Tesla: Monster Run, Still Bullish, Still Upside, But Watching Q4 EPS

I don't think it matters much medium term, but shorter term after this huge spike it's important for when they report earnings.

You've seen us very bullish on Tesla in our last two notes.

We had two very bullish calls on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) publicly in the last two months (here and here). Focusing on 2020 and Q4 deliveries we're very bullish. That said I think there's a chance that the Street is too high for EPS in Q4. We'll see. It doesn't matter much to the medium term story but it may matter the day they report, if it's correct.

First, Why I Liked Tesla

Telsa was one of our few Strong Buys in our service but I have to admit I cheated a touch and my subscribers know I don't do that much. But I've done that twice in the last year or so with Tesla because this one's something different.

There's so much growth potential in the next 12 months that quarters matter a little less than normal to me vs. my usual work.

When I say I cheated I mean I have three rules to go to a Strong Buy. My three criteria help us weed out a ton of risk and just focus on the cream of the crop. I speak to many large-cap tech companies each quarter so when I filter it down to just focus my stock picks on those three criteria, all that's left for me hopefully is higher hit ratio gold. I'm not perfect but the process works.

My three criteria I need to go to Strong Buy are:

1. Our quarterly earnings numbers need to be inline to beating the Street.

2. 45%-plus potential 12-month upside using my EPS number a year out multiplied by an average PE multiple.

3. I need wow. I need do the work and when I'm done I need to hear myself saying "wow."

Where did I cheat a little? I was so bullish on this humongous ramp in 2020 for volume and what it meant for EPS for 2020 that I wanted to look past the Q4 EPS numbers that showed up in my model.

I don't remember where the Street was precisely for 2020 when I started getting extra bullish on 2020 but our EPS right now for 2020 are more than 3X the Street. If we are half right you have a blow-out story.

Here's the Street EPS.

Above is the Street numbers for Tesla. We're about three times higher than the Street for 2020 based on two main things: The volume ramp and ASPs holding up, helping gross margins rise.

I don't like ideas based on a story. I like ideas based on revenues flowing through an income statement at a specific gross margin, subtracting out the operating expenses and seeing where I get.

Doing that simple quarterly cookie-cutter process. my EPS numbers launched passed the Street for Tesla.

I have no idea why the rest of the Street isn't doing this simple exercise. Actually I have an inkling. The sell side (brokerage firms) is not paid to be right. They are not paid to give their customers conviction. They are paid to collect commissions, do banking and check the dots with a research report.

My working on the buy side for hedge funds makes it that if I can't prove something out in the numbers realistically, there's no reason to like something. Earnings drive stock prices sustainably, stories don't.

So if my numbers can't make a case, I'm not there.

Sell-side numbers are usually 20% higher than the current stock price. How does that build conviction? I have no idea. Any day can see a stock down 20%, so you are left with a 1-1 risk/reward, not so good.

I need big upside to like an idea. Tesla has that. The Street's missing it.

That's a Strong Buy for me. A lot of work, a few left, and those are my gems.

Why Is This Stock Going Nuts?

This stock is jumping due in part to the delivery number that we predicted would be strong.

Here's the delivery ramp.

But why is the stock going nuts now? I think, like my work showed a weak Q4 and a strong 2020, you had a ton of hedge funds and large institutions licking their chops to own it for 2020 but concerned about getting in front of a questionable earnings quarter.

When large funds saw that delivery number though, that pulled everybody's buying forward from after their hopes to buy after earnings in late January.

Since the Q4 earnings story wasn't a focus for us when they reported deliveries I didn't think my work there mattered much, which proved correct.

But now with the earnings report coming up I think it will matter.

What Can Drive An EPS Miss in Q4

Here's one hint the company gave on last earnings call about a core Q4 gross margin driver.

"Yeah, I can provide a couple of comments on that. On your final - on your last question about China headwinds, there are always ramp inefficiencies when we launch a new factory. So we don't expect China to be any different than that. So there will be some that we experience in Q4. The amount of that is hard to forecast, given that it's a different type of factory design than we did here in Fremont. We're working very hard to limit the ramp inefficiencies, but certainly fixed cost absorption and having all of the labor ready as we ramp will have an impact on Q4."

We're going to see a huge ramp in volume in China in 2020 but the early stages are going to sell cars with a lot of fixed cost and not a lot of volume. So shorter term the fixed cost per vehicle can jump when facilities are not a efficient volume run rates. That should weigh on margins.

2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3A Q4E Auto Gross margins 20.80% 24.65% 23.43% 20.00% 19.00% 23.90% 23.00%

Source: Elazar Advisors models sourced from Tesla earnings reports

I have auto gross margins in Q4 only down 90 basis points from Q3 and I'm pretty nicely below the Street's $1.61 expected (see our full model: Paywall).

I don't know if my gross margin target in Q4 will be high or low. Everybody now has the delivery numbers and can come close to the revenue numbers with that. The operating expenses don't move around so much each quarter so gross margins must be the big difference I have vs. the Street's EPS.

If they hit the Street's EPS number, oh my, look out, the stock's going straight to $1,000. But I think there will be an EPS miss.

Here are Tesla's past EPS misses.

Source

I yellowed out the EPS misses. Tesla missed four of the last six quarters.

Here's Tesla's reaction to those misses.

Source

The stock price upside on reports outweighs the downside. So even if there's a miss, the downside should be less than the upside on a beat.

So the risk/reward isn't terrible generally for earnings dates.

How I'm Thinking About The Q4 Report

I'm very excited about the ramp for 2020. The next earnings report is just one datapoint but not the main datapoint for the underlying earnings story of Tesla.

My guess is they'll try to be profitable, but my numbers show downside vs. the Street.

The stock has been up on a major spike, no complaints of course after our clearly bullish calls, which you read.

So if it's still up on a major spike when they report and they miss, the stock probably gets hit. That's something to keep in mind.

But again, that's just a rest stop in this lift to our Street high target on Tesla.

Here's MarketWatch calling out our Street high target in December. Frankly, my target went up since then because my 2020 EPS numbers went up since then. CNBC also called our our Street high number.

So I think the Street's sleeping a little here.

Conclusion

Musk knows rocket ships. Tesla's stock's turned into one. I think there's more upside but the earnings date probably needs a little powder left just in case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.