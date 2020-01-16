Ardmore Shipping's Management Team On MR Product Markets (Podcast)

We also discuss the company-specific fleet positioning, earnings and dividend potential, and capital allocation priorities.

They discussed the MR product markets and IMO 2020 implementation, along with extensive discussion on the route dynamics and current earnings potential.

As part of the Value Investor's Edge Virtual Investor Forum, J Mintzmyer spoke with Anthony Gurnee and Paul Tivnan, CEO and CFO of Ardmore Shipping.

Topics Covered

2:10 minute mark - Start of discussion: Overall market impacts, any surprises?

3:35 - Are the markets topped out or room to rise further?

4:55 - What are the economics of an MR scrubber?

8:25 - Are your ships ‘eco’ specs? Fuel savings?

9:15 - Life expectancy of product tankers and your fleet?

10:55 - What sort of discount do older ships earn in today’s market?

12:10 - Are you seeing strong rates in handysize ships?

14:10 - Have you seen new routes developing?

16:40 - Any direct signs of fuel contamination?

20:55 - What sort of storage demand have you been seeing?

21: 55 - What indexes should investors be watching to gauge rates?

24:35 - Have you hedged any of your fuel costs?

25:55 - Current earnings and dividends at $20-$25k TCE?

27:10 - Impact of Middle East tensions?

29:35 - What are your current capital allocation priorities?

30:25 - Any newbuild or secondhand interest? Upside to assets?

34:25 - Any merger & acquisition opportunities in this market?

36:10 - Are investors missing anything in the market?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long DSSI and STNG. Anthony Gurnee and Paul Tivnan are employed by Ardmore Shipping. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.