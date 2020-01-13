Amazon Stock And Free Cash Flow Benefit In The Long Run From Its Huge Spending

In five years, Amazon could be the largest FCF generator in the U.S. as a result.

But this may signal that its higher capex spending will lead to future higher FCF and is not necessarily a bad thing.

Amazon's stock is about 7% off its highs, partly because of its slower FCF on a LTM basis.

The Stock Off Its Highs Based on Lower FCF Not Harbinger of Future

Even though Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is almost 7% off its July 2019 high of $2,020, I do not believe that this will last long.

For one, it seems that the market is overly concerned with Amazon's lower free cash flow ("FCF") on a last twelve-month ("LTM") basis. You can see the recent history of LTM FCF on the chart below:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Now let's look at this carefully. The FCF is not negative. It's the growth that is negative, as of the estimate for Q4, based on the company's guidance.

Now what that means is that operating cash flow less capital expenditure is lower. The likely reason is that capital expenditure is higher than in the past.

In other words, FCF is lower because spending is higher on investments, such as software, one-day delivery for Prime, and other long-term initiatives.

Amazon Takes the Long-Term View on Lower FCF

Amazon is one of the few companies that has prepared its shareholders to be patient with lower FCF and earnings. In the end, it has worked out quite well for them.

As one analyst pointed out, only those who are long-term focused should consider buying Amazon shares.

For example, Barron's magazine recently wrote a piece that says that in five years Amazon will be the largest free cash flow generator in the U.S. It says Amazon is an FCF "rocket ship" and investors should jump on it.

My own analysis of AMZN stock is that it is worth significantly more than its present price. But that is not really a reason in and of itself to buy the stock. I really believe that knowing that AMZN is willing to sacrifice its present FCF growth (not profitable FCF) to invest for the future is a real reason to own the stock.

Certainly, in the past, AMZN has shown that this kind of move paid off. Amazon's stock has benefited greatly in the past 10 years from its higher FCF. But it should be noted that this is a jagged line. Look at the chart that I have put together below about FCF and AMZN's stock:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

The benefit of this chart is that it allows you to take a step back and get a historical view. Clearly, the stock price has risen as the FCF went higher. But note that there were periods when FCF actually dipped.

In other words, FCF has been positive over the past 10 years, but there were periods when its growth rate was negative. In the next five years after these periods happened, AMZN's stock was significantly higher.

If you read through Amazon's 10-K, you will see that the company clearly emphasizes FCF. Here is what it says:

"Our financial focus is on long-term, sustainable growth in free cash flow." - Source: 10-K 2018, page 18.

This makes it clear that the company is not necessarily interested in continuously higher FCF. It wants to achieve sustainable FCF in the long term.

Summary and Conclusion

Amazon's dip in FCF growth may be causing a temporary lull in the stock price. One thing is for sure though. Shareholders of the stock have gotten used to the relationship between dips in the FCF growth rate and the eventual higher stock price.

I suspect that this is probably one of those times now when a purchase of AMZN stock is likely to pay off. Certainly based on past history, this has turned out to be beneficial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.