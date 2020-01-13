Community Investors: Ripe For A Sale

This article was selected to be shared with Seeking Alpha PRO+ Small and Micro subscribers - find out more here.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCPK:CIBN) is a six branch community bank serving north central Ohio. In addition to the company’s branch network, the company has a series of mortgage lending offices located around and beyond its service territory focused on the origination of loans, many of which the company sells into the secondary market to generate noninterest income. Community Investors has provided surprisingly consistent returns for shareholders over the last several years though this trend may begin to abate as a good portion of those gains were associated with closing the valuation gap between book and market values.

Community Investors is not an especially attractive bank when viewed from an operating perspective. The company’s returns on assets and equity are below the levels which would typically attract our attention despite having a smaller equity-to-assets ratio than many community banks. The company’s efficiency ratio is high on both absolute and relative measures in comparison to peers in Ohio. In the meantime, earnings are dependent on – and heavily impacted by volatility in – gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. These aspects detract from the company’s attractiveness from an investment standpoint, and the company thus presently trades slightly under book value (and slightly above tangible book value) although at an above average price-to-earnings multiple.

However, the company’s primary attraction isn’t so much the ongoing business but a combination of conditions which make the company a compelling potential acquisition for a larger community or regional bank. Ohio has generally been fertile ground for banking mergers and acquisitions due to a number of factors, not the least of which is an unusual plethora of smaller community banks in the state, many of which are publicly traded, and the benefits of scale in a low interest rate environment.

In the particular case of Community Investors, however, the subpar efficiency ratio and operating metrics provide a wide opportunity to drive costs from the business – either by an acquirer or a more proactive management. The company has a decent local franchise in a market with a broad mix of local, regional, and national competitors, consistent incremental growth, and branches which fit well into the branch networks of adjacent institutions. The exposure to larger markets around Columbus, and the potential to leverage lending offices into full service branches, adds geographic appeal. The company’s market capitalization of less than $15 million would also make the bank an easy acquisition, even for cash, for virtually any institution. Finally, the company’s shares occasionally trade in sufficiently large blocks to allow accumulation of an activist position over a period of time compared to similarly sized institutions while there is surprisingly little insider ownership to act as a deterrent or impediment to an activist effort.

Acquisitions, of course, are inherently speculative without holding a sufficiently large position to drive decision making within an institution. Still, the unusual combination of factors present at Community Investors, in addition to the nature of the Ohio market, leads us to believe the bank has a higher than average acquisition potential over time or, at a minimum, the potential for an activist focused on community banks to drive improved operating performance. Community Investors may thus be appealing for more speculative oriented investors despite (or indirectly because of) the company’s operational underperformance.

Geographic Region

Community Investors is one of several depository institutions in its core market of Crawford County, Ohio. The company’s primary competitors are a mixture of local, regional, and national banks which is typical of many rural Ohio counties but generally more unusual as rural counties in other states often have just a few (and sometimes only two or three) largely local community banks. Community Investors’ banking subsidiary, First Federal Community Bank, is the fourth largest of nine insured banks serving the county based on insured deposits, holding a 14.1% deposit market share. The largest bank, Park National (PRK), holds a 22.5% share while the four other largest institutions hold market shares between 16.5% and 10.0%, resulting in a broadly distributed deposit base. In addition, the market shares for the nine institutions serving the county have remained relatively stable over the last five years with Park National and Community Investors gaining the most share from competitors as total deposits have grown about 6%.

However, the company’s core markets have relatively weak population growth (in some instances negative population growth) despite being in reasonably close proximity to larger urban areas. The demographic appeal of the company’s market area is therefore limited to its presence in the northern suburbs of Columbus, although this is not unusual in rural Ohio.

Interest Earning Assets

Surprisingly, for a bank with a significant proportion of its loan portfolio – nearly two thirds – in first lien residential mortgages, Community Investors has a decently balanced maturity and repricing profile which can help the bank mitigate risks to net interest income in a rising benchmark interest rate environment. The company’s current maturity and reprising schedule, which is largely determined by the loan portfolio, is reflected in the following tables:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital / Federal Financial Institution Examination Council

Indeed, with nearly a quarter of the loan portfolio repricing/maturing in the next year and nearly 70% doing so within the next five years, Community Investors is quite different from other residentially focused community banks we’ve discussed in the past where it’s not unusual for 40% to 70% of loans maturing and/or repricing over 15 years into the future.

The asset portfolio thus balances nicely with a deposit portfolio which is roughly evenly divided between demand deposits (many of which are still interest bearing), money market and savings deposits, and time (certificates of) deposits.

The result is that while the company is, by our calculations, mildly exposed to changes in benchmark rates in the short term, the impact is not nearly as large as it will likely be for some traditional savings and loan institutions where there is a significant mismatch between the maturity and repricing of assets versus liabilities, especially assuming benchmark interest rates have an overall positive trajectory in the longer term. The opposite, though, it thus also the case – in a falling interest rate environment, Community Investors should not realize as large a benefit to net interest income as other savings and loan style institutions due to the faster maturity and repricing of the company’s interest earning assets.

The company is, therefore, relatively appealing from an asset and liability mix perspective.

Operations

The appeal lessens, though, when considering the company’s consistent operational underperformance and dependence on mortgage banking operations, specifically, gains on the sales of residential loans originated by the bank, for noninterest income and overall net income.

We’ve stated before our internal preference for noninterest income sources which are more consistent and predictable than sources such as gains on sales of loans which are subject to volatility in benchmark interest rates and overall originations. In the case of Community Investors’, gains on sales of loans are the vast majority of noninterest income (80%) in addition to being nearly 50% of the company’s net interest income. Particularly given a small share count, changes in gains on sales of loans can wildly impact earnings per share both positively and negatively, resulting in less overall predictability over the long term. This feature alone is not disqualifying, of course, but must be considered when viewing the relative risks to the business and share valuation.

Community Investors’ bigger challenge, however, is an excessive cost structure relative to its revenue productivity – in other words, an exceptionally high efficiency ratio. The company’s efficiency ratio has trended above 75% in recent experience and has reached into the 80% range which is well above the level of many community banks which attract our attention. Indeed, efficiency ratios in the 50%-60% range are more common in banks we typically find appealing while efficiency ratios in the 60% range are towards the high end and suggestive of potential for improvement.

The driver of the higher efficiency ratio is the company’s expensive cost structure. A comparison with Victory Community Bank, which we discuss below as a recent acquisition within the regional market for valuation benchmarking, is illustrative of the wide gap in expenses between two otherwise similar institutions in terms of operations and scale. The banks are similar in size – both have assets right around $180 million although Community Investors has five full service branches compared to Victory Community’s three – while their operation metrics are also quite similar with nearly equivalent interest income, interest expense, and net interest income after provisions for loan losses. The material differences occur in noninterest income and noninterest expenses where Victory Community generates far more noninterest income (largely through high gains on sales of loans and servicing income) while maintaining lower noninterest expenses. It’s worth noting as well that Victory Community does not have any reported income tax expenditures due to various reasons, although this does not impact the efficiency calculation. In addition, for comparability of returns on assets and equity and in applying valuation multiples in our analysis, we adjust for this by applying an effective income tax rate to the company’s reported financials.

The following table presents the operating results for both institutions for the year-to-date period through September 30, 2019:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council / Winter Harbor Capital

Granted, Community Investors and Victory Community Bank are not perfect comparisons due to Victory Community’s more extensive mortgage banking operations outside of its core market and smaller branch footprint. However, even adjusting for the former factor, Victory Community is clearly a far more efficient institution. In the event Victory Community were merely able to generate the gains on sale of loans and servicing income generated by Community Investors without any adjustment to its operating expenses, Victory Community’s efficiency ratio would still be in the range of 66%, a full 10 percentage points below that of Community Investors. In comparison to potential acquirers, Community Investors’ efficiency ratio is also well above those of Civista (CIVB) and First Defiance (FDEF), both of which have efficiency ratios around 61%, plus or minus a couple percentage points depending on the specific period.

The potential earnings impact of more efficiently leveraging Community Investors’ noninterest expenses can be demonstrated by adjusting the company’s earnings per share for various efficiency ratios on a ceteris paribus basis, i.e., that changes in noninterest expense did not materially impact net interest income or noninterest income.

A 100 basis point change in the efficiency ratio for Community Investors results in a roughly $0.07 impact to annual earnings per share. In the event the company were able to achieve a still high efficiency ratio of around 70%, the result would be an increase in earnings per share in the range of $0.42, a nearly 30% increase over last year’s earnings per share. The positive impact per share were the company to achieve a 65% efficiency ratio – still higher than many community banks we consider decent operators – would result in an increase in earnings per share approaching $1.00 and earnings per share in the range of at least $2.50 and possibly as high as $2.75. We would argue, however, that even an efficiency ratio this low (relative to the bank’s current operations) could still provide some room for improvement and further gains in earnings.

Of course, it’s not a foregone conclusion by any means that noninterest expense could be reduced without impacting net interest income or noninterest income. However, it is reasonable to believe that noninterest expenses could be adjusted without having a directly proportional impact on net interest and noninterest income, resulting in an improvement in the efficiency ratio and boost to earnings per share even if not quite to the magnitude indicated above. In this context, even if the company were only able to achieve an earnings per share benefit of half the full amounts calculated above due to corresponding negative impacts on income, the company would still be able to achieve modest additional annual earnings per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.50 per share, a significant increase (20% or more) over currently projected results.

The bank’s efficiency ratio approaching 80% is thus exceptionally high even in the context of the local and regional community banking sector and suggests significant potential opportunities to leverage existing expense investment – especially in the context of an acquisition capable of eliminating redundant overhead and processing costs. In short, Community Investors is an inefficiently run institution with meaningful potential for cost reduction – either as an independent institution or, more likely, as part of a larger bank which would support an acquisition premium.

Insider Ownership

Community Investors’ insiders, interestingly, are not significant direct holders of the company’s common stock, eliminating another potential impediment to an activist position and sale of the company. The most recent information immediately available to us suggests that the company’s board of directors hold less than 10% of the company’s outstanding shares while the two largest independent shareholders are Tontine Capital (run by New York based hedge fund manager Jeffrey Gendall whom we have come across occasionally at other community banks) with about 9% of outstanding shares and local businessman David Auck with about 6%. Auck and Gendall have, however, been long time shareholders of the company and have both increased their holdings by some 50% over the last 20 years.

The company’s shares tend to trade in sizable blocks on a relatively frequent basis, at least in comparison to other institutions with less than a million outstanding shares, allowing an activist to build a sufficiently meaningful position in the company over a reasonable period of time (i.e., roughly a year).

Acquisition Potential

If the opportunity with respect to Community Investors is largely acquisition driven, then, who might be the potential acquirers?

We consider the most likely potential acquirers to be larger community banks serving adjacent markets where the company’s banking operations would represent a natural extension of existing branch networks. In particular, previously mentioned Civista and First Defiance are our most likely potential acquirers with branches in nearby towns but not specifically overlapping with the company’s banking branches. LCNB (LCNB), a larger community bank with branches primarily between Cincinnati and Dayton, could be a dark horse given Community Investors’ exposure to the nearby Columbus market although Community Investors’ branches may be a bit too far afield for LCNB’s management.

A map of Civista’s current branch network with Community Investors’ branch locations indicated by blue circles illustrates the adjacencies:

Source: Civista Bank / Winter Harbor Capital

A similar map for First Defiance, parent of First Federal Bank, shows the adjacencies of Community Investors’ branch locations with the First Federal branch network:

Source: First Federal Bank / Winter Harbor Capital

In either case, with a market valuation of nearly $15 million, Community Investors would be an easily managed acquisition for either company with cash or stock even with a significant premium to the current share price.

Valuation

Unfortunately, Community Investors’ shares are only modestly undervalued at the present quotation at 0.99 times book value and a forward price-to-earnings ratio around 9.2. The company’s reliance on volatile noninterest income sources and resulting earnings volatility justifies, in our view, some of the valuation discount relative to more consistent peers since earnings per share (and returns on assets and equity) can swing significantly from period to period based on changes in gains from sales of loans.

Still, the potential for operation improvement provides a basis for an acquisition premium. The most comparable recent transactions from an acquisition standpoint are probably Heartland BankCorp’s acquisition of Victory Bancorp and Farmers National Banc Corporation’s acquisition of Maple Leaf Financial.

Heartland’s acquisition of Victory is occurring at about 1.6 times tangible book value (roughly 1.5 times total book value), 13 times trailing twelve month earnings, and 23% of assets. However, it should be noted that Victory’s net income is somewhat inflated due to a lack of current income tax expense, such that on a tax adjusted basis the multiple of earnings per share is likely closer to 16.

In comparison, Farmers National is acquiring Maple Leaf (the holding company for Geauga Savings Bank) at approximately 1.2 times book value, roughly 16 times earnings, and 14.3% of assets, quite a wide divergence from that of Victory.

The divergence is largely explainable by the wide deviation between each institution’s operating performance. Geauga Savings Bank, with a return on equity in the range of 5% to 6% based on a 14.8% equity to assets ratio, does not have the robust noninterest income sources that drive margins at Victory Community Bank. The company has actually been reducing equity in recent years by paying dividends to shareholders exceeding net income. In contrast, Victory Community Bank has far higher operating metrics – a 22.9% return on equity despite having a similar equity-to-assets ratio of 14.3% due to a high proportion of the company’s income earned from gains on the sale of originated loans.

In our view, Community Investors would be valued somewhere in between these two acquisitions given the company’s better operating metrics as compared to Geauga Savings Bank while still being more conservatively structured than Victory Community Bank.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The acquisition valuations resulting from the peer acquisitions all suggest a valuation on acquisition in the range of $22.00 to $27.00 per share, a premium to the current share price of roughly 22% to 50%. In the event the company (or an acquirer) were able to improve the company’s operating efficiency, the valuation could well more closely approach that of Victory with a range of values closer to $28.00 to $34.00 per share, also commensurate with recent community bank acquisition valuation multiples in the outstate New York region.

We also looked at a comparison of valuations relative to potential acquirers, notably Civista and First Defiance, adjusting earnings for the probability of improved cost efficiency under an acquisition by a larger institution. In this case, we assumed a potential acquisition valuation of Community Investors at a multiple of tangible book value slightly below those of these potential acquirers – in our view a somewhat conservative assumption. The resulting valuation range, as reflected in the following table, closely matches the peer acquisition valuations developed earlier with a range closer to $25.00 to $30.00, suggesting a consistency across valuations that lends credence to the valuation projection in the event of an acquisition.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In any case, given the company’s present valuation, the prospective premium would be in the range of 20% on the low end to 60% on the high end with a median of 40% - about $26.00 per share.

Management

Of course, the board and management ultimately determine the course of the company and whether or not there is an interest in even considering a potential acquisition. The company’s management has stated in the past an intent to remain an independent community bank, but the growing pressure to perform and generate sufficient (and consistent) returns on assets and equity to warrant remaining independent will be challenging in the company’s current trajectory. This pressure will grow and improvement will be necessary whether as an independent institution or as part of a larger institution.

The resistance of managements, usually in general, towards change is the factor that warrants the attention of a more activist approach to Community Investors.

A Trivial Sidebar

Interestingly, Community Investors is not the only First Federal Community Bank in Ohio. FFD Financial (FFDF), located about 100 miles to the east, also operates a First Federal Community Bank, although FFD Financial’s performance is far superior to that of Community Investors.

Source: Google Maps

Conclusion

Community Investors is not the most interesting bank from a current operations standpoint. The company’s efficiency ratio is well above average for the community banking sector resulting in moderate to below average returns on assets and equity. The dividend is not remarkable while the volatility in profitability reduces the rate of growth in book value and depresses the book value valuation multiple. The potential sensitivity of gains on sales of loans to changes in benchmark interest rates (and thus lending activity) always gives us pause since we prefer more consistent recurring noninterest income streams such as fees on deposit accounts or from brokerage, insurance, or trust services.

However, there is a wide gap between the company’s operational performance and those of similar community banks which presents a significant opportunity for improvement in the company’s operations and, thus, profitability. The lack of significant insider ownership and the comparatively regular availability of larger blocks of shares, unusual for a bank with such a small market capitalization, makes the bank a reasonable opportunity for activist investors in the community banking segment. The resulting potential boosts to earnings and, thus, valuation provide a significant appeal although more oriented towards the speculative.

Author’s Note: Community Investors Bancorp is a very small company with a market capitalization of around $15 million and less than a million shares outstanding. The larger blocks of shares which come available with rather unusual frequency do not in themselves indicated a high degree of liquidity and, thus, the company’s shares are best suited for investors capable of and willing to hold the shares for the long term.

