Brinker International: Undervalued Despite Rising Revenue Growth

The casual-dining woes have unreasonably victimized Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). It has declined ~13.2% over the past year compared to the ~15.0% rise in the Russell 2000 Index. While its peers have seen their revenue growth declining, Brinker has gradually accelerated the sales growth amid rising comparable sales and foot traffic. Despite the falling cash flows and stagnant earnings growth, its dividend yield remains well-ahead of those of peers. However, in terms of forward PE, Brinker trades at a significant discount of ~87.1%, compared to peers.

The outlook is promising as the company with more control over pricing can scale up through value deals and the newly-formed delivery channel. Despite the thin margins, the rising contribution should more than offset the growing fixed cost base of a business increasingly becoming capital-intensive. The higher market share thus gained will position Brinker for better pricing in the long term, softening the existing margin pressure. Given the better prospects, even a modest discount of ~32.2%-~37.0% compared to the average multiple of peer forward PE suggests an upside of ~17.8%-~26.7%, a compelling capital gain for a ‘Buy’, not to mention the attractive dividend yield of ~3.6%.

Bucking the Industry Trend

Texas-based Brinker International, operating in the casual dining space, with two brands in its portfolio is spread across twenty-nine countries and two U.S. territories. Chili’s Grill & Bar, generating ~87% of company sales in the LTM (last-twelve-month) period, is Brinker’s casual dining brand making up ~97% of the total systemwide outlets. The slow-growing and low-margin Maggiano’s Little Italy is a full-service concept targeting the domestic market. Similar to its peers, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), and Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), Brinker owns and operates the majority of its outlets, ~67% of the total count. The declining revenue growth in peers manifests a stagnating casual dining sector despite the booming consumer purchasing power. However, with the management guidance of peers indicating an even faster expansion of the outlet count for the latest fiscal year, there is a significant white space in the market.

Value Deals are Driving Comps

However, Brinker is defying the slow industry growth. With rising foot traffic powering the comps, its LTM revenue growth in Q1 FY20 (first quarter of 2020) accelerated to ~3.2% YoY (year-over-year) from ~2.6% YoY in FY19 (2019 fiscal year). On a two-year stack-basis, the comparable sales growth is picking up in company-owned outlets driving the system-wide comp growth. Amid the value deals, ‘3 for $10’ and ‘margarita of the month’ launched in FY18 to drive the guest count, the price impact in company-owned outlets has gradually declined from 3.0% in Q1 FY19 to 2.5% in Q1 FY20. Despite the declining mix shift, the uptick in traffic in company-owned outlets by 3.4% in Q1 FY20 has advanced their two-year stack comps by 4.1% in Q1 FY20 from -1.5% in Q1 FY19.

Third-Party Delivery to Boost Sales Growth

We believe the newly-formed delivery sales channel, the acquisition of previously-franchised restaurants, and the ongoing store re-imaging activity should sustain the comp and revenue growth in the long term. Even without significant expenditure on advertising, Brinker’s exclusive delivery partnership with DoorDash (DOORD) for Chili's launched in Q4 FY19 lifted its online sales by ~72.6% YoY in Q1 FY20 to make up ~14.8% of Chili’s total sales compared to ~12.3% in FY19. With DoorDash being a leading third-party delivery operator in the Southern U.S., the partnership will leverage the Brinker’s widespread geographical presence in Texas, Florida, and California. Extended to Maggiano’s in early FY20, the third-party delivery with its larger order size compared to dine-in and curbside service and boosted by the recently-launched national and digital advertising campaign could further augment the near-term comp growth.

In line with its objective to lead domestic operations with a majority of company-owned outlets, Brinker in Q1 FY20 completed the acquisition of 116 Chili’s restaurants previously owned by the franchisee, ERJ Dining. The expected dent on the franchise revenue will be minimized by the near-term boost to company sales. Meanwhile, the newly-unveiled restaurant prototype, which, according to the company, increases the restaurant capacity by 0.5-1.0%, should further enhance the sales growth in the long term, as the modernization spreads across the network along with the ongoing re-imaging activity.

Scaling Up at the Expense of Margins

With the promotional activity continuing, the operating margins are on the decline from ~7.0% in FY19 to ~6.8% in the LTM period. The commissions in the delivery business that could reach as high as 30% of an order should further narrow margins as the company is unable to pass the delivery fee to the diner given the intense industry rivalry. However, to preserve the thin margins, Brinker has prudently excluded the ‘3 for $10’ deal from the delivery channel. Furthermore, with its restaurant network dominated by company-owned outlets, Brinker has more control over the pricing. Therefore, the decision to pursue scale with value deals diving the traffic and increasing the menu mix through delivery signal a shift in strategy to grow market share even at the expense of margins. We expect better pricing and therefore higher margins as the market share rises and the industry rivalry subsides.

Undervalued with a Peer-Leading Dividend Yield

Despite a decline of 0.9% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the bottom-line during FY13-FY19, Brinker’s diluted EPS (earnings per share) over the period has increased ~10.3% CAGR, as the diluted weighted average shares declined ~10.1% CAGR. Meanwhile, the dividend payout has ranged from ~36.3% in FY13 to ~38.4% in FY19 with DPS (dividends per share) rising ~1.1% CAGR over the period. However, the shift in the approach for speedier growth in sales, notwithstanding the thin margins, should build up the contribution. It could more than offset the rising fixed cost base in a capital-intensive business, and therefore, we expect more sustainable long-term growth in EPS and dividends unaided by share repurchases.

In addition to their sliding revenue growth, the peers of Brinker except Darden are fraught with declining or stagnant operating margins. However, their average forward PE trades at a premium of ~87.1% to the current forward PE of Brinker. In spite of the promising growth prospects due mostly to a more sustainable approach to the top-line and bottom-line growth, the company is trading at a discount of ~35.8% to its own median forward PE over the last seven-year period. Therefore, we believe, Brinker’s current forward PE should rerate by at least ~17.9%-~26.8% to reach ~11.7x-~12.6x. The fair value of ~$49.75-~$53.52 based on the current consensus EPS of ~$4.25 for FY20E indicates a compelling entry point for a sizable gain, not forgetting the peer-leading dividend yield of ~3.6%. Meanwhile, the short interest of Brinker has witnessed a sharp decline from an all-time high set in mid-August 2019 to reach ~25.2% of total outstanding shares.

Expanding Contribution to Offset Fixed Costs

However, the narrowing margins and declining free cash flow amid rising capex requirements will challenge the growth prospects. Even though the management expects the FY20E capital expenditure, at the midpoint of the guidance, to fall short of the level in FY19, Brinker is becoming increasingly capital-intensive. On top of the newly-unveiled prototype and the ongoing store re-imaging, the network is adding more and more company-owned outlets. The business model, unlike in an asset-light model of major QSR chains, will fuel capex growth further despite the declining levered cash flows, as illustrated in the graph below.

With Brinker having more control over pricing and menu restructuring, the new approach to grow the scale will be vital to cover the growing fixed cost base through higher contribution dollars in spite of the narrowing margins. However, the low-margin delivery business could cannibalize margin-friendly curbside sales. With the latter for Chili’s making up only ~12.3% of its total sales as of FY19, the impact should be minimal, and delivery sales, therefore, will be mostly incremental to the top-line. Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade tensions prevented the pork shortage due to the African Swine Fever epidemic from spilling over to higher meat prices in 2019. The thawing U.S.-China trade tensions could reverse the trend even though a near-term impact to margins is unlikely as Brinker has contracts in place to cover 86% of its protein needs for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Conclusion

Brinker’s LTM revenue growth is trending higher, as indicated by the accelerating two-year stack comparable sales and traffic. More comp growth is ahead as the company capitalizes its pricing control to continue value deals and grow recently-launched third-party delivery. Despite the low margins, the rich contribution earned through higher scale should more than offset the growing capex needs. Meanwhile, peers, despite their sliding sales growth and mostly stagnant margins, trade at a significant premium to the forward PE of Brinker. Assuming a more conservative discount of ~32.2%-~37.0% to the peer average, the upside of ~17.8%-~26.7%, along with the best-in-class dividend yield, indicates an attractive ‘capital gain for a ‘Buy’.

