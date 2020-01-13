Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 27, 2019

21 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, December 27th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

21 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 19 last week) and the average price return was +0.44% (up from +1.01% last week). The leading gainers were Commodities (+3.35%), Taxable Munis (+0.95%%) and Sector Equity (+0.93%) while Asia Equity (-1.00%) lagged.

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 18 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.48% (down from +0.79% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+2.20%), MLPs (+1.29%) and Emerging Market Income (+0.91%). The only losing sector by NAV return was Senior (-0.06%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+4.69%), Preferreds (+2.44%) and Emerging Market Income (+1.79%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.70%). The average sector discount is -3.33% (down from -3.30% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.07%), and MLPs (-0.88%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.01% (up from 0.19% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Senior Loans (+1.81) followed by Limited Duration (+1.77). The lowest z-score was Asia Equity (-0.45), followed by Sector Equity (-0.22). The average z-score is +0.70 (up from +0.609 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.81%), Emerging Market Income (9.64%), Global Allocation (9.44%), Limited Duration (8.54%) and Senior Loans (8.47%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.82% (down from +6.84% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Taiwan Fund (TWN) -5.05% 3.23% -18.78% -3.9 -6.83% -0.12% Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) -4.09% 15.24% -6.49% -1.1 -3.14% 1.11% Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) -3.56% 12.07% 5.97% -1.9 -3.10% 0.18% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) -3.29% 10.23% -7.83% 1.6 -2.21% 1.30% Flah&Crum Total Return Fund (FLC) -3.23% 6.20% 1.32% 0.7 -2.71% 0.41% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) -2.98% 14.30% -5.81% -1.8 -2.08% 1.51% LMP Capital and Income (SCD) -2.95% 8.27% -6.66% 1.4 -2.28% 0.82% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income (FDEU) -2.82% 9.73% -8.07% 0.2 -1.84% 1.18% Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glb Divrs Equity Inc (EXG) -2.73% 8.45% -3.95% 1.4 -2.78% 0.00% BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) -2.68% 4.06% -7.36% 1.4 -2.82% 0.00%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 5.26% % -3.17% 0.6 4.30% -1.36% BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 4.98% 3.00% 2.47% 3.2 5.15% 0.06% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 3.81% 7.02% 13.68% -0.8 3.45% 0.00% BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) 3.69% 7.82% -5.02% 3.4 5.12% 1.05% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 3.61% 6.53% 21.25% 0.5 3.05% 0.00% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 3.55% 7.33% 5.31% 2.0 3.80% 0.32% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 3.23% 7.18% 35.98% 1.6 2.70% 0.27% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) 3.18% 11.35% 3.30% 1.3 4.63% 1.42% Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) 2.69% 8.64% -4.89% 2.8 2.96% 0.07% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI) 2.65% 4.08% 5.84% 2.1 2.93% 0.38%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Note: Due to year-end special distributions messing up my algorithm for calculating distribution changes, we will not be presenting the boosters and cutters until I have figured out a way to automate this.

For now, please this Morningstar post for December distribution announcements (h/t acamus). The following are from that thread:

(EOT) decreased 6%

(JHY) decreased 39%

(JSD) decreased 5%

(NBB) decreased 5%

(NCB) decreased 8%

(NJV) decreased 9%

(NOM) decreased 6%

(NUW) decreased 17%

(NNY) decreased 7%

(NYV) decreased 6%

(NXJ) decreased 6%

(NZF) decreased 5%

(PPR) decreased 7%

(RMT) decreased 6%

(RVT) decreased 4%

(BBF) decreased 6%

(BFZ) decreased 8%

(MHD) decreased 5%

(MVF) decreased 6%

(BSL) decreased 6%

(BGX) decreased 3%

(BGB) decreased 5%

(EDD) decreased 9%

(MIE) decreased 22%

None of the above are portfolio holdings.

This Morningstar post contains year-end special distributions announcements.

