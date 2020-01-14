Andrew Hecht Positions For 2020: Bullish On Commodities

A composite of 29 commodities moved 10.98% higher in 2019. All sectors participated in the double-digit percentage gain for the year. A precious metal, palladium, was the leader on the upside with an over 59% gain. NYMEX crude oil futures rose by over 34% on a year-on-year basis. The price of nickel was over 31% higher, and coffee rose by more than 27%. Lean hogs posted an over 17% gain, and CBOT wheat futures were over 11% higher.

I monitor six sectors of the commodities asset class that trade on futures and forward exchanges in the US and UK. The commodities listed above were the leaders in each of the six sectors and represent the overall breadth of the price appreciation. Commodities are global assets. Individuals and companies are all consumers of raw materials each day. The path of least resistance of the asset class has broad ramifications for people around the world as well as markets across all asset classes.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) is a product that holds a diversified portfolio of commodities futures contracts. DBC’s portfolio has a concentration in crude oil and oil products which comprised 25.3% of the holdings as of January 10.

What do you expect to be the key driver of commodity market performance over the course of 2020?

As a fundamentalist, I believe that supply and demand are the most significant factors when it comes to the path of least resistance of commodity prices over time. For most commodities, supplies have the most significant impact on prices on a short-term basis. A weather event or crop disease can cause the prices of agricultural commodities to experience price spikes to the upside. As we witnessed in the oil market during the first two weeks of 2020, events in the Middle East that have the potential to threaten supplies can have immediate and dramatic effects on the price.

The daily chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights that crude oil rose to a high of $65.65 on January 8 because of the US attack that killed the head of Iran’s revolutionary guard. The high came as Iran fired missiles into Iraq at airbases that house US troops. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Tragically, a “mistake” by the Iranian military downed a commercial airline killing all passengers on board in the aftermath of the attack. Crude oil futures rose to the highest price since April 2019 during the height of hostilities but fell after it appeared the situation calmed on January 8. The energy commodity put in a bearish reversal on both the daily and weekly charts after the price action. As of January 13, the price of the energy commodity on the nearby NYMEX futures contract was sitting around the $58 per barrel level.

The potential for further hostilities that interrupt the flow of crude oil from the Middle East to consumers around the world should keep a bid under the price of the energy commodity. The Strait of Hormuz is likely to be a flashpoint as 20% of the world’s daily supplies flow through the seaway that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. The US tightened sanctions on Iran after the attack, while Iran told the world they intend to enrich uranium. I expect volatility in oil over the coming year, and the Middle East is likely to be a constant catalyst for price action. Since crude oil powers the world, the price action in the petroleum market will impact the prices of markets across all asset classes, including other commodities. Energy is a critical element when it comes to the production of all raw materials.

Supply issues in nonferrous metals will drive prices over the coming months and throughout the year. The Indonesian export ban, when it comes to nickel, could cause shortages of the metal that's a requirement for steel and batteries. Political issues in Chile could cause declines in copper output. Indonesia and Chile are the world’s leading producers of nickel and copper. Any significant events on the supply side for either metal could impact prices of aluminum, lead, zinc, and tin, the other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange.

Other supply-side concerns for the coming year exist in the animal protein, grain, and soft commodity sectors. Each year is always a new adventure when it comes to the production of agricultural products. Mother Nature determines the weather, which is a critical factor when it comes to crops. The potential for droughts, floods, or other events that limit crop output could drive prices significantly higher in the blink of an eye. When it comes to meats, the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China in 2019 decimated pork supplies, which could lift meat prices in 2020. At the same time, currency markets and political policy also can impact supplies. In Brazil, the low level of the Brazilian real vs. the US dollar currency pair has weighed on the prices of sugar, coffee, and oranges over the past years. A rebound in the Brazilian currency would increase production costs leading to higher prices for the products. Since West Africa is the world’s leading cocoa producer, the weather in the region and a move for a sustainability surcharge will be the most important factors when it comes to supplies.

There are many other examples of issues facing the supply side of the raw materials asset class in 2020. The supply side of the fundamental equation is the most significant driver of prices as it tends to have sudden and often violent impacts on prices. Supplies in a growing world will be the key driver of the performance of the commodities asset class in 2020.

As we begin 2020, I'm bullish on commodities

I believe that commodities prices are heading higher in 2020 and throughout the next decade. While supplies drive short-term price moves, the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to exert upward price pressure on the asset class.

Demographics tell us that while the supply side can be highly variable, demand is an ever-increasing factor. In 1959, the year that I was born, there were fewer than three billion inhabitants of our planet.

The chart shows that the global population has more than doubled over the past six decades. Moreover, since the turn of this century, it has climbed more than 27%, rising from six to 7.623 billion. Every person on the earth is a consumer of commodities, as is every company. We all require daily nutrition. Energy powers our lives. Metals and industrial commodities provide for shelter and infrastructure. The bottom line is that more people, with more money around the world, require more raw materials each day to sustain their lives.

Technological advances in production have made it possible for commodity production to keep pace with ever-increasing demand. Each quarter, the world adds approximately 20 million consumers, which is a staggering number when you think about it. Each year, 80 million more people are consumers, which means that in a decade, the addressable market for raw materials grows by more than three-quarters of a billion people. The demand side of the fundamental equation is always expanding, while supplies are variable. Most commodities prices are significantly higher at the end of 2019 than they were at the turn of this century. The impact of demographics suggests that prices will be much higher over the coming decades because of the effect of demand on the fundamental equation for the asset class. When supply issues occur, demographic trends can cause dramatic price movement, as we witnessed in 2012 when drought caused the prices of corn and soybeans to rise to record levels.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect commodities in the coming year?

Commodities are global assets, which means that there's a myriad of domestic and global factors that can influence prices. The potential for risk-off behavior in markets because of trade wars and protectionism, wars, or natural disasters could cause significant price corrections. In 2008, the global financial crisis caused a period of risk-off behavior that had consequences for many raw material markets. The price action in copper was particularly dramatic.

The chart shows that the price of copper plunged from $4.2160 to $1.2475 per ounce in seven months in 2008, and many other commodities experienced similar price declines. A risk-off period caused by economic or political factors in the US or abroad poses the most significant risk to the asset class in 2020.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

All asset prices reflect the political and economic landscapes. When it comes to politics, 2020 is an election year in the United States, perhaps the most contentious in history. After the December 18 impeachment in the House of Representatives, President Trump is on trial in the Senate starting this week. Senators will act as jurors as they consider two articles of impeachment. A conviction would remove the sitting President from office.

Meanwhile, not a single Republican member of the House voted in favor of the articles, and a handful of Democrats voted against impeachment. With a Republican majority in the Senate, the odds of a conviction are almost nil. President Trump will move into the campaign season as the third president officially impeached, but that could work to his advantage, as it angers and consolidates his political base. Meanwhile, no clear winner has emerged from the opposition party. Primaries begin in early February, and the chances of a brokered convention could be the highest in years. The progressive wing Democrats have a chance of capturing the nomination over moderate candidates, but their influence will remain in either case in the party’s platform. Therefore, the 2020 contest will serve as a referendum for President Trump’s performance as well as for the future of tax, energy, and other policy matters. Political divisiveness across the US will make the 2020 contest close and contentious. Markets are likely to begin to move higher and lower with political polls. If the Democrats advocate for higher taxes and increased regulations, stocks and energy commodities prices could become highly volatile. Lower taxes and fewer regulations under the Trump administration have lifted the stock market and made the US the world’s leading oil and gas producing nation. A shift in 2021 could cause stocks to decline, along with the US output of energy commodities.

With lots of volatility on the horizon in markets, trading rather than investing is likely to be the optimal approach to markets.

What do you expect out of the yield curve in 2020, and what impact will that have on commodities prices and the economy in general?

The Fed lowered the short-term Fed Funds rate three times for a total of seventy-five basis points in 2019. The move negated three quarters of its 2018 move to tighten credit in the US. At the same time, the program of balance sheet normalization ended in August, which took upward pressure off interest rates further out along the yield curve. Meanwhile, volatility in the yield curve caused the central bank to increase short-term liquidity, which amounts to quantitative easing in the near term. The bottom line is that the US central bank pivoted from a hawkish to dovish approach to monetary policy in 2019. In 2020, the Fed is likely to stay on the sidelines during the election year.

The ECB cut its short-term deposit rate by ten basis points in late 2019 to a new low of negative fifty basis points. Lower rates in the US, Europe, and around the world lower the cost of carrying both inventories and long positions of commodities. The current rate environment is supportive of all raw material prices. One of the barometers for the effect of interest rates on the commodities asset class was the price action in the gold market in 2019.

As the monthly chart illustrates, gold broke out of a $331.30 trading range in June 2019 when the price rose above the 2016 peak of $1,377.50. Gold reached the highest level since 2013 in September when it traded to a high of $1,559.80. After a correction and consolidation, the price rose to a higher high of $1,613.30 per ounce in January 2020 on the back of the hostilities between the US and Iran. Gold was trading around the $1,550 level on January 13 after a de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

Gold is a hybrid as it's both a financial asset and a commodity. Central banks continue to buy the yellow metal to add to reserves, and investor interest in gold increased. Falling interest rates have been bullish for the price of gold. Meanwhile, the price of the oldest means of exchange in the world rose in the dollar and Swiss franc terms, but it did not reach new record levels. However, in almost all other currencies, gold rose to new all-time highs in 2019 and 2020. If the price action in gold in euros, Japanese yen, British pounds, Canadian and Australian dollar, yuan, rubles, and most other currencies is a sign, gold in dollars and the Swiss foreign exchange instrument could be heading for new record levels. The ascent of gold in all currency terms is a commentary on the declining value of fiat currencies that derive their value from the full faith and credit of the nations that print banknotes and mint coins. In an environment where currency values are declining, the path of least resistance of all commodities prices is likely to be higher.

In the US, the economy continues to grow at a moderate pace. The “phase one” trade deal between the US and China that both sides will sign on January 15 represents a de-escalation of the trade war that has weighed on China’s economy. Since China is the world’s most populous nation with the world’s second-leading GDP, an improvement in economic conditions would increase the demand for raw materials. With 1.4 billion people, economic growth in China is bullish for commodities prices. A continuation of progress toward a comprehensive trade protocol between the US and China would serve as a template for other trade deals around the globe. A level playing field on trade that eliminates or lowers protectionism would allow commodities to flow from points of production to consumers around the world with fewer price distortions. Economic growth in the aftermath of trade deals would likely support the commodities asset class.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

I favor long positions in precious metals in 2020 and believe that periods of price weakness will be buying opportunities. Platinum offers the most compelling value proposition in the sector, given its historical weakness versus gold, palladium, and rhodium. Silver is the most volatile precious metal. A continuation of the bull market in gold should have a knock-on effect on silver.

I will go into the 2020 crop year with small long positions in grains using futures and ETF products. The uncertainty of the weather and growing conditions going into the planting season along with the “phase one” trade deal between the US and China should lift prices. The growing level of demand because of demographics should provide support on any price weakness, and any surprises when it comes to supplies could have an explosive impact on prices.

I favor the upside in copper and base metals as stabilization or uptick in the Chinese economy should push the price of the red metal from $2.80 to the $3 per pound level of higher. The mineral export ban in Indonesia should support the price of nickel. At the same time, growing demand for electric automobiles could support other base metals prices over the coming months so long as there are no risk-off periods in markets.

I expect natural gas to move lower into the spring and probe below the $2 per MMBtu level. Stockpiles are around 20% higher than last year at this time and are above the five-year average in the US. While I could see the price of natural gas head toward the March 2016 low of $1.611 per MMBtu, I would view any move to the level or lower as a scale-down buying opportunity for the second half of 2020 and 2021. The 2020 US election could change the regulatory environment for energy and reduce US output. When it comes to crude oil, daily production of 12.9 million barrels per day could rise in the short term. However, if President Trump fails to win a second term, I expect it will decline. Lower US output would strengthen the positions of OPEC, meaning Saudi Arabia and Russia would see their influence rise.

I continue to believe that a recovery in the Brazilian real vs. the US dollar currency pair is overdue. A rising real would support the prices of sugar, coffee, and FCOJ futures, and Brazil is the leading exporter of the soft commodities. I favor a higher price of cocoa because of surcharges on West African beans. The Ivory Coast and Ghana produce more than 60% of the world’s annual supplies. A $400 per ton surcharge is likely to put a floor under the cocoa futures market. Growing demand for chocolate confectionery products in Asia could cause explosive price action in the cocoa market if cocoa harvests fall short of expectations. At the same time, since London is the hub of international cocoa trading, a stronger British pound over the coming months could provide additional support for the price of cocoa beans.

What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

As a commodities trade over the past four decades, I have learned to expect surprises. Commodities are volatile assets. Prices can double, triple, and halve in value over short periods.

A surprise that could shock markets would be a growing acceptance of digital currencies that leads to an ETF product. If regulators were to approve a new product that replicates the price action in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, we could see stunning price appreciation. Any product would need to address custody issues to give market participants comfort and lead to wide acceptability.

I believe that markets, investors, and traders are not paying enough attention to the decline in the value of all fiat currencies. The ascent of gold is a sign that paper foreign exchange instruments continue to lose value. We could experience an unprecedented currency crisis if values continue to slip. If that were to occur, I could see a runaway bull market in gold and other precious metals, as well as most commodities as the purchasing power of foreign exchange instruments, decline rapidly. In that situation, governments would attempt to take steps to curb the volatility, but over a decade of accommodative monetary policies by the world’s central banks will be challenging to reverse in a short timeframe.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

Absent a crisis, the Fed will sit on the sidelines in 2020 to avoid any influence on the November election. However, we could see more activity from the European Central Bank under its new President Christine Lagarde. She recently said that she's neither a monetary dove nor a hawk. She will attempt to be an “owl,” providing wise guidance on the European economy. Meanwhile, I believe President Lagarde will encourage the leadership of the European Union to pursue policies that encourage fiscal stimulus, given the successes in the US economy. Fiscal stimulus in the EU via legislative initiatives could boost the value of the euro currency against the dollar. A decline in the value of the dollar tends to be bullish for commodity prices.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

The trade war between the US and China that dominated the market’s attention in 2018 and 2019 could become less of an issue in 2020. However, any success with China could encourage President Trump to squeeze Europe on trade in 2020, and beyond if he wins re-election.

While the polls for the US election are neck and neck at the start of the year, a continuation of a growing economy, the lowest level of unemployment since the 1960s, victories on trade, will make president Trump difficult to beat in 2020. I believe that the Democrat’s best chance to prevail in the November election would be to nominate a moderate challenger. A brokered convention could yield a surprise. We learned in 2016 that voters in the US were tired of politicians. While the president’s ratings are low, Congress suffers from even less respect. The markets seem to expect a Trump vs. Biden election, but the contest could turn out to look a lot different after the Democrats fight it out on the floor of the convention.

The Chinese have a curse that says “May you live in interesting times.” 2020 could be the embodiment of that curse. I'm bullish on commodities prices and believe they will move higher in 2020 and the years that follow.

One of the most liquid diversified commodity ETF products us the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). The most recent top holdings of DBC include:

DBC has net assets of $1.43 billion, trades an average of 1.14 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%. The ETF tends to move higher and lower with the commodities asset class. The commodities asset class moved 10.98% higher in 2019.

The chart shows that DBC rose from $14.49 at the end of 2018 to $15.95 per share at the end of 2019, a rise of 10.08%. Products like DBC can suffer from the effects of contango, where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices in commodities markets. Contango creates a cost for holders of the ETF when it comes to rolling from nearby futures contracts to the next active month.

The DBC ETF has just over a 25% exposure to crude oil and oil product prices. I favor most of the sectors of the asset class for 2020. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) offers exposure to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) holds long positions in copper, aluminum, and zinc. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) offers market participants the opportunity to invest in the leading agricultural commodities including, grains, soft commodities, and animal proteins. I favor all of these instruments for 2020.

