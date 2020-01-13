Bandwidth: Preparing For A Strong 2020 Growth Year

Even though Bandwidth's (BAND) stock was down ~15% the day following earnings, investors quickly turned bullish on the name and the stock has since risen ~45%. The company reported another strong quarter of revenue growth, though guidance was below expectations given the extended period of time it takes to onboard new customers. After investors better understood the reason for lower guidance, the stock has performed very well.

Q3 revenue growth was 20% which was above both consensus expectations as well as management's previous guidance. CPaaS revenue continues to demonstrate strength with revenue growing 24% and accelerating from the 20% growth last quarter.

However, management's Q4 guidance came in well below expectations, though this was due to the amount of time it takes to onboard a client increasing. Essentially, this pushes some revenue from the Q4 and 2019 period into 2020, which means we could see exceptionally strong growth in Q1 and 2020. Nevertheless, the demand for BAND's products remains strong as investor's only concern should be about the mere timing of revenue coming on.

Data by YCharts

I was eager to add a new position in the name after the stock dropped ~15% the day following earnings as valuation was too cheap to ignore. However, the bullish investors quickly jumped on this opportunity and have pushed the stock up ~45% since reporting earnings. While the company's stock remains ~20% below their all-time highs, there continues to be a big disconnect with valuation.

BAND currently trades at ~5x 2020 revenue and ~4.5x 2021 revenue whereas communications competitors Twilio (TWLO) and RingCentral (RNG) both trade above 10x. While I am not advocating for BAND to trade at the same multiple, all of these companies have the opportunity to secure a lot of market share in the fast-growing software communications market. I think over time, as long as BAND continues growing revenue 15%+ with some margin expansion, I believe their revenue multiple will expand closer to 6-7x.

Even after the 45% run-up in the stock since reporting earnings, I believe there is a lot of long-term potential remaining in the name. However, given the increased time it is taking to onboard clients, I am slightly hesitant to be an extreme bull until we hear more about 2020 revenue guidance during the upcoming earnings call.

Communication Platform as a Service, better known as CPaaS, helps provide the software necessary to enable communication between businesses and consumers. The old, classic example of this was Twilio's relationship with Uber (UBER). TWLO helped provide the software platform to enable UBER to send their users a text message that their ride arrived.

CPaaS providers such as BAND and TWLO are becoming the backbone of communication between tech-savvy consumers and the increasingly tech-friendly businesses. The use cases for CPaaS go much further beyond companies sending notifications through text messages. CPaaS also includes in-app calling features, hiding unwanted telephone numbers, and more. BAND specifically focuses on domestic voice communications and also focuses on different messaging APIs. With the communication features being delivered via the cloud, there is no on-premise hardware necessary, and the software functionality provides for easier updates and improvements, building on an enterprise's global communication. The continued shift towards moving resources and applications to the cloud in addition to replacing legacy communications companies provide a significant industry tailwind for BAND.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Q3 revenue grew 20% during the quarter to $60.5 million and was a little bit above expectations for ~$58.5 million and above management's previous guidance range of $58.4-58.9 million. Even though revenue was above expectations, management's initial Q3 revenue guidance came in below expectations, so this quarter's beat essentially was in-line with estimates before the company reported last quarter.

CPaaS revenue continues to demonstrate strength, with revenue growing 24% to $51.5 million during the quarter and improved from the 20% growth last quarter. This revenue stream is highly recurring and one of the biggest metrics investors look for in the name. In addition, the number of active CPaaS customers during the quarter increased 39% compared to the year-ago period, with 1,610 customers. Dollar-based net retention rate of 116% improved from the 113% last quarter, demonstrating the company's ability to further penetrate existing clients.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margin during the quarter was slightly disappointing as it came in at 48%, the same as the year-ago period. However, CPaaS gross margin came in at 47%, which was above 45% in the year-ago period. CPaaS companies typically have lower gross margins compared to typical SaaS companies because of the telecom connectivity expenses related to operating the business. Legacy communication technologies have continued to decline in both size and impact of the company's financials, which will, ultimately, help BAND's gross margins over time as the company's software strategy generates higher margins given the lack of related hardware expenses.

The slight revenue beat and pretty stable margins, the company reported a non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.06 which was nicely above expectations for a loss of $0.15.

Source: Company Presentation

Q4 revenue guidance of $58.4-58.9 million was well below expectations as the company continues to ramp a large deal with an S&P 500 company that is planning to use all of BAND's voice services. Q4 revenue growth only represents ~12% growth compared to the year-ago period, a big deceleration from Q4 revenue growth of 20%. However, management noted the lower than expected guidance was due to the onboard period taking longer, essentially pushing revenue out to the next few quarters. So, while Q4 revenue is coming in lower, growth for next year should be better than expected.

For the full year, management lowered their CPaaS revenue guidance to $194.8-195.3 million (down from $201.8-202.8 million) with a total revenue of $229-229.5 million. As noted above, the lowered guidance was due to the on-boarding process taking more time and pushes revenue out a few quarters. Customer demand remains healthy, which is more important than the timing of revenue.

Valuation

Initially, the stock dropped nearly 15% after earnings as investors had to adjust their models to incorporate lower revenue growth in Q4 and better revenue growth next year. However, since hitting a low point the day after earnings, the stock has been up nearly 45%, though still over 20% below their all-time high.

The peer group used for this analysis were the main CPaaS players, including BAND, Twilio, Vonage (VG), and UCaaS players RingCentral and 8x8 (EGHT). Each of these companies is in a great position to take advantage of the changing market and have revenue growth rates well above the market average.

Data by YCharts

With management's recently lowered guidance of $229-229.5 million for 2019, this offers the benefit of 2020 having a lower base with some revenue being pushed out a few quarters. I believe revenue growth will continue to be strong next year as the company benefits from the current revenue being pushed out. With ~85% of the company's revenue coming from CPaaS, this is highly recurring and visible, meaning investors are able to more confidently place a higher revenue multiple.

The CPaaS market continues to grow rapidly and with BAND being one of the leaders in the industry, there is room for revenue to continue growing double digits for many years. Using ~$230 million of 2019 revenue, we can forecast out both 2020 and 2021 expectations. With 2020 revenue growth benefitting from some Q4 revenue being pushed out a few quarters, we could see revenue growth ~20% for the year, resulting in $276 million. Assuming this growth decelerates in 2021 to 15%, we could see 2021 revenue of ~$320 million.

With a current market cap of ~$1.65 billion, cash of ~$200 million, and no debt, this implies an enterprise value of ~$1.45 billion. Using the above revenue assumption, BAND currently trades at ~5.2x 2020 revenue and ~4.5x 2021 revenue.

While challenging to believe the company's revenue will expand closer to TWLO or RNG, I believe the company has some room for multiple expansion. BAND could see its revenue grow 15%+ for the next few years with strength from the CPaaS revenue. In addition, both gross and operating margins could start to expand, which would drive increased profitability.

Even though the stock has been on a big run since reporting earnings, I think the long-term prospects for the company remain very healthy. Valuation remains in a good spot where investors are able to get in the name at a good price. However, with the company's guidance coming in lower than expected due to a longer onboarding processing, I would be hesitant to put new money to work until management gives its 2020 revenue guidance and expectations in a few weeks.

Risks to BAND include a more competitive market with players such as TWLO and VG. Other new entrants into the market would cause increased competition and possibly lower revenue growth. Also, the transition to a CPaaS infrastructure may take longer than expected and would result in lower revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.