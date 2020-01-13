Best Buy: Raising Estimates While The Story Remains A Mixed Bag

In our November 27 article, we upgraded BBY shares from Sell to Neutral, citing strong quarterly results but at the same time voicing concerns over SG&A and tariffs. Our upgrade was not an expression of strong optimism, but a wait-and-see approach, as many Neutral ratings suggest. With BBY shares still remaining very much range-bound, we would like to highlight several new developments / observations that support our Neutral thesis.

Best Buy Remains a Mixed Bag, Though We Are Raising the Estimates

Uncertainties regarding Mexico and Canada: Recall that in addition to being a well-known retailer in the United States, known for brands that range from Best Buy mobile and Best Buy Express to Geek Squad and Pacific Kitchen, BBY also has an extensive presence in Mexico and Canada. At this point, however, we are unsure if the company is doing much in terms of marketing dollars to boost presence in either of these geographies, particularly Mexico. When Best Buy opened its very first store in Mexico in 2008, there was an assumption that approximately 5-7 new stores would be added on an annual basis, something that clearly did not materialize. Second, there was the goal of having Best Buy replace small Mom and Pop shops that sell similar electronics but at lower cost and quality; that goal also fell through, as demand for BBY electronics in Mexico is actually on the decline.

SG&A improvements: Throughout much of 2018-19, there were ongoing concerns about the SG&A pressures on the bottom line. However, it is now becoming increasingly evident that the company is targeting SG&A to ensure margin/EPS beats. In our view, they are targeting a steady state of 1-2% Y/Y annual growth, though no concrete targets have been set by management. Specifically, during the last earning's call, the company's CEO spoke of "strong expense management, a reflection of the culture we have built around driving cost reduction and efficiencies to help fund investments and offset pressures." It is our understanding that cautious marketing investments (see our previous bullet) are a reflection of this culture.

Best Buy as a "vehicle” to Amazon: One of the industry-wide problems that Best Buy faces (i.e, this problem exists across many retailers) is that consumers come to Best Buy to inquire of prices that they then take to Amazon for matching. In other words, Best Buy serves as the “last-stop” shopping venue for consumer to find out the best prices, usually not in Best Buy’s favor. We have done some field research across New York and New Jersey stores, finding this pattern to be consistent.

Electronics growth should improve in 2020: It is our understanding that despite slowdown expected earlier, there should be moderate improvement in electronics growth during the second half of 2020 or possibly even in the first half of 2021.

Many tariffs still remain in place: While the original "December 15" tariffs got delayed and some may will get cancelled with the Phase 1 deal signing with China, it is our understanding that many retail-related tariffs are still staying in place and may not go away until Phase 2 part of the deal is signed. We don't see them as a meaningful obstacle, but they may shave off about 30 bps of revenue growth on a quarterly basis.

Raising 2020 Estimates: We are raising our annual estimates by 28 cents, which break down as follows: 9 cents from SG&A improvements, 7 cents from better electronics growth, 6 cents from tariffs relief and the remaining 6 cents are tax-related.

Valuation

We are applying our PE multiple of 13x to the 2020 EPS estimate of $6.31 (up from $6.03), which results in the target price of $82 (up from $78). Our rating remains Neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.