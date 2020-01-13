At least a 5-10% correction appears likely soon before the next leg higher can begin to materialize.

The Fed's monetary stance may need to change to fuel stock prices higher, but the Fed is not likely to lower rates unless a significant market disruption occurs.

Technically, the SPX is now very overheated, and there are some parallels to the S&P 500 of early 2018, right before a major correction struck.

S&P 500: The Correction Approaches

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) continues to surge to new all-time highs in 2020. Despite the numerous headwinds, this bull market just won’t quit, as the S&P 500 relentlessly climbs the proverbial wall of worry. Nevertheless, certain indicators are implying that the SPX and stocks in general are overheated right now, and there is likely very limited short-term upside before a correction knocks stocks down in Q1 2020.

Additionally, the S&P 500 appears to be approaching similar technically overbought market conditions that we witnessed in early 2018, before a correction of about 10% materialized. Furthermore, there are numerous fundamental factors that suggest a repricing of stocks is preferable, and likely before the next leg of this bull market can emerge.

Technical View

If we look at a 1-year chart, we can see that stocks have essentially turned vertical. The SPX is up by around 15% since early October alone.

If we go back to the lows of late 2018, the SPX has appreciated by nearly 40%, and the S&P 500 is up by nearly 50% since 2017 began.

The RSI recently touched up close to the 85 level, a phenomenon not seen since the correction of early 2018, the last time that stocks turned vertical. In fact, if we look back on the trend then and the recent advance, we can see quite a few similarities. Not only is the chart turning vertical, but the RSI and other technical indicators are sounding off alarm bells as well.

For instance, we can see that the divergence between the 50-day moving average MA and the 200-day MA is getting quite wide. Right now, it is about 170 points, the widest the gap has been since around early 2018. Also, on a percentage basis, we see that prior to the early 2018 stock market selloff, the SPX had appreciated by roughly 30% over the prior year, much like the SPX’s past 52-week returns. Furthermore, early October to January top returns were 15% in 2017/18, much like the returns we’ve seen from the fall of 2019 until now.

There are quite a few parallels between now and then, technical and fundamental that suggest markets may be gearing up for another Q1 correction, much like what transpired in early 2018.

Economic Image

In early 2018, things were looking good and stocks were exploding much higher in the beginning of the year. However, as we know now, the year did not turn out to be that stellar after all. Following the original correction of 2018, the economy slowed going into Q4 and a more severe downturn brought markets substantially lower into year-end, causing the SPX to give up around 6% for the year.

Could 2020 be like 2018?

Here’s why it’s possible: Both 2018 and 2020 are coming off extremely strong years of gains of around 30%. Substantial gains are typically difficult to replicate on a YoY basis. Also, the Fed has stepped away from supporting markets. In 2018, the Fed was in tightening mode which is partly why the economy slowed and a significant market selloff occurred in Q4 of 2018. Recently, the Fed has stepped away from supporting markets once again and is in a wait and see mode now.

In fact, the Fed is likelier to raise rates at this month’s meeting than it is to lower, as there is about a 10% probability of a rate hike in about 2 weeks from now.

Furthermore, with the S&P 500 and other stock market averages at all-time highs, the Fed is not likely to provide any monetary assistance. Therefore, it is very likely that we will need to see additional weakness in the economy along with a notable correction in stocks before the Fed reengages in its easing program.

Another interesting factor is that despite the CPI gauge showing inflation of above 2%, the PCE (inflation gauge that the Fed uses) is conveniently showing inflation at well below 2%. This further reinforces the notion that the Fed is under no pressure to lower interest rates to combat the rising inflation problem.

Core PCE

Let’s Look At Recent Economic Indicators

If we look at key recent economic indicators, we see that the numbers are somewhat split. The weak link continues to be the lingering manufacturing sector which showed contraction once again last month as ISM manufacturing PMI came in at just 47.2, below the expected 49, and even below prior month’s 48.1 figure. On the bright side, ISM non-manufacturing PMI came in at 55, beating estimates for 54.5, as well as last month’s 53.9 figure.

Employment also presents a mixed picture. Non-farm payrolls missed estimates for December, coming in at 145K vs. the expected 164K. However, this could be largely due to the “hangover effect” brought on by the prior month’s substantial 256K jobs added. Therefore, I don’t view the miss as being too negative. Additionally, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%. However, a troubling factor in the employment report was the worse than expected average hourly earnings increase which rose by just 2.9% YoY vs an expected 3.1% increase.

This is negative as lower than expected wages could hurt consumer confidence and overall spending going forward. As the U.S. economy is about two thirds consumer-driven, lower wage growth could have consequences going forward. Effects could include lower than anticipated consumer spending, a decline in corporate profits, as well as lower than expected or negative GDP growth, and a possible recession coupled with a bear market in stocks. This scenario will likely need some time to play out and does not appear probable within the next 6-12 month time frame.

Inflation Picture

Another factor I want to point out is inflation. While average hourly earnings came in lower than anticipated YoY, CPI inflation appears to be heating up. The CPI shot up to 2.1% in November, a yearly high, and a level not seen since 2018.

CPI Inflation

The dynamic of higher inflation coupled with lower than anticipated wage growth, and extremely high levels of debt could put additional strain on consumer spending going forward.

Just for reference, all types of consumer, government, and corporate debt appear to be at all-time highs. While a low rate environment is enabling the current debt bubble to inflate to unprecedented proportions, it does not mean that it can be expanded and sustained indefinitely. A time will come when deleveraging will become a necessity for consumers as well as for businesses, and this time could be upon us relatively soon, in 2020-2021.

Corporate Earnings

Corporate earnings appear to be stagnating, and the corporate earnings recession could intensify. U.S. corporate earnings declined on a YoY basis in Q3 2019, and Q4 2019 earnings are projected to decline by about 2% over Q4 2018. This is much different from the projected 2.5% increase analysts were looking for on September 30th as the quarter was getting set to begin.

Corporate Earnings

So, if we use last year’s Q4 figure of about $1.867 trillion and subtract 2% we arrive at an estimate of roughly $1.83 trillion in corporate earnings for Q4 2019. Also, I want to point out that stocks were roughly 10% cheaper at the start of Q4 when earnings estimates were for about $1.914 trillion. Thus, we have earnings estimates and earnings decreasing while stocks continue to melt-up, a troubling phenomenon.

Let’s presume that the data compiled by FactSet is accurate and earnings decreased by roughly 2% YoY in Q4 2019. This implies that for the full year 2019 U.S. corporate profits amounted to roughly $7.347 trillion, vs. about $7.42 trillion in 2018, about a 1% YoY decrease.

Once again, despite the YoY decrease in earnings we see that the SPX is about 30% higher than where it was this time last year. So, we have earnings moving sideways or lower over the past year while stocks made a sharp move higher.

In anticipation of what? Apparently, analysts and other market participants expect higher earnings this year. How much higher? Well, despite an essentially flat YoY in 2019 earnings wise, analysts are predicting a 10% YoY rise in 2020, followed by another 10-11% YoY rise in 2021.

I am a bit perplexed where this double-digit earnings growth will come from all of a sudden, but I believe analysts are too optimistic going forward and we will be fortunate to see 0-5% YoY EPS growth in the S&P 500 this year. After all, net income margins were down in 8 out of the 11 major sectors in Q4 YoY.

Furthermore, S&P 500 earnings growth in Q4 2019 decreased by 5.3% YoY for companies that derive 50% or more of their sales from outside the U.S. This contrasts with roughly 0% growth for companies that derive 50% or more of their revenues from the domestic market.

It looks like the global slowdown, international tensions, and trade dispute skirmishes are taking a toll on U.S. corporate revenues and profits. Furthermore, U.S. firms may be forced to focus on deriving growth from its domestic market in which the overleveraged consumer faces higher inflation and possible lower wage growth. Therefore, projections for substantially higher revenues and higher profits for S&P 500 companies may be overstated for 2020-2021.

Valuation Perspective

By most measures, valuations are high right now. Just look at the Shiller P/E ratio for the S&P 500 which is at 31.31, one of its highest readings in history, and roughly double its historic median reading of 15.76.

The current S&P 500 P/E ratio is also quite high and is at about 24.5 right now, substantially higher than the median 14.8 mark. Perhaps one of the most troubling readings can be observed in the S&P 500’s price to sales ratio, 2.37, which appears to be at its highest point ever.

The problem with the remarkably high price to sales multiple implies that stock prices are appreciating at record levels relative to their revenue growth. The S&P 500 has never traded at 2.37 times sales, not even in the dotcom days. Yes, companies have become more mature and more profitable, but that does not mean that efficiency can continue to increase perpetually, and that stocks are not overpriced right now.

In fact, if stocks were to adjust to their median price to sales ratio of around 1.47, the S&P 500 would need to correct by roughly 38% from current levels. A “correction” of this magnitude would bring the SPX down to roughly the 2,000 level. However, this scenario is only likely in a recessionary bear market. Unless a recession unexpectedly materializes we are not likely to see declines of this magnitude in the short to intermediate term (next 6-12 months).

The Bottom Line

Stocks have turned vertical, the S&P 500 and other major averages are clearly overbought, and a correction will likely arrive soon. In addition to a technical image that is significantly overextended, the fundamental backdrop for stocks does not appear incredibly positive.

Moreover, corporate profit forecasts appear to be too optimistic for this year and for 2021. It is not clear where fuel for double-digit profit growth will materialize from. In fact, it appears likely that corporate profits may continue to stagnate or expand just slightly this year and in 2021.

Valuations are also very high right now, and the Fed is not likely to intervene unless a substantial market downturn occurs. Furthermore, there are similarities between now and the early parts of 2018, prior to the significant correction (late January 2018).

Therefore, there is likely very limited short-term upside from current levels and a mild to moderate correction will likely materialize over the next several weeks. I expect a pullback of around 5-10% from roughly the 3,275-3,300 level on the S&P 500. This should bring the SPX down to approximately 2,950-3,100, which should bring valuations down to more attractive levels and create some compelling buying opportunities.

Increased volatility in the stock market will also likely bring the Fed back into the picture. The perception of the Fed put and lower rates going forward should refuel the stock market’s growth engine. This should open the door for the next leg higher in the S&P 500.

