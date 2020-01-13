Beyond Meat: Leveraging First Mover Advantage Into Long-Term Market Leadership

Management believes that plant-based meat can capture 13%, or $35 billion in sales, of the U.S. meat market over time, compared to a current market share of 0.5%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

BYND is a unique play on the plant-based meat category which is experiencing robust growth from rising consumer awareness of the perceived negative health, environmental, and animal-welfare impacts of animal-based meat consumption. We initiate coverage with a buy rating and a $107.75 price target.

52-Week Range $45.0 – $239.7 Total Debt $30.2M Shares Outstanding 61.5 million Debt/Equity 0.6% Insider/Institutional 19.2%/30.7% ROE (LTM) (9.0)% Public Float 33.6 million Book Value/Share $5.7 Market Capitalization $4.6 billion Daily Volume (90-day) 4.2M

FYE Dec FY 2019E FY 2020E FY 2021E EPS ($) CURRENT CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $(0.14)A $(0.03)E $(0.02)E Q2 June $(0.24)A $0.08E $0.19E Q3 Sep $0.06A $0.15E $0.27E Q4 Dec $0.00E $0.07E $0.15E Year* $(0.31)E $0.28E $0.58E P/E Ratio NM 274.3x 130.7x Change NM NM 109.8%

FYE Dec FY 2019E FY 2020E FY 2021E Revenue ($ mil.) CURRENT CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $40.2A $74.3E - $126.4E - Q2 June $67.2A $114.3E - $177.2E - Q3 Sep $91.9A $147.1E - $213.3E - Q4 Dec $75.6E $128.5E - $186.4E - Year* $275.0E $464.4E - $703.4E - Change 212.8% 68.8% - 51.5% -

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Investment Thesis

BYND provides investors with an attractive investment opportunity to benefit from structural growth in the fresh plant-based meat category. Management believes that plant-based meat can capture 13%, or $35 billion in sales, of the U.S. meat market over time, compared to a current market share of 0.5%. BYND’s R&D capabilities, purpose-driven branding, and early inroads with top restaurants and grocers provides the firm with a significant advantage in this high-potential market. Management remains optimistic going forward. The results for Q3 19 were strong and management’s guidance for FY 2019 indicates 200% YOY sales growth. As volumes increase, we expect fixed cost leverage to drive EBITDA margins. Long term, management is targeting mid-teens EBITDA margins (versus ~7.8% currently).

Primary Risks

Heightened competition from new entries such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and other private labels in the plant-based meat category represents the main risk in our view.

Any delay in bringing online additional capacity to meet increased demand could result in loss of business.

Investment Thesis

Beyond Meat offers plant-based meats that enable consumers to experience the taste, texture, and other sensory attributes of animal-based meats. We believe that Beyond will maintain leadership of the plant-based fresh meat category given its R&D capabilities, strong branding, and early inroads with top restaurants and grocers. With a leading brand and strong restaurant relationships, the company has a significant competitive advantage in this high-potential market.

We expect fresh plant-based meat products to be a serious alternative to the $270 billion meat category in the U.S. Using the plant-based dairy industry growth as a comparison, management believes that plant-based meat can capture 13%, or $35 billion in sales, of the U.S. meat industry over time, compared to a current market share of 0.5% today. BYND’s heavy R&D investment and years of experience in product development have given the company a significant first mover advantage in this nascent space.

BYND has been able to build tremendous brand appeal among consumers in the firm’s short period of existence as seen from the increasing partnerships with leading retail stores, restaurants, and fast-food chains. BYND’s distribution reach has extended to more than 58,000 retail and food service outlets globally. Furthermore, the company generated strong velocity growth of 144%, resulting in roughly 1,200 bps of improvement in market share through the end of Q3 19. We expect that as fast food and casual dining chains add more plant-based offerings to their menus, they will choose to feature them with the Beyond brand name to assure consumers of high product quality.

Management remains optimistic going forward. The results for Q3 19 were strong and management’s guidance for FY 2019 indicates 200% year-over-year sales growth. As volumes increase, we expect fixed cost leverage to drive EBITDA margins. Long term management is targeting mid-teens EBITDA margins (versus ~7.9% currently).

Our recommendation assumes that BYND can execute the growth plan management has outlined while maintaining a prudent balance sheet by not incurring a large amount of additional debt.

Growth Momentum Continues

Fiscal 2019 is expected to be another strong year of growth with sales expected to be up ~200% YOY. This expected growth represents expansion in the number of retail and food service points of distribution, including new strategic customers, new international customers, and greater demand from existing customers. BYND has multiple levers to further accelerate growth such as: 1) building more brand awareness, 2) continuing to grow distribution points, 3) continuing to build on strong partnerships, 4) expanding into international markets, and 5) launching new products. Furthermore, we expect BYND’s fresh platform to be its main driver of growth over the next few years.

During Q3 19, BYND initiated tests at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Subway and announced the national rollout of its breakfast sausages at 9,000 Dunkin' (NASDAQ:DNKN) locations. Management intends to expand potential capacity to $1 billion of net sales by the middle of next year (or $1.2 billion of gross sales) to meet potential demand. The plans include increasing the number of protein suppliers to as many as five, compared to two currently. This plan increases our confidence that the company can satisfy incremental demand from McDonald’s, Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN), and KFC if the test markets succeed.

Internationally, BYND continues to eye expansion to further boost growth. During Q3 19, the company expanded its presence in the UK, Spain, Canada, and Australia. For the first three quarters of 2019, international sales represented ~12% of Beyond Meat’s total sales, compared to just 3% in the prior year period. With the expected opening of a co-manufacturing facility in The Netherlands in Q1 20, we expect international sales to grow. Management expects this channel will grow substantially in the future and believes that the international segment will contribute an increasing share of revenue in the future.

Besides sales growth, BYND expects margins to increase as well. Continued optimization of supply chain capabilities and manufacturing efficiencies is expected to positively impact gross margin. Gross margin also benefits from an increasing consumer transition to a fresh product platform as an increased sales volume brings greater economies of scale. Year to date 2019 gross margin was 33.2%. BYND is targeting long-term gross margins in the mid to high 30s. We expect fixed cost operating leverage to drive EBITDA gains as volume grows through channel expansion. Management has outlined a long-run EBITDA margin target in the mid teens. While this target is below BYND’s packaged food peer group’s current 20%-plus average, the difference is largely attributable to higher R&D investment. We believe management’s prioritization of R&D over higher margins remains a positive differentiation factor.

Exhibit 1: Solid Momentum in Sales Growth Source: Beyond Meat and Singular Research

Significant Market Opportunity

Consumer awareness of the perceived negative health, environmental, and animal welfare impacts of animal-based meat consumption has resulted in a surge in demand for viable plant-based protein alternatives. Management estimates the total size of the meat industry to be ~$270 billion in the U.S. and $1.4 trillion globally. Using the plant-based dairy industry growth as a comparison, management believes that plant-based meat can capture 13%, or $35 billion in sales, of the U.S. meat industry over time, compared to a current market share of 0.5%. We believe increasing brand awareness and household penetration will be the largest demand driver for Beyond Meat in the near term. Nielsen data indicates the company currently has just a 2% household penetration in the U.S. and only 34% awareness, well below other fast-growing peer food brands. We believe retail channel expansion will drive awareness levels higher. BYND has registered growth of 65% in retail points of distribution since its IPO. Furthermore, to increase awareness, management intends to grow SG&A dollars by over 200% in the next four years, with a continued emphasis on marketing.

Exhibit 2: Market Opportunity Source: Beyond Meat and Singular Research

R&D – A Key Differentiator

We believe a strong research and development emphasis is critical to the success of BYND given the nascent stage of the plant-based meat market. BYND’s management is correctly prioritizing R&D investment over higher margins to deliver products that can appeal to consumers as an alternative to animal-based meat. Beyond Meat’s R&D expenditure far outpaces its packaged food peer group, averaging roughly 10.9% of sales versus the group average of 1%. Management has continuously stated that they are committed to continuing this high R&D investment to develop new product lines that taste like animal protein as well as to increase supply chain efficiency.

BYND opened a new 30,000-square-foot Manhattan Beach Project Innovation Center in California which is 10 times the size of its previous lab space. This opening, along with its R&D team of 63-plus members (PhD scientists, researchers, and developers) provides the firm with a significant first mover advantage. BYND already is seeing the advantages of new labs which have led to an increased pace of new product introductions and meaningful enhancements to existing products. After taking multiple years to develop the first Beyond Burger, it took BYND less than a year to develop a new version with improved taste, texture, and aroma attributes. This newer version of The Beyond Burger already is being sold by A&W Canada and Carl’s Jr. In 2019, BYND rolled out three new products – the Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Beef, and the Improved Beyond Burger.

Exhibit 3: Highest R&D Spend as a % of Sales Across Key Competitors Source: Beyond Meat and Singular Research

Beyond Brand Aligned with Consumer Trends

Consumer interest in plant-based proteins, particularly among millennial and younger generations, has been driven in part by growing awareness of the health and environmental impact of animal-based meat consumption. BYND’s brand is well positioned to benefit from rising consumer awareness about the perceived negative health, environmental, and animal-welfare impacts of animal-based meat consumption. Environmental benefits of plant-based meat products are far more evident. The global livestock industry is estimated to be responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane and nitrous oxide (estimated to be between 18% and 51%). According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock occupies 30% of the planet’s land surface and accounts for 78% of all agricultural land use. The World Resources Institute reports that 29% of water in agriculture is used for animal production. Also, beef is highly inefficient to produce because only 1% of the feed consumed by cattle is converted to calories that people consume from eating beef while pork and poultry convert ~10% and ~11% of their feed to human-edible calories.

A study comparing the production of a beef burger and a Beyond Burger, conducted by the University of Michigan, shows that the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy, has 99% less impact on water scarcity, and impacts land use by 93% less. As such, we think plant-based meat offers an attractive option for consumers concerned with the environmental consequences of animal-based meat production.

Business Model

Beyond Meat is a producer of plant-based meat products that enable consumers to experience the taste, texture, and other sensory attributes of animal-based meats. BYND uses proprietary technology and processes to replicate principal components of meat (amino acids, lipids, trace minerals, vitamins, and water) from plant-based materials. Beyond Meat has used a unique market approach for its product. Instead of marketing and merchandising its products to vegans and vegetarians (who represent less than 5% of the U.S. population), BYND targets omnivores (95% of U.S. consumers) and sells their products in the meat department of grocery stores. BYND’s flagship product is The Beyond Burger, the world’s first 100% plant-based burger merchandised in the meat department of grocery stores. The Beyond Burger is designed to look, cook, and taste like traditional ground beef. We believe merchandising and marketing in the meat department in retail grocery stores have helped drive greater brand awareness. At Kroger (NYSE:KR), 93% of Beyond Burger buyers also purchased animal meat products during the first half of 2018, providing evidence of Beyond Meat’s appeal. According to BYND’s management, other merchandising success includes placements in Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Publix, and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) where sales velocity continues to increase .

Beyond Meat has become the second-largest retail plant-based meat brand nationwide, outpacing the leading brand in terms of sales growth by a factor of nearly 20x, according to SPINS data for total U.S. multi-outlet, natural, and specialty channels. Additionally, the Beyond Burger was the leading plant-based meat item across all SPINS channels during Q3 19 and was up 162% in units and 155% in dollars.

Management and Disclosures

BYND is led by Ethan Brown, who is the founder of the company and has been CEO since 2009. A summary of the company’s key shareholders is shown below:

Exhibit 4: Key Shareholders – Insiders and Institutions Source: Beyond Meat and Singular Research

Growth Strategy

BYND’s growth strategy is centered around channel expansion, new product launches, capacity expansion, and increasing brand awareness. The company’s products are currently served through 58,000 distribution points (28,000 retail, 23,000 food service, and 7,000 international). BYND is working to expand this distribution network further via partnerships with leading restaurants and food chains. Domestically, the company already is testing its products across McDonald’s, Subway, and KFC. If successful, these tests could uncover a giant growth opportunity. For instance, McDonald’s alone has more than 14,000 outlets in the U.S. and 36,000 outlets worldwide. BYND has plans to triple its sourcing capacity for 2020 to be ready to serve incremental demand. The company has launched three new products in 2019 and is ready for more launches in 2020.

Recent Financial Results:

Revenues grew 250% YOY in Q3 19 to $92.0 million primarily due to an increase in sales volumes of products across retail (+211.5%) and restaurant and food service (+311.8% YOY) channels. As shown in the chart below, the retail channel, for most of the time, has been the largest contributor to sales and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

Exhibit 5: Quarterly Sales by Channel Source: Beyond Meat and Singular Research

Gross margin in Q3:19 was 35.6% vs. 19.2% in Q3 18. The increase in gross margin was driven from a higher volume of products sold, resulting in operating leverage and production efficiency improvements. Furthermore, a greater proportion of revenues from the company's fresh platform also contributed to the improvement in gross margin. SG&A expense in Q3:19 was $20.9 million (or 22.7% of sales), as compared to $10.3 million (or 39.3% of sales) in Q3 18. R&D expense was $5.9 million in Q3 19 or 6.4% of sales versus $2.1 million or 8.2% of sales in Q3 18. In Q3 19, adjusted EBITDA was $11 million vs. an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.7 million in Q3:18.

Net income was $4.1 million in Q3:19 compared to a net loss of $9.3 million in the prior-year period. The improvement in net income was primarily the result of the increase in revenues and gross profit compared to Q3:18.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

Management is guiding for FY 2019 sales to be in the range of $265-$275 million. The guidance reflects the stronger sales trends at existing customers and the distribution gains from new customers. Management has decided to include its test with Subway in its guidance because Beyond Meat is now available in 685 stores. Management has excluded the smaller tests at McDonald’s and Denny’s because adoption of Beyond Meat is inconclusive at these fast food chains. We note that management has factored in its national launch with Dunkin’ as well as its reduced presence at Tim Horton’s (now in 60% of its stores). We project Beyond’s revenue growth will be extremely high from 2019 through 2021 as the firm secures additional retail distribution and restaurant deals. Our model assumes that BYND is successful in securing a deal to supply North American McDonald’s restaurants in 2020 (currently in a test phase). Thereafter, growth should gradually slow. Our model forecasts 212.2% revenue growth in FY 2019 resulting in revenues of $275 million at the high end of management’s guidance ($265-$275 million). We forecast 68.8% revenue growth in FY 2020, leading to revenues of $464.4 million.

BYND expects gross margin to expand to the mid to high 30s over the long term. We expect fixed cost operating leverage to drive EBITDA gains as volume grows through channel expansion. Management has outlined a long-term EBITDA margin target in the mid teens. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to reach $21.1 million in FY 2019 and $49.0 million in FY 2020.

Investment Risks

Heightened competition from new entries such as Nestle and other private labels in the plant-based meat category represent the main risk in our view. BYND may not have enough capacity to meet increased demand if a deal with McDonald’s or any other large food-chain is secured. If Beyond is unable to meet demand, the firm could lose the business to competitors, particularly large, established companies entering the space. The bullish view on BYND is based on the premise that consumers will continue to shift to plant-based meats. If this view does not materialize, our target price will be at risk.

Valuation

We are valuing BYND using an EV to sales multiple. We value BYND at an EV to sales multiple of ~7x on our FY24 sales estimate of ~$1.3 billion and then discount that forecast back four years to calculate BYND’s present value. We use a discount rate of ~8.7%, factoring in the riskier nature of the business. The 7x EV/sales multiple is in line with the multiple of several high-growth companies (see Exhibit 6 below). This multiple contrasts to BYND’s packaged food peers which typically trade in the 1-4x EV to sales range. We believe Beyond Meat’s stock should be valued at a high 7x multiple in 2024 given BYND’s high growth expectations. We note that a growing degree of competition in the plant-based meat substitute category is a key risk. With the addition of competition from Impossible Burger and Nestle and the likelihood of greater private label availability, BYND’s valuation and high growth expectations might not reach their full potential. Keeping these factors in mind, we come to a multiple based price target of $150.28, which discounts back to the present of $107.77, which we round down to $107.75. We use fully diluted shares of 66.0 million.

Our peer-based value calculations are shown below.

Exhibit 6: Beyond Meat Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: Beyond Meat and Singular Research

Exhibit 7 shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward sales per share and P/S multiples. Our sales per share estimates for 2020 and 2021 are $7.0 and $10.6, respectively. The portion of the chart not shaded shows stock price targets at various forward P/S multiples and sales per share combinations that are essentially all below the industry peer group average and above the current price.

Exhibit 7: Forward P/ S Ratio Vs. Forward S ales per share

