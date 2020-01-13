Top 10 Dividend Kings For 2020

The last year was quite successful for a range of value strategies, including the Top 10 Dividend Kings, which consists of Dividend Kings that offer the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + buyback yield). As the valuation spread between the value and growth stocks is at the multi-decade extreme, it is reasonable to expect that the value stocks will continue to perform better than their growth peers.

During 2019, the Top 10 Dividend Kings returned 37.22%, and have outperformed the group of all Dividend Kings by 10.22%. During the previous twelve months, the best-performing companies were two Dividend Kings that, at the beginning of 2019, had the highest shareholder yield. These were Dover Corp. (DOV) and Target (TGT), which returned 65.77% and 100.15%, respectively.

For the 2020 strategy, three new companies were included on the Dividend Kings list. These companies that increased their dividends for each of the last 50 years are Altria Group (MO), Sysco Corp. (SYY), and H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL).

Due to the significant stock increase, which decreased its shareholder yield, Dover is not a part of the Top Ten Dividend Kings for 2020. However, Target's shareholder yield is still substantial, and with 5.2%, it ranks as a third highest yielding Dividend King.

With a 6.8% dividend yield combined with a 0.8% net buyback yield (7.6% shareholder yield), Altria is the highest yielding member of the Dividend Kings group. The second-highest yielding Dividend Kings stock is Lowe's (LOW), which offers a shareholder yield of 6.5%.

Other seven companies that are included on the January list are Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), 3M Co (MMM), Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), and Genuine Parts Co. (GPC).

The Top 10 Dividend Kings (the Strategy) for January 2020 offer substantially higher dividend and buyback yields compared to all Dividend Kings. For example, the median dividend yield for the Strategy is 2.6%. On the other hand, the median dividend yield for the group of 29 Dividend Kings is 1.9% Similarly, the Strategy's median buyback yield is 2.1% vs. 0.8% for 29 Dividend Kings. Consequently, the Top 10 Kings offer a shareholder yield of 4.9% compared to the median shareholder yield for 29 Dividend Kings of 2.1%.

The Strategy uses shareholder yield (dividend yield + buyback yield) as a critical factor for long-term outperformance. It includes ten Dividend Kings, which have the highest combination of dividend and buyback yields. The Strategy can be used at any point of the year. However, it uses annual rebalancing. Thus, an investor needs to pay attention to rebalance twelve months after the initial purchase.

For readers that would like to use this simple yet powerful strategy, in the table below, I present the updated list of all Dividend Kings. The top 10 companies with the highest shareholder yield form the Top 10 Dividend Kings for the current month. Based on this strategy, out of 29 Dividend Kings, these ten companies currently provide the best buying opportunity.

Significant Outperformance of the Top 10 2019 Dividend Kings

In my first article on the Dividend Kings series, I explained why yield investors must focus on the total cash returns to shareholders and not just on the dividend distributions.

Dividends are only one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. In the current environment, buybacks are usually more important than dividends. However, investors routinely overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

During 2019, an equally weighted portfolio of the 10 Dividend Kings with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield) constructed on the first trading day in 2019, returned 37.22% (Portfolio 2). For comparison, during the same period, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 26 Dividend Kings returned 27.00% (Portfolio 1). At the end of November, the performance difference was 10.89%. But during December, the outperformance slightly decreased to 10.22%. These returns assume reinvestment of dividends.

However, not only the absolute return is significantly better, but the strategy outperformed on a relative basis as well. Compared to the group of 26 Dividend Kings, the top 10 Kings achieved a higher Sharp ratio and had a lower correlation with the overall US market.

Top 10 Dividend Kings at the Start of 2019

In the table below, there are 26 Dividend Kings with 2019 returns and their characteristics at the start of 2019.

The net buyback yield is a twelve-month change in the total outstanding shares. This yield is negative if the company dilutes its shareholders and is positive if the company decreased its total outstanding number of shares. According to the data that was available on 1/1/2019 (look-ahead bias was avoided), during the preceding four quarters, eight Dividend Kings diluted their shareholders. For the rest eighteen companies, the net buyback yield ranged from 0% to positive 5.4%.

The outstanding share increase is not bad by definition. For example, if new share issuance was conducted to collect capital for takeover or for new capital investments, these could lead to higher profits. However, if a company pays dividends and at the same time issues new shares to finance these dividends (or buybacks), then this does not create any additional value for shareholders.

At the beginning of 2019, the average net buyback yield for the 26 Dividend Kings was 0.8%. This number was profoundly impacted by eight Dividend Kings that were diluting their shareholders with newly issued shares.

The Top 10 Dividend Kings' average net buyback yield was much higher, at 2.6%. The average dividend yield for the Top 10 Kings was 2.6% vs. 2.3% for the 26 Dividend Kings. Consequently, the average shareholder yield for the ten highest yielding companies was 5.2% compared to only 3.1% for the 26 Dividend Kings.

The Top 10 Kings strategy avoided all diluting companies by investing in Dover Corp. (DOV), Target (TGT), P&G (PG), Emerson Electric (EMR), Lowe's (LOW), 3M Co. (MMM), Nordson (NDSN), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB), and Cincinnati Financial (CINF).

Basis of the Long-Term Outperformance

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase (explained in my first article on the shareholder yield topic). The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

For the utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests only in the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield. The strategy is rebalanced twelve months after the initial purchase or the last rebalancing.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

According to the last available data, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $770 billion via buybacks and $483 billion via dividends. However, a part of these distributions was diluted with new share issuances, which is the case for some of the Dividend Kings too. Thus, a 3.12% buyback yield from the graph below represents gross buyback yield and not the net yield that I use for the Top 10 Dividend Kings strategy.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 60% more via buybacks compared to dividends. Because of this, it is crucial that buybacks are an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

During late 1990, buybacks surged and surpassed dividend payments. A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selecting investments purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. The strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies. In other words, besides dividends, the net change in the outstanding shares (net buyback) is used as a second and critical factor for the market outperformance.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the group of all Dividend Kings, The Top 10 Kings have much more concentrated allocation. The strategy has 10% single stock exposure, compared to, on average, 3.45% for the equal-weighted portfolio of the 29 companies. Similarly, for The Top 10 Kings, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the group of the 29 Dividend Kings.

However, to decrease the single-stock exposure, one could combine this strategy with the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy. This strategy applies the same investment principles for selecting stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

According to the quantitative tests, investing in companies with high shareholder yield generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance. This could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive benchmark as the S&P 500 or the whole group of the 29 Dividend Kings.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Key Takeaways

2019 was an excellent year for numerous value-oriented strategies.

As part of the value universe, during the last year, the Top 10 Dividend Kings returned 37.22%

This strategy is based on the historical outperformance of stocks offering high shareholder yield.

The multi-decade gap between value and growth stocks increases the attractiveness of this strategy.

The top 10 Dividend Kings for 2020 offer a 5% median shareholder yield vs. a median shareholder yield of 2.1% for the group of 29 Dividend Kings.

