Sberbank Stands To Benefit From The Growth Of Russia's Economy, Improvement Of EU-Russia Relations

After the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Russian market started to crumble and the country’s economy stagnated. However, in the last couple of years’ things slowly started to improve, as Russian annual GDP growth rate increased from -2.31% in 2015 to 2.26% in 2018.

Sberbank (SBRCY), which is one of the biggest banks in Eastern Europe has been positively affected by this dynamic, as the compounded annual growth rate of its stock in the last five years was ~30%. As EU-Russia relations start to warm up, Russia will be able to slowly improve its political foothold in Europe. As a result, Sberbank, which is partially owned by the Russian Central Bank and whose stock correlates with the growth of Russian economy, will be able to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

Sberbank's stock heavily relies on the economic and political situation in Russia. Any major geopolitical move on behalf of the Russian government directly impacts the bank’s stock price. As I have already mentioned, Russia is slowly improving its relations with the EU, which were damaged at the beginning of 2014. In light of this, Sberbank is no longer as risky as it was before.

Since the majority of shares are owned by Russian Central Bank, the bank has numerous competitive advantages that a lot of private banks are not able to attain. Thanks to its extensive ecosystem of products and services, Sberbank is able to attract more customers at a much smaller acquisition cost, which helps it to be the leading bank in retail loans, retail deposits and approved mortgages in Russia. Currently, the bank has 95M active retail customers and more than 2.5M active corporate clients.

When it comes to Sberbank’s financial performance, the bank has greatly improved its key indicators in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The latest earnings report for Q3 that was released less than two months ago showed that net profit declined to 156.1 billion rubles (~$2.51 billion), down 31.6% Y/Y. However, such a decline is attributed to the recognition of loss from the sale of Turkish private bank Denizbank. Without this adjusted loss, Sberbank would’ve made 230.8 billion rubles (~$3.71 billion) in profits in Q3 ‘19, which is higher in comparison to net profit of 228.1 billion rubles (~$3.66 billion) for the same time period a year ago. In addition, Sberbank’s credit portfolio increased by 2.8% to 21.2 trillion rubles (~$340 billion), while its total capital increased to 4.27 trillion rubles (~$68.6 billion), up 6.7% Y/Y.

Investment Attractiveness

Sberbank is mostly unknown to Western investors due to the fact that Eastern European and Russian markets have not been as attractive to foreigners as they were in 1990s, when after the fall of Soviet Union every major asset class was relatively cheap. But unlike its European and American counterparts, Sberbank has been making impressive returns in the last few years. The chart below shows that in the last five years Sberbank stock outperformed every other major American and European bank.

Considering the successful stock performance in the past, I decided to compare Sberbank to its international counterparts like JP Morgan (JPM), Credit Suisse (CS), Barclays (BCS) and others to see if its share price has reached its peak or not. The table below clearly shows that Sberbank continues to be one of the most attractive stocks from the banking industry that trades at a discount to its real value. Sberbank’s current return on assets of 2.64% and a net margin of 35.27% are higher to the industry’s median ROA of 0.95% and net margin of 24.65%.

Out of all the banks from the list, Sberbank has the lowest P/E ratio of 6.4x in comparison to the industry’s median of 11.32x. High efficiency levels and low valuation multiples make me believe that Sberbank is indeed undervalued relative to its peers at the current market price.

Going forward, Sberbank has a number of catalysts that will most likely push its stock higher. First of all, Russian economy remains relatively strong. International Monetary Fund forecasts the Russian GDP growth rate in 2019 to be 1.1%, higher than German’s rate of 0.5% and Japan’s rate of 0.9% for the same time period. Also, World Bank believes that Russian economy will grow at 1.6% and 1.8% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. I believe that those growth rates will have a positive effect on Sberbank stock.

In addition to an attractive share price, dividends are another reason to invest in the bank. Thanks to the record profitability in the last couple of years, Sberbank plans to return 50% of its net income to its shareholders in the form of dividends in 2020. The expected increase in dividend payout makes the stock even more attractive than before. In December, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref in an interview said that shareholders should expect good dividends in 2020, hinting that the bank will indeed return more money to its investors in the upcoming quarters.

When it comes to risks, I believe that the bank’s deep exposure to Russian political environment represents the biggest downside of owning Sberbank stock. If Russia decides to execute some major geopolitical action that might yield positive results in the long-term, as it was in 2014, then it will need to pay a serious price in the short-term first. When Crimea was annexed in 2014, Russian economy suffered for a couple of years and it took some time for it to bounce back. If Russia was to execute some major geopolitical move that could hurt its economy again, then Sberbank will directly suffer from such an action, as the vast majority of its customer are Russian citizens and businesses.

Conclusion

Sberbank is without a doubt one of the most attractive banking investments on the market right now. Record profits, great performance in the past, high efficiency levels and low valuation multiples all suggest that the stock is undervalued at the current market price. While the bank’s deep exposure to Russian politics and Russian economy is a downside of owning its stock, there are a number of catalysts, which suggest that Sberbank has a lot of room for growth in the foreseeable future.

