there are also reasons for this because Intel faces its eternal battle with AMD (AMD) and struggles to keep up with AMD. While I also think Intel is a winner of 5G, the market here seems to be pricing in Intel's current weakness. But at least it will be possible to say fundamentally that the company should not be regarded as overpriced.

Furthermore, the NXP board of directors has authorized a share buy-back program in 2020, authorizing up to USD 2 billion of share repurchase to be executed at times and manners determined by the company management. This gives the course correspondingly further support. In addition, the company recently bought back more than 20 percent of its own shares. Of course, that also contributed to the past rally. However, investors must also take into account that the shares have become very diluted since 2015:

Data by YCharts

The dividend could also provide some support for the share price, even if the return is not very high (around 1 percent) but growing. However, it seems that the management increasingly wants its shareholders to participate in its success, which is of course a good thing. The extremely low payout ratio of under 20 percent also guarantees that the company still has sufficient capital available for growth.

Of course there are always risks to be considered. For example, there is a certain downside risk with regard to trade conflict. This can drag on even further and also cause further damage to the economy. This would particularly affect the automotive segment. On the other hand, it is again an advantage here that the company itself is not an American company but a European company. This means that it is somewhat less in focus than, for example, American companies such as Apple. So even if the company were to suffer somewhat from the current situation, the growth since the IPO in 2010 would still be impressive:

(Source: NXP revenue and EBITDA 2010-2018 / table by author)

In addition, the situation that the company is extremely well positioned also remains unchanged. It is not for nothing that Qualcomm was eager to acquire NXP Semiconductors. Qualcomm (QCOM) has bid USD 44 billion for the company. Compared to the current market capitalization of USD 36 billion, there is accordingly still upside potential of 22 percent.

(Source: SA database / graphic by author)

Whether this would actually be the current fair value is doubtful, as there is of course always a premium paid for acquisitions. However, this gap also shows that there is still upside potential, at least in the medium term. Because if Qualcomm has quantified the value of the company in this way, and of course has special insights into the industry, then it's not unreasonable to believe that the value of the company will actually reach this level at some point.

Conclusion

NXP Semiconductors in my opinion probably does not necessarily belong to the companies that could be the anchor of any bond portfolio and that one should never sell. However, if you are an investor and you ask yourself if you should secure the book profits, you will find good reasons not to do so. Above all, he or her should not be guided solely by feelings. Nevertheless, one thing remains certain: nobody knows the future.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest research regarding my investments, my retirement portfolio or antitrust and regulatory issues, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.