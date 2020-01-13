Tata Motors: An Opportunity To Invest, As Well As To Trade

The company not only a good medium-term investment but a trading opportunity could also be upon us soon.

Global slowdown has impacted the Indian economy, and Tata Motors’ domestic business has been on a slump as well.

What happens in the domestic market still plays a significant part in Tata's (NYSE:TTM) stock movement. In this post, I will look at how the company is shaping up in the Indian market.

The domestic beating

The stock has been beaten down in the last few years. It started with the macroeconomic uncertainty and questionable future for Jaguar and Land Rover brands, but domestic issues also played a role in its downfall.

With the global economic slowdown, Indian economy has also slowed down due to factors ranging from lower wage growth to damp expectations. All of it has led to lower consumption and discretionary goods like the auto sector have been severely affected. The market has not been gentle with the stocks in the industry that, in some months, has reported almost half the sales volumes from last year.

Light at the end of the tunnel

There has been fear of recession globally, but expectations are turning slowly. Globally, investors still believe in India as a growth story. The country is looking at increased urbanization and an increase in disposable income. Discretionary spending is expected to increase, and real estate and automotive sector are poised to benefit the most from this growth.

Tata Motors is a bright spot in this spectrum as the company strives to build firepower for the long term.

Passenger Vehicles

The parent company runs Indian blood, where domestic automobile manufacturers enjoy an advantage over foreign players, that face:

60% to 200% import duty

Risk of depreciation in the Indian Rupee

For this reason, players like Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) and MG Hector have set plants in the country itself to be on level terms with the domestic players.

The company has a small share in the passenger vehicle market, standing around 5% to 6%. The number might look small, but it has seen a steady rise in the last couple of years. The surge can be attributed to a revamped design strategy, which is imparting considerable momentum to the brand recall that has materialized into increasing sales.

Half the market is captured by the oldest PV manufacturer of the country, Maruti Suzuki (OTCPK:MRZUY). With Indian car buyers turning to SUVs, a deficient space in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio, companies like Tata Motors have the potential to fare well in the short term.

Moreover, the company has developed base platforms for design and fabrication that can be used in multiple products. Such a strategy builds economies of scale into a company's operations. This has the potential to help the company's margins over the medium term.

CVs and EVs

The largest segment for the standalone Tata Motors is commercial vehicles.

While the Indian government plans all new automobiles to be electric by 2030, developing capabilities in the area will reward the one that comes on top. Tata Motors is well placed to gain that advantage as public transport is to drive the initial adoption because of incentives to buses and shared-4W under the FAME-2 policy. Tata's have won 255 out of 350 electric bus orders under FAME-1 and was the lowest bidder for EESL's order of 10k electric cars. With the strength of the company in CVs, no wonder they are destined to grab some advantage in that space.

I stay consistent on the future picture for the company. Just as JLR, Tata Motors as a standalone company is making significant leaps in itself. The company is building a fundamentally strong enterprise and is looking at building a strong foothold globally.

The auto industry moves somewhat in parallel with the economy. The world acknowledges the growth opportunity that India poses; automotive sector is a good ride for investors looking to earn some emerging market returns.

A trading opportunity to look out for

Tata Motors plans to move from a push to a pull model, which would entail reducing dealer level inventory from the current six weeks to two weeks. This would mean that the wholesale numbers will take a hit by a total of four weeks' worth of sales. Since this has to be spread across months, we likely will see a series of downgraded numbers. Given that this plan gets executed and the market reacts negatively to the monthly results, market timers can be up for some gains.

