Attractive Setup In Qudian

The essence of successful swing trading is to put oneself in positions where one has limited downside risk but significant upside potential. Many times, (in order to achieve these conditions) traders use options due to the extra leverage involved. However, the use of derivatives always brings a time element to the trade which adds risk. Why? Because, if the underlying stock does not move significantly within the duration of the option contract, the trade can end up being a large loser.

However, when utilising the actual shares of the underlying instead of option contracts, one doesn't have to deal with the theta decay which are evident in options. One such stock which looks attractive from a limited downside point of view at present is Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD). Shares dropped aggressively after its latest earnings report due to the quarterly earnings miss, a reported increase in delinquencies and a 11% drop in guidance. However, the negativity surrounding this stock seems excessive to say the least, in our opinion. Remember in setups such as Qudian, what we are attempting to ascertain is the downside risk, which is evident in the trade/investment. The less downside risk, the more attractive the setup.

Therefore, from this perspective, here are a few areas why we believe downside risk is pretty limited in Qudian Inc. at present.

First of all, if we look at the technical chart above, we can see that the heavy slide in the share price in November resulted in the shares retesting the lows of 12 months prior. This is encouraging, given the amount of time between these fresh lows and the lows in the latter part of 2018. If we decided to go heavily long this stock, for example, we would put a stop-loss right below these lows to protect ourselves against another similar aggressive move to the downside.

Traders have to be aware that this potential bottoming pattern could take many more months to play out. In fact, we could easily get something like a triple bottom reversal pattern which could potential take at least 1+ year to play itself out. This is why we would strongly advise against using call options on this trade.

What we do see, however, are some encouraging signs in the technicals. Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been reflected on Qudian's technical chart. If this attractive volume trend continues, it should only be a matter of time before we should see a sustained rally in the share price. In fact, despite the heavy sell-off last November, buying volume has continued to rise. Furthermore, the strong divergence on the RSI momentum indicator is also suggesting that selling pressure is in fact weakening.

Secondly, Qudian's low earnings multiple, sales multiple, cash flow multiple, and book multiple are all pretty much exactly what we look for in our value plays. Remember Qudian's sales multiple back in 2017 came in at 6.8, and its P/E ratio hit 14. Currently, these metrics are around 1 and 3, respectively. This alone shows the potential upside evident here if we get some type of reversion to the mean with respect to the stock's valuation. Furthermore, despite all the negativity in the most recent quarter, Qudian's common equity rose to $1.642 billion in the September quarter last year. With a market cap of $1 billion, this means the stock is trading well below book value, which once more stacks the odds in favour of the long investor.

Despite reporting $0.48 in Q3, which was a $0.03 miss, Qudian still expects to report $0.41 for the December quarter. This number (if met) will come in $0.03 higher than the December quarter in 2018. In fact, analysts who follow this stock expect strong gains this year on top of the $1.18 per share expected for 2019. Just comparing this amount ($1.18 per share) to the current share price $4.40 per share should definitely get investors excited.

To sum up, Qudian looks very attractive at present because shares are still trading pretty near long-term support. Let's see if shares can take out their 10-month moving average of about $4.64 per share over the near term. Initiating a small position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.