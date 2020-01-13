Advantage Oil & Gas Deal Gets Better

Cash flow should continue to grow significantly as more liquids are produced even if overall volume does not increase.

The stock price of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF) was already cheap to begin with. Now that the company has found commercial quantities of oil on its leases, this gas producer became a far better deal than many gas producers. The discovery of oil as a primary production product (as opposed to mostly gas) will hasten the plan to make liquids a significant part of the revenue stream.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas January 2020, Investor Presentation

Management just released the 2020 guidance. This not only firms up some of the earlier presentations and forecasts, but it also quantifies the priority of more oil production in the near future. Increasing oil and associated liquids will ensure growth of profits and cash flow even if total production does not grow. There will be an increase in supporting infrastructure and production assets to support the growth in oil production. However, that increase will revert to lower levels once the initial expenditures are in place.

This primarily gas Canadian producer was feeling the effect of low gas prices for some time. Like many of its peers, there was a change in strategy towards liquids rich gas. This often meant some condensate. But it could also involve some less profitable liquids such as ethane. The discovery of the ability to drill wells that produce primarily light oil and condensate is a game changer for this gas company. This company will now be able to drill wells that are mostly liquids with a little associated produced gas. That will allow this company to diversify its production portfolio far more rapidly than other gas producers.

The relatively new progress leases are the site of the recently drilled oil well. Management does need some time to construct the underlying infrastructure. Plus management intends to increase the capabilities of its wholly owned plant to handle more liquids as part of the plant expansion plans. All of this could result in slower liquids growth initially.

But once the proper supporting structure is in place, then management will be able to divert the capital budget to drilling primarily for oil as long as gas pricing remains weak. That option gives this gas producer a significant future competitive advantage over many other (formerly) dry gas producers.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 11, 2020

The stock itself has not really reacted to the news of the oil well that was drilled. This shows how out of favor the oil and gas industry is. That especially includes dry gas producers. Instead, the price appears to be climbing as the AECO price of gas is seasonally improving for the strong winter heating season.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

This is one of the few companies to maintain selling prices even as natural gas prices continued to weaken. The company did this by transporting its gas to higher priced United States markets rather than relying on AECO. This is also another company that tends to make money on its hedging program through the years regardless of market conditions.

Realized or settled gains on derivatives provided a huge boost to the operating netback margin in the latest quarter. Mr. Market does not value that type of margin enhancement much because it views the hedging gains as largely non-recurring due to the difficulty in predicting hedging gains. Still, this company has a remarkably resilient cash flow.

The announcement of the find of a primarily oil bearing zone will accelerate the increasing percentage of liquids production. That should allow this company to increase its average selling price even if market conditions weaken some more.

Very few companies are able to maintain or increase the operating netback in the current environment. This company has a very clear pathway to increasing the average selling price per BOE even if oil and gas prices do not strengthen for the foreseeable future. The real key will be holding the production costs per BOE at current levels to allow for that margin expansion. Many formerly dry gas producers are able to do just that. The future results here remain to be seen.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas January 2020, Investor Presentation

For a long time Advantage and competitor Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) were content to drill for very low cost dry gas. But both have leases that cover stacked plays. The constantly improving production technology is beginning to allow the exploration of some of the different intervals that were not seen as particularly profitable in the past. This result, if repeated, will expand the Tier 1 acreage considerably in the Cardium.

As these successes spread to other basins, the lower costs that result from economic completions will probably begin another oil and gas production growth spurt. Increasing profitability should mean a cash flow build at a faster rate. Even if the debt markets remain prohibitively expensive in North America, the increasing cash flow from lower costs will provide an increasingly faster growth avenue in the future.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas January 2020, Investor Presentation

Third-party processing will be used for at least some of the liquids produced at various locations. Management has to decide whether or not to handle all liquids production at a company-owned plant. The company-owned plant can be expanded if that decision is made. However, management is likely to wait for more liquids production before making that decision.

Canada definitely needs all the condensate that can be produced to mix with thermal and heavy oil so that these products will flow through pipelines. Canada actually imports condensate for this purpose. As much as gas takeaway pipeline issues have made the news, the far more important detail is that condensate in Canada is often worth as much or more than light oil due to the demand to mix with other products.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Enercom Presentation, August, 2019

Liquids are so much more valuable than natural gas that they already make up a far larger part of the revenue stream than the percentage produced shown above. Management has a preliminary goal of liquids to become about half of the revenue stream. The latest guidance updates the numbers somewhat. But the emphasis on building liquids production clearly remains. Depending upon the success of the goals and the profitability attained, there is a good likelihood that liquids will continue to grow at a rapid rate.

That means that cash flow will continue its historical rapid growth. But from now on the company will not be increasing debt or selling shares of stock. Management has only slightly outspent cash flow this year. There is a goal to be at least cash flow neutral in the future and to demonstrate free cash flow in the next fiscal year.

The Future

Management continues to improve production results and increase the liquids produced from that production.

As long as well results continue to improve, there is an excellent chance that growth will be higher than guided. The continuing operational improvement also would mean that management will continue to decrease costs and corporate breakeven.

This may be one of the first formerly dry gas producers to restore profits. Oil bearing zones and leases that have a primarily oil target will provide a cost effective way to quickly allocate more production resources towards light oil and condensate. The company is already located in a relatively low cost basin.

The diversified portfolio should also aid in minimizing some of the commodity price volatility effects. This company is also vertically integrated because it owns both pipeline and processing capability that many competitors depend upon third parties for.

The future of this company is pretty bright. Debt is roughly 2 times cash flow from operating activities. The stock likewise adds another 2 times to cash flow. Enterprise value is therefore about 4 to maybe 5 times cash flow. That is dirt cheap for one of the fastest growing low cost dry gas producers in North America. The discovery of the ability to also drill for oil should make the current deal even better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAVVF PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.