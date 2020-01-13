AMD: The Expectations Gap

Back in early December, I detailed how chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was under pressure to perform in 2020. The stock had rallied a bit along with expectations surging despite a couple of guidance take downs from management. As we get closer to earnings, estimates continue to rise, making it even more imperative for management to prove that this stock belongs at multi-year highs.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Over the past twelve months, shares of AMD have rallied more than 138%, easily outpacing the 33% rise in the NASDAQ index. The chipmaker nearly hit $50 recently, after being under $2 in early 2016. With the stock rallying after its Q3 earnings report, despite guidance being a little soft, investors seem to be betting on a strong Q4. On Estimize, the average estimate for revenues in Q4 2019 is now $2.134 billion, which is towards the upper end of company guidance for revenues of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

Recently, the Estimize average topped out at $2.16 billion, although I should note that the number's peak was in September 2019 at over $2.22 billion, before that weak Q4 guide in October. AMD contributors on Estimize have been overly optimistic recently, with the average on that site being a bit above what AMD has actually reported in each of the past five quarters. AMD hasn't exactly been impressive in recent periods, with three revenue misses in the last five quarters when compared against wall street, which is even worse when you consider how much the stock has soared.

In that previous article about pressure in 2020, I talked about how new product launches were slated to really help AMD's revenues soar. For instance, many investors have been watching to see how much market share in the data center the company can steal away from sector giant Intel (INTC). Back then, I discussed how analysts had been taking down their 2019 top line numbers and pushing revenues out into 2020 over time. The table below shows a history of revenue estimates.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page. *2020 growth rate based on 2019 estimate on that specific date)

As of Sunday, AMD is expected to see an increase of $1.85 billion in revenues this year, which is a new high for the dollar amount increase that I've seen. The company has not announced an earnings date as of this article's writing, but the last two Q4 reports have been in the last couple days of January. With still a few weeks until then, we could see the 2020 revenue growth estimate figure in percentage terms get closer to 30%.

With expectations and the stock on the rise, another recent trend I have been following has certainly continued. About a month ago, I detailed how short interest in AMD had dropped to its lowest point in almost three years. Well, the number of shares short finally dropped back below 100 million shares after another 11 million plus shares were covered in the last month of 2019. The chart below shows a recent history of this key item.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page - Last data point on chart is for settlement date of 12/31/19)

As we get closer to the fourth quarter report for AMD, there definitely seems to be a widening gap in expectations. Investors are going to expect a lot more from the company with shares now approaching $50, so the company cannot issue another round of weak guidance. With the street possibly expecting 30% revenue growth by the time AMD reports, I wonder how much the stock could fall if management only calls for growth say in the low to mid 20s, percentage wise. What do you expect for 2020 revenue growth? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.