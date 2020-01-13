A Loss Of Pricing Power Makes Akamai A More Questionable Investment

A potential acquisition target? Yes. Their scale and distribution is something a cloud provider would love to integrate into their systems.

New market entrants, and existing behemoths, will continue to reduce CDN pricing, Akamai's competitive advantage (scale) may not be enough 5 years from now.

I wanted to love Akamai (AKAM) when I started researching the company, I really did. But as I thought about the prospects more and more, I remembered a quote I read from Warren Buffett:

The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you've got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you've got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10 percent, then you've got a terrible business.

Thinking back to that quote, and looking at Akamai's future prospects in a super competitive landscape a sour taste formed in my mouth. While that sour taste doesn't make me a bear on the stock, it certainly makes me want to invest my capital elsewhere.

Still, I would like to present my bull and bear case for this company, as well as where I think it will end up, likely acquired within the next five years.

About Akamai

Akamai is a $16B technology company which, in the fewest possible words, helps keep the web running smoothly.

In a few more words, the company uses their globally-distributed Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform to protect their customers from malicious attacks, route traffic in efficient ways, and deliver media (like the TV you stream) to customers in a manner that doesn't leave them ripping their hair out. Their platform is deployed around the world with more than 200,000 servers in more than 130 countries (Per 10K - PDF) and within 1,700 unique networks. Such deployment affords them a unique insight into how the world's internet is operating at that point-in-time, allowing them to assist customers in navigating the complexity.

Image: Akamai's global distribution of delivery nodes

Business has been good for Akamai too. Utilizing their scale to their advantage, Akamai continues to put up impressive top-line growth and has impressed the markets by beating on all of their earnings reports this year.

Catalysts to Growth

Let's assume my introduction to this article did not exist, and allow me to lay out the ground work here for my bull case.

My bull case, in its simplest form, is that the world is moving online, and that's where Akamai is. I see four catalysts over the next decade which Akamai, if it were to continue its success, would hope to be in the thick of:

OTT Growth (cable making the move to streaming)

Remote Work

IoT Growth (all those thermostats and lightbulbs have to connect somewhere)

Cybersecurity becoming a bigger need by the day

OTT Growth

With streaming services continuing to pop up and people continuing to cut-the-cord, OTT really is the future. Akamai is well positioned for this future and has a variety of offerings that will help whether it's the first season of a hit new show, or live sports.

The company's wide distribution of servers means that, according to marketing materials, "your content [is] one network hop away from more than 90% of the world's Internet users." This means less lag, and more consistent streams for companies who use Akamai's content delivery network (CDN) to distribute content.

How big is the market? Huge. Just using Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as an example, they eat up 15% of the world's downstream traffic. Throw on top Disney+, HBO, YouTube TV, Sling, and the whole consortium of programming either online, or moving there, and you've got yourself a whole lot of content to deliver.

Remote Work

It should come as no surprise that people want to work remotely. It also should come as no surprise that remote work is taking off, with 159% growth since 2005.

With all these new people online Akamai helps enterprises out in a variety of ways. Their Enterprise Application Access tool competes with Citrix (CTXS) or Okta (OKTA) to centralize security and access control. These types of tools allow companies to put all of the applications an employee might need in one place, with a single, controllable login.

Alongside that, Akamai has their Zero Trust Security solution to help ensure that only those who should be allowed to access information are accessing that information. Again, another tool that helps employers, and will only become more necessary as the world moves towards remote work.

IoT Growth

The Internet of Things is also taking off. With everything from your watch to your toaster now needing an internet connection, enterprises need to ensure they're protected.

Built on the Akamai Intelligent Platform, Kona DDoS Defender is a tool that enterprises will want to ensure they have access to in the years ahead. The tool helps mitigate and defend against DDoS attacks (large amounts of traffic going to one place), which is something that one third of companies in the US experience.

Cybersecurity

In much the same breath as DDoS attacks, cybersecurity in general is becoming a bigger need by the day. All the products I have mentioned so far in this article, and more, are provided by Akamai to help mitigate risk in a less secure world.

Kona site defender can prevent DDoS attacks, SQL injection (the most common attack), cross-site scripting (XSS) and more. With the scope of their network, Akamai also monitors traffic and can block malicious actors before they even make it to a client's site.

Other tools, such as Enterprise Threat Detector can be used to tackle internal attack vectors. You know, you're only as secure as your least secure employee, right?

Valuation

With the aforementioned areas of growth, it's no wonder why so many are bullish on a company like Akamai. I was too. The company showed strength in the areas we covered above throughout 2019. Growth in security was 29%, which led to EPS growth of ~17% YoY. Not too shabby.

When compared to competitors (similar, not high growth like PANW/OKTA) Akamai looks good too:

Ticker P/E EV/EBIT Debt/Equity ROIC ROE Net Margin AKAM 34 27.96 0.63 14.41 13.7 15.98 FFIV 19 13.97 0 97.45 28.34 19.07 JNPR 22.79 14.72 0.4 11.82 7.83 8.35 NTAP 15.7 11.22 3.35 0 94.4 17.2

At 19x forward P/E Akamai is trading below their 10-year FPE average of 21x and way below their 10-year average P/E of ~34.

The average analyst EPS estimate for FY20 is $4.78 (~8% growth YoY), which gives us a base PT of $100.38. The more bullish case of $4.96 would give us a PT of $104.16, or ~10% growth over today's price.

Even with these highly conservative numbers, especially for tech infrastructure / cybersecurity, Akamai appears to offer some value to buyers over the next 12 months. More bullish cases would point also towards increasing margins, which could give the stock an even bigger jolt, especially as events like the 2020 Olympics will boost streaming worldwide requiring CDNs to deliver content.

So... Why am I Neutral on Akamai?

The Buffett quote to open this article likely gives you an idea. Akamai plays in an incredibly tough market. New companies enter daily, and I believe that their core, content delivery, may one day be commoditized away by the big players (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure).

If AWS and Azure commoditizing things isn't enough, content delivery is so key to some businesses that they may decide to take things in house. Netflix did just this several years ago with their Open Connect program. Companies that rely on delivering content to their customers in an efficient manner may, like Netflix, elect to take control themselves. Others may elect for the cheaper options like AWS Cloudfront, Azure's CDN, Cloudflare, Google Cloud CDN, or any number of other providers.

One surefire way to beat out competition is to simply be the best in the industry, and Akamai is doing that today. They have the largest most distributed network which is why bulls continue to pile in. The battle will, as always in this space, be with ever evolving technology. Can Akamai stand up to the biggest companies in the world, even the ISPs themselves, and continue to lead the way in CDNs? Sure. Can they do it in a way that helps me sleep safe at night knowing my money is growing? Not really. Massive competition, an ever-changing market, new entrants seemingly daily, and their core competency will suffer from commoditization.

In fact, I see Akamai as an acquisition target within the next five years, perhaps when things stagnate a little. A company like Microsoft is the most likely suitor. Someone who would love to grow their CDN and cloud offerings. The two companies are already engaged in a partnership, to share Akamai's CDN offerings with Azure users. A fuller experience, bringing all of this technology and infrastructure in house at Microsoft does not seem out of the question.

To Conclude

Akamai's future looks bright, for now. Their core market is ripe for commoditization, and they'll likely start to face those headwinds within the next five years. If things go well, they will be acquired, or merge with another infrastructure provider.

My bullish price target for 2020 is $104.16, representing a 10% upside over the next year. As a long-term buy and hold investor, Akamai does not suit my portfolio, but I see no reason to fault holders of the company today.

