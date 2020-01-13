Stock Price Suggests That Casa Systems, Inc. Will Trail Industry Growth - A Valuation Exercise

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Leslie Harrison CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

From its debut IPO on December 15, 2017, Casa Systems, Inc.'s (CASA) stock price rose from $13.59 on opening day to a high of $33.59 on March 15, 2018, an increase of 147% over a period of just 90 days. Since its high in March of 2018, the stock has since dropped by a whopping 88% to $4.09 as of December 31, 2019, driven by lackluster financial performance as its customers slow capital spending.

Data by YCharts

It is purported that this slowdown in spending by multiple system operators (MSO) is temporary and caused by a shift in technology: from converged cable access platform (CCAP) to distributed access architecture (DAA). Supposedly, MSOs are delaying capital spending as they evaluate strategies during this period of technology transition. The irony is that, regardless of what decision cable operators make, CASA should stand to benefit in the long-term as it produces and markets both CCAP and DAA.

The Future is Bright, Timing Uncertain

While management recognized this pause in capital spending by MSOs in early 2019, it remains confident on the company's outlook as it awaits the inflection point for DAA adoption by MSOs; Jerry Guo, the company's CEO, stated in the Q2 2019 earnings call that he expects growth in DAA deployments to occur throughout 2020. Although the outcome and the timing of technology transition are highly uncertain, it is recognized that DAA is here to stay as it brings with it such benefits as the of $255-270M. To force a larger capacity and greater flexibility.

On the same Q2 2019 earnings call, management stated that it expects wireless to be a material long-term growth driver for the company and also conceded later in the Q3 2019 earnings call that wireless growth may be lumpy in the initial ramp-up of 5G network build-outs. Nonetheless, Gou appears committed to capturing part of the large, fast-growing wireless market - the wireless market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2019 through 2023. The company appears to be making headwinds on this front with its acquisition of NetComm on July 1, 2019; NetComm already helped provide the company with material revenues from wireless, going from nearly zero in the first half of 2019 to slightly over a quarter of the company's combined revenue in Q3 2019. CASA was also awarded "Best New 5G Technology" at the Broadband World Forum 2019 not too long ago, not too shabby for a company relatively new to the wireless market.

Source: Casa Systems, Inc. November 2019 Investor Presentation. Slide 7.

Let's Crunch Numbers

Given that the value of a company should reflect its long-term earning power, it feels funny that the stock would receive such harsh treatment over what is supposed to be just a temporary market transition to a new technology. However, it would also be unfair for me to suggest that the stock is incorrectly valued without providing an alternative.

For this exercise, I am going to calculate what the value of the company ought to be if CASA could simply follow the growth trend forecasted for the industry, without any upside coming from entering new markets or from capturing greater market share than what it currently holds. I relied on industry outlook, analyst estimates, SEC filings, company's investor presentations, and insights from earnings calls to build a middle-of-the-road base case that is neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic. What follows are the underlying assumptions.

Source: Author's calculation, SEC filings, earnings calls, analyst estimates.

Revenue: For 2019 full-year revenue, I used the low-end of the range provided by the management of $255-270M. To forecast revenue beyond 2019, I broke out historical revenue into its various markets (cable, wireless, and fixed), applied the 2019-2023 CAGR that corresponds to each market (7.3%, 21.2%, and 6.0% for the cable, wireless, and fixed markets, respectively), and steadily decreased annual growth rate to a terminal year long-term growth rate (LTGR) of 2.3% in 2029. For valuation purposes, 2029 was selected as the terminal year to capture a run-rate free of temporary impacts from amortization and tax due to the acquisition of NetComm.

Gross margin: On CASA's gross margins, I calculated and maintained the gross margins related to product and service revenues through the terminal year, assuming a consistent 50/50 split between hardware and software product sales. On NetComm's gross margin, I assumed that management would achieve a 30% gross margin of hardware sales, despite the company realizing a gross margin of only 17% in Q3 2019 all the while promising a range between 25% and 30%. While management has stated that it hopes to increase NetComm's gross margin beyond the 25-30% range by leveraging CASA's supply chain, I have nonetheless selected a 30% gross margin for this exercise.

Operating expenses: R&D and SG&A expenses were assumed to grow at 4% per annum, after adjusting for the amortization of identified intangibles related to the acquisition of NetComm (totaling $44M with a weighted average life of 8.1 years, the last of which runs out in 2028), acquisition-related expenses of $3M, expected synergies of $7M to $8M from the NetComm integration, and depreciation (calculated separately).

Capital expenditure: Capital expenditures were estimated to remain at 4% of revenue from 2020 through the terminal year. The associated depreciation is based on a depreciable life of 6 years, which is consistent with management's assumed weighted-average depreciable life of assets purchased.

Weighted-average cost of capital (WACC): The discount rate was estimated at 11% using telecom equipment industry estimates (e.g., industry beta of 1.09 and leverage of 15%) calculated by Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University. I included a size premium of 3.7% in the discount rate to account for the modest size of the company and used a pre-tax cost of debt of 6.1% to capture the company's credit risk as reflected in its $300M term loan.

Based on the assumptions outlined above, the resulting equity value of the company is estimated to be approximately $750M (after deducting roughly $180M of estimated net debt from an enterprise value of approximately $930M), which equates to a stock price of around $9 per share as of December 31, 2019. If the version of the future as outlined above is to be believed, the current stock price could double in value.

Source: Author's calculation.

However, it may very well be possible that the company will not grow in line with what's projected for the broader industry. Perhaps the company's products are not well-positioned to compete in the upcoming wave of capital investments from the MSOs or perhaps management will struggle to convert trials into contracts. If that is what will happen, then the current stock price may rightly weigh these scenarios more heavily.

Another input/assumption open to debate is the cost of capital used to produce a valuation of $9, so let's sensitize it. To produce a stock price concurrent with that being traded on the market, it would require a discount rate of 17%. However, a cost of capital of 17% is usually reserved for companies that exhibit high customer, product, and/or geographic concentration; high earnings uncertainty/volatility; high leverage; and/or market capitalizations of less than $100M (i.e., micro- or nano-caps). Critics may point out that there is higher than normal volatility in cash flows during this period of technology transition in which investors should require a higher cost of capital. While on the surface it may seem reasonable, we should ask whether the long-term value of the company ought to be burdened with the effects of a temporary industry transition - I don't see why it should. If the cost of capital is not the culprit for the current stock price, it must be that investors lack confidence in the company's ability to realize the projections previously outlined, which is to simply follow the industry trend.

On the other end of the spectrum, if CASA's cost of capital resembles that of its industry peers at 8%, CASA's fair value of equity (based on the same projections previously outlined) should be closer to $1.4B for a stock price of around $17 per share. However, given CASA's modest size and dependence on a handful of target markets (e.g., cable, wireless, and fixed), I would be hesitant to use a WACC of 8% to value the company.

Takeaways

Despite management's positive outlook, while uncertain in timing, the company's stock price appears to reflect a more pessimistic view of the company's future. The current stock price implies that management will struggle to grow the company at the same rate as that of the industry. However, if we give management the benefit of the doubt and assume that the company will at least be able to keep its current market share and maintain the same growth rates as those projected for the industry, the company's stock price should be closer to $9 per share-an upside of roughly 120%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.