Fortis: It's Not Worth It

Unlike in the U.S. where there are 57 Dividend Aristocrats, only about nine companies have reached that golden star status in Canada.

Fortis (FTS, TSX:FTS) is as stable as stocks go. It's perfect for conservative and risk-averse investors. Its predictable profitability has allowed it to be one of the few Canadian Dividend Aristocrats with continuous dividend increases for 25 years or longer.

Fortis reports in Canadian dollars; all numbers in this article are in/based on Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Dividend Safety

In fact, Fortis has done way better with dividend increases of 46 consecutive years and a 10-year dividend growth rate of about 6%. The top North American utility is so confident about its growth that it already announced its intention to continue increasing its dividend at an average annual growth rate of 6% through 2024.

Fortis's payout ratio has been at about 70%, and that's not about to change.

Predictable Business & Profitability

Fortis has 10 utility operations diversified across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. It's a regulated utility with a focus on electricity/natural gas transmission and distribution assets and highly predictable earnings.

Thanks to management's excellent decisions in making strategic U.S. acquisitions: Central Hudson (in 2013), UNS Energy (in 2014), and ITC Holdings (in 2016), especially when the loonie was super strong against the greenback in 2013 and 2014, Fortis has greatly diversified its operations and now earns about 65% of its earnings from the U.S.

In the trailing 12 months, Fortis generated revenues of $8.6 billion, reported net income of $1.6 billion, and paid dividends of $545 million.

Because gas and electricity are a necessity for civilization, Fortis' earnings are highly stable and climb steadily higher over time, even during recessions.

Growth

Fortis's rate base is about $28 billion. With a strong five-year $18-billion capital plan across its businesses, including 75% of which will be invested in transmission and distribution assets, Fortis aims to grow its rate base at a CAGR of 6.5%. This will help drive its dividend growth.

Patience is Key

The stock is ahead of itself. Even when its adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") increased at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of more than 10% between 2013 and 2017, FTS stock traded at roughly its long-term normal price-to-earnings ratio ("P/E") of about 18.2 most of the time. And anytime it strayed away from it, it'd revert back.

Currently, analysts estimate Fortis will increase its EPS at a CAGR of about 4.3-5.3% over the next three to five years. Assuming the stock grows its EPS at the midpoint of 4.8% per year and a target P/E of 18.2, estimated returns will be approximately 3.5-5.5% over the period, which is not compelling at all.

Looking ahead at the estimated 2020 earnings, it'd be wise for interested investors to seek a dip of +10% of the stock before considering a purchase.

Currently, Fortis yields 3.5%, which is at the low end of its 10-year yield range, confirming that the stock is unattractive no matter how predictable its profitability is.

Paying a high price on the stock will lead to below-average returns.

Investor Takeaway

Fortis is awarded an S&P credit rating of A-, its earnings are predictable and growing, and it offers a safe and growing dividend. It's a stock that I'd love to own for its stability, but not at the current price.

The stock has appreciated more than 20% in the last 12 months and is nowhere near attractive. It's not worth it to buy Fortis right now due to its relatively high valuation and low yield.

That said, shareholders may keep FTS shares as a part of their conservative, diversified dividend portfolio.

If you're looking for more value for your buck, consider the stock should it correct at least 10% to <$49 (roughly US$37.50) per share.

