U.S. Peak Optimism Meets President Trump's January Surprise

Mr. Market will oscillate violently between the two narratives until the outcome of the Presidential election provides the most powerful one.

Original photo: Time, caption and editing by the Author

Global and domestic headlines appear to be swiftly falling into line with the US Presidential Cycle being discussed by this author. Control of these headlines and the narrative is being hotly contested. President Trump has the initiative. This has prompted the Fed to respond with alacrity and creativity.

Source: Federal Reserve, caption by the Author

Having set out its stall to do nothing with interest rates, during this election year, President Trump has swiftly stomped all over the Fed's December 2019 baseline; simultaneously marking out a new one of his own for the central bank to converge on. This contrast in positions was vividly illustrated on January 3rd. As the Fed released the December FOMC meeting minutes, the President's extremely prejudiced executive action in Iraq had already set the new agenda earlier in the day.

Source: Forexlive, caption by T.S. Eliot

The temperature of the Cold War noted by this author and initially forecast by Henry Kissinger, was abruptly turned up by President Trump's January Surprise. This latest surprise should be compared to Jimmy Carter's October Surprise in order to understand the context. Carter's October Surprise heralded the arrival of President Reagan.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The January Surprise is intended, among other strategic objectives, to secure the re-election of President Trump. The Democrats now have to fight the presidential campaign on a field of the President's choosing and timing; which is technically already a victory for him by strict military definition. The measured Iranian response, to appease mourners without escalating the situation, solidified President Trump's tactical victory further; putting him effectively beyond the reach of any Democratic commentator in relation to foreign policy.

(Source: Gallup, caption by the Author)

Having seized and framed the global and domestic political initiative on Iran, President Trump then followed up by framing the trade war with China. Hinting that he may sign Phase II of the China deals after November, he effectively established a bridgehead; which allows him to frame how the trade war with China impacts the presidential election. This position has subsequently been reinforced with rumors from the Treasury Department. These rumors allege that President Trump will police Chinese compliance on trade agreements by re-establishing the semi-annual talks between the two nations.

Mr. Market has been propelled back to the 1980s frame of reference for all things global-macro. He has also taken the Fed and monetary along with policy with him for the ride. By default, therefore, President Trump has also technically defeated the Fed by choosing the time and the place for relations between them. This has triggered an amusing reflex action from the Fed and its spin-doctors.

Faced with President Trump's bold tactical successes, the Fed and those who loyally proselytize on its behalf have gone into rear-guard action. This remedial action involves vain attempts to rewrite Chairman Powell's track record and legend to-date.

Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author

In the new abridged version, Chairman Powell is credited with being the one who correctly anticipated that tight US labor markets would not lead to an inflation spike after all. The scriptwriters have uncovered transcripts of Fed communications, dating back to 2014, to support their allegations.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Powell's prescient genius, with much hindsight, is now seen as being evident as far back as when he was a lowly Fed Governor. In this illustrious chapter of his re-written history, Powell allegedly saw through the fallacy of the Fed's Dot Plots whilst his colleagues remained cognitively blind. His perspicacity foresaw that the inherent signal mechanism in the Dot Plots could lead to a "nuclear meltdown" in markets via Mr. Market's emotional behavior.

Source: Reuters, caption by the Author

In a further insidious twist, Powell's panegyric opines that his 2014 prescience was not shared by his colleagues. Apparently, in 2014, Powell saw the Taper Tantrum triggered by normalization clearly. He also saw that this would cause the Fed's forced policy reversal. Clearly, the authors of this new Fed myth are seeking to blame Janet Yellen for the Fed's failure to manage its signalling and the abortive normalization process.

The problem here is that the diminutive Yellen was swiftly discarded by President Trump. Her towering replacement could thus have enacted his prescient tactics, had he wished to do so. History, however, shows that Powell persevered with and even talked up the normalization process; thereby exacerbating the Taper Tantrum. Actions always speak louder than words. The new myth has no consistent basis in the facts.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Readers will remember that this author discussed the abuse of the Dot Plots on Powell's watch by the Fed. This abuse involved the Fed switching between the capricious use of the Dot Plots as indicators, forecasts, and targets depending on the policy imperative of the occasion. Readers will also remember Chairman Powell's criticism of and stated aversion to academics. Clearly, at the time of writing, this was not one of the Fed's finest moments. Now, it is being airbrushed and rewritten; not only for posterity but also for current use in the Fed's monetary policy framework review.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Strangely, however, all these unearthed transcripts were missed at the time they occurred. Even more strangely, Chairman Powell was the instigator of the interest rate hikes and balance sheet normalization in 2018 which resulted in the FOMC's swift monetary policy reversal of early 2019.

Powell's 2018 failure has been faithfully re-written thus: "Powell experienced the dangers of the dot plot first-hand in December 2018, when policymakers' projections of two rate increases in 2019 helped spook financial markets". At the time, however, his commentary and voting were all in favor of further normalization. It wasn't the projections of rate hikes in 2019 that spooked the markets, it was the Fed interest rate hikes of 2018 that did. Now, it is being said that Powell's 2014 epiphany presciently anticipated the Hawks in 2019. This new assertion misses the point and all the action from Chairman Powell in 2018.

This author would not be surprised to see the influencers giving Chairman Powell credit for the current equity market rally; which they will claim started when he started to cut interest rates in 2019. They will also claim that it is President Trump who is putting this rally and the American economy at risk.

Chairman Powell and his media-influencers are now trying to rebuild his credible commitment. For this author, his credible commitment train left the station in 2018. They are doing so for two obvious reasons and maybe a closely-related third.

Firstly, there is a monetary policy framework review at the Fed in the process. Chairman Powell needs to manage this process and its outcome effectively.

Secondly, Powell is having his script unintentionally ghost-written for him by President Trump. Fed independence is thus under attack.

Thirdly, and possibly related to the second, the probability of President Trump's re-election has recently improved despite the current impeachment circus. Re-election brings the real prospect that Powell is asked to resign. It is unlikely that he will be renominated if President Trump remains in office.

Suffice it to say that the Dot Plots will be the casualty of the current monetary policy framework review. The Fed does not eat its own kind in public; so Yellen won't get the official blame, even though her reputation has been besmirched by the Fed's press-influencers.

Having adumbrated this fictitious Chairman Powell narrative and baseline, Fed guidance is currently trying to make it appear real.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans had the dubious privilege, of having the Fed's first guidance opportunity of 2020, snatched from him by President Trump's January Surprise. Evans forlornly attempted to re-frame Mr. Market's perceptions back to the FOMC's December 2019 meeting baseline. He reiterated that the Fed would let the economy run hot and aim for a symmetrical inflation target from its monetary policy framework review this year. He also noted that manufacturing has taken a hit from the deteriorating global trade backdrop.

Evans's attempt to regain the initiative was laudable, yet also to no avail. He felt prompted to frame the January Surprise new-news as a "question mark". Mr. Market simply now assumes that tensions in the Persian Gulf are something else to add to the list of reasons why monetary policy will need to be eased further this year.

Source: Richmond Fed, caption by the Author

Clearly taken by surprise, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin tried to adhere to the December 2019 FOMC meeting baseline. Unfortunately, in so doing, he reinforced Mr. Market's view that any escalation in hostilities with Iran will lead to further monetary policy easing; even though his stated bar to changing interest rates is high.

Barkin's outlook is notably gloomier than Evans's. He asked the question "is a recession round the corner?" Instead of simply saying no, he opined a kind of SWOT analysis that emphasized his own Ws and Ts. These are weak business investments and a lack of fiscal policy support respectively.

Barkin sees clear signs of US economic softening, with further negative shocks looming closer. He has no problem adding a crisis in the Gulf to the list of incoming shocks. Amusingly, he also sees the risk that America "talks itself into" a recession; clearly ignoring that this is exactly what he is doing. His stated preference, for letting previous interest rate cuts feed through to the real economy, is thus lacking in any sense of strong commitment.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan may have been taken off-guard, but he is not going perform a typical knee-jerk response to the spike in oil prices from the January Surprise. Limiting his commentary on the event, to the oil price spike only, he opined that rising crude oil prices are less of a headwind for the US economy than they were a decade ago. This is because of US Shale. Kaplan would not, however, go as far as to say that the spike in oil prices would be an economic tailwind for the domestic oil and gas industry.

Anchoring his potential FOMC voting position this year, Kaplan also stated that he is happy to let the economy run hotter and for inflation to slightly overshoot the target. He will, however, be watching for the macro-stability risks, manifested by Mr. Market discounting this monetary policy stance too enthusiastically.

Cleveland Fed President, and noted Hawk Loretta Mester, was keen to show that she is willing to compromise, in order to create consensus with her more Dovish colleagues. Apparently, her fears of the consequences of letting the economy overheat have subsided; so that she is now willing to be more patient and let things get hotter in the short term.

New York Fed President John Williams foreshadowed this year's monetary policy framework review and FOMC meetings with an ominous forecast ex tempore. Speaking at the American Economic Association's annual meeting, he extemporized that he can easily imagine a lower R* in the not too distant future. His view was supported by the Bank of England's Ben Broadbent and the ECB's Philip Lane. This concept implies that the Fed can run the economy even hotter and/or can ease much further should the economy weaken.

Williams then elaborated further for Wall Street Journal readers. Faced with falling inflation expectations, he believes that it is critical to maintain and aim to overshoot the current 2% inflation target. At some stage, therefore, later this year when the last three interest rate cuts have worked their way through the system and if inflation expectations are still falling, Williams will be ready to cut again.

Speaking off-camera at the annual meeting, Loretta Mester explained that the big issue for the Fed, and other central banks, is how much financial stability risk they can tolerate while trying to overshoot their inflation targets in the ZIRP/NIRP economic environment. Currently, there are no rules of thumb or in print to govern this financial stability policy call. It is, therefore, fair to say that the central banks are winging it and flying blind.

It is also fair to say that central banks are proceeding, with varying degrees of caution, on letting inflation overshoot. The BOJ was going for it full-on but is showing some recent signs of fatigue as inflation still fails to overshoot the target. The ECB is on the verge of going full-on, but Christine Lagarde first needs to get her feet under the table before she can press on. The Fed is way behind both of them and is still stuck in positive real interest rate world orthodoxy. Mester's recent comments suggest that it is no nearer to seizing the day.

(Source: Federal Reserve, caption by the Author)

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida tried to frame global perceptions of and, thereby, reaction to the latest employment situation report, with some guidance for a global audience at the Council on Foreign Relations, on the eve of the publication of the number. His frame sees no need for the Fed to do anything further unless the global-macro picture worsens.

As he rotates into the FOMC voting chair, Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari is dialling-back his Dovish criticism of the central bank and his colleagues. He would now like interest rates to remain on hold because the global headwinds that the previous insurance policy rate cuts addressed are abating.

Kashkari also clarified his thinking on why inflation consistently appears to undershoot target since the GFC. He observed that the FOMC has an innate Volcker legacy, which causes it to be overzealous in anticipating and intercepting expected inflation. Consequently, it kills off any nascent inflation before it has had time to gestate. This view suggests that he is happy for interest rates to remain low for longer, in order to overshoot target.

Kashkari's opining on inflation undershooting and its remedy seemed to be aimed at New York Fed President John Williams's coincident guidance on the inflation targeting. Does this mean that the Fed's right hand now actually knows what the left hand is going? Furthermore, are the two hands now being coordinated by a rational sapient being? If the answer is yes to both, Mr. Market will be very happy in 2020. Even President Trump's spirits may improve. Neither two gentlemen should get carried away, however, since Williams also issued an apocryphal warning.

(Source: mission.org, caption by the Author)

Williams logically concludes that if he is right, about the low inflation environment, then it is correct to also conclude that the Fed will have very little conventional interest rate policy room to address the next recession. Since the recession currently threatens with trade wars, his warning should be taken very seriously. The Fed will have no choice, but to react under these circumstances. It will, therefore, have to reach for unconventional monetary policy much sooner. The outcome of doing so will be macro-stability risk elevation aka Asset Bubbles. This is why Williams is hoping that Mr. Market is less enthused by his words, thereby lowering the bubble risk.

Sadly, Mr. Market is an emotionally-schizophrenic animal. He is either a bull or a bear and never a knowledgeable fox or fixated hedgehog. Mr. Market doesn't live the dream, he tries to live his fantasies and this is the problem for the Fed.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Williams believes that, whatever approach is made to inflation measuring and targeting, the global economy is in for a sustained period of low inflation and thus lower interest rates by default. Ostensibly, he is the hedgehog with one big idea. This view then leads to his input on the subject matter for the Fed's current policy framework review. He sets out his own monetary policy framework stall to deal with this environment with three elements; namely "well-anchored inflation expectations, accountability, and transparency". In this way, he hopes to mitigate risks by being the well-equipped fox. One could lump these three tools together under the headline of credible commitment. Williams thus becomes the holistic hybrid of both hedgehog and fox. Unfortunately, he is dealing with a bull that has the potential to become a bear. Taming the bull and bear has never been an easy process; especially when you want to do nothing yourself and don't want him to force you to do something.

Taming the bull without slaying the real economy with tighter monetary policy, is clearly something that is on Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan's mind. Whilst accepting that interest rates are just about where they need to be, he worries about the financial stability implications of the Fed's ever-expanding balance sheet. His immediate project is to look for a financial stability policy solution. This solution may involve the reclassification of risk-weightings for Treasury holdings and reserves. It may also involve a standing repo facility. Watch this space.

(Source: St Louis Fed)

Following the example of Neel Kashkari, St Louis Fed President James Bullard threw-off the Dovish straight-jacket and made himself some flexibility room; including the chance to build bridges with those FOMC members he has castigated whilst a non-voter.

In Bullard's view "the current baseline economic outlook for 2020 suggests a reasonable chance that the soft landing will be achieved." He also discounted geopolitical tensions threatening the oil market, by virtue of the fact that US energy intensity has fallen whilst it has also become a major oil exporter.

The view of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans stands consonant with this dissonant battle of wills between the Fed and the schizophrenic animal spirits of Mr. Market. Evans has recently opined that he sees little reason to do anything with interest rates this year. A trading day is an eternity for the schizophrenic animal. Making the animal stand still for a year, when there is so much stuff going on around him is a dream that may actually be a fantasy. President Trump also has dreams of his own, which may become the Fed's nightmares especially Chairman Powell's.

The January Surprise has just tested Mr. Market's schizophrenia. He has gone from bull, to bear and back to bull in a trading week whilst the Fed ostensibly hasn't budged. Fifty-one more weeks of further transformations to go then, with a little help from the President.

