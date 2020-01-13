Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) CEO Mark Trudeau Presents at 38th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) 38th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Call December 13, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I am Chris Schott from JPMorgan and very happy to be hosting Mallinckrodt this morning. We are going to break and do a fireside chat type of format, but from the company, we have Mark Trudeau, the company’s CEO, Steve Romano who runs R&D as well as Bryan Reasons, the company’s CFO. We are going to have Mark make some opening comments and we will just jump right into the fireside from that. And then as a reminder we are going to be down the hall in the Sussex Room, I believe, for the breakout. So with that, turn over to Mark.

Mark Trudeau

Thanks, Chris and welcome everyone this morning. It’s great to be here at the conference again this year. I am going to start my opening comments by covering our forward-looking statement disclosure. It’s here in the first two slides. Just a couple of comments here, throughout the day, you are going to hear us making some forward-looking statements likely, recognize that our actual results could be different from our stated expectations. We also assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if something does change materially and I would encourage you to refer to our publicly filed SEC documents for anymore information or go to our website for this statement.

As we mentioned, I am going to do a few opening remarks and we will move into a fireside chat format. I want to do this for a couple of reasons. One, clearly from 2019 perspective and as we move into 2020, we have some uncertainties that we are addressing in our business and wanted to address those upfront and then we want to spend a little time talking about the underlying performance of the business, which is actually quite strong and then give some perspective on what we see as being the important objectives for the company moving forward in 2020.

So I think it’s pretty clear that we have three uncertainties facing the business currently. We have been actively addressing these uncertainties throughout the course of 2019. The first two I would characterize as business as usual in the normal course of operations for any companies, these would be uncertainties that the company would be dealing with and this is the currently unresolved matter with CMS regarding the base state pricing for Medicaid with CMS. I think as you all know we have been engaged in a dispute with the government around what’s the appropriate pricing date for Acthar in Medicaid. We did have a hearing in 2019. The judge has not yet ruled on that. That ruling could come at any time or it could take quite a while. It’s really impossible to predict at this point. And again, that particular uncertainty we would expect is going to be resolved at some point during the course of 2020. Fundamentally, while we have a range of options to deal with whatever range of outcomes may come from that hearing, it doesn’t fundamentally change the strategy for Acthar going forward, but clearly having more clarity on that issue would be helpful in resolving that particular uncertainty.

The second one is that we do have some near-term debt maturities. In particular, we have slightly over $600 million in debt maturities coming due in April of 2020. And again, we have a range of options to deal with those maturities. And again as I would say, if we were in normal course of operations we would be dealing with that just as a normal course of business. But the third uncertainty is the one that’s really provided a significant overhang to our business and it’s a very complex one and that’s of course opioid litigation. We have been in the midst of this opioid litigation amongst the whole range of other defendants for quite some time. And we are very encouraged in the latter part of 2019 to settle the Track 1 cases in the MDL with two counties in Ohio and we were very clear at that time that our intent was to settle those cases so that we could negotiate with the plaintiffs to hopefully find a global solution with finality to this opioid litigation. Since that time, we have opened up the dialog. We continue to negotiate with the plaintiffs. We are hopeful that in fact a resolution can be reached sooner than later. However, as you might imagine, it’s a very complex negotiation. It involves a whole range of plaintiffs with different objectives and just the sheer volume nature and complexity of the case creates a fair bit of uncertainty. Again, we have to consider a range of options. Our primary option would be to look to come to some type of a resolution, but that resolution needs to address not only the issues in arrears, but being able to operate the business on a go forward basses is pretty important.

Fundamental issue here of course is all around the fact that defendants have been involved in providing medically necessary drugs for a variety of different patients in different communities. We believe that this business that we have been operating for decades is a very good business. It provides medically necessary products and we believe there is an opportunity to operate this business going forward provided that we can come to a global resolution and a final resolution to the opioid litigation. Again, we would hope to be able to resolve that sooner than later and we are actively looking to do that.

So, despite all of this uncertainty that’s going on, the business continues to operate. The business continues to operate very well and our overall objective for the business is to become a pure-play branded pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical growth company, focused on drug development and commercialization for underserved patients with severe and critical conditions in two primary areas, one is immune-mediated diseases and the second is in the hospital critical care space. And we setup we think a very exciting business to be able to deliver on that promise and again managing through these uncertainties in the near-term is quite important for us to be able to enable that strategy going forward.

A couple of things that we should look at. In 2019, we outlined four broad goals for the business. We have been able to execute very well on three of those goals. The fourth goal which is separating the branded business and the generics business obviously the opioid litigation has blocked that opportunity in 2019. We have explored a whole range of opportunities to separate these two very different, very good businesses, but very different businesses. And again, given our objective to resolve the opioid litigation we would look forward to be able to operate and get these businesses operating independently hopefully sooner than later in 2020, but of course, there are complexities around that and we have a range of options that we continue to consider to affect that particular objective.

The other three objectives, one was maximizing the value of the inline portfolio and in fact, the business has continued to perform very well in 2019. Throughout the course of the year, we updated and increased guidance on the bottom line, three out of three quarters. The business continues to perform very well generating very, very good cash flow. We also talked about advancing our pipeline in our data generation activities. 2019 was a very big year for Mallinckrodt in doing that. It started really off in January with some data that we communicated around our Therakos platform in pediatric patients with the acute graft-versus-host disease. We reported on two late stage development assets in terlipressin and StrataGraft where we had very positive data in both of those programs and we are moving rapidly towards the filing for both of those too. We are expecting that we may have the opportunity to launch those two new products into our existing commercial infrastructure sometime in the second half of 2020.

And again, we have had some very strong data readouts around Acthar. In particular, we had some very positive news on Acthar in refractory RA patients that we have been communicating to prescribers and payers. And we think that data may enable us think quite differently about the value proposition for Acthar going forward and we are exploring a range of opportunities, including some subscription modeling for the Acthar business, off of the very good experience with that type of a commercial model that we have had with INOmax and we are expecting in 2020 that we may have an opportunity to engage with payers in a very different way than we have historically with the objective of being able to have better easier access for those highly refractory patients that can benefit from Acthar through that type of a commercial model.

The last objective was to exercise a very disciplined capital allocation program with emphasis on net debt reduction. We have reduced our debt by over $1 billion in 2019, including a very successful debt exchange which netted us almost $400 million in net debt reductions and that particular exchange occurred in the fourth quarter. So again, it’s been a very successful operational year for the business. Of course, all of that’s been overshadowed by the opioid litigation.

Just to conclude if I was to share a few goals then for 2020, obviously resolving the uncertainties facing the company are: our first and foremost and have talked about our pathway to do that, we want to continue to maximize our diversified portfolio, stabilizing our key products, in particular, Acthar, but also looking to continue the very good growth that we have in our hospital portfolio, which has been tracking to high single-digit growth throughout 2019 and continue to advance data generation and prepare for two new product launches in StrataGraft and terlipressin in the second half of 2020 and of course we will be addressing our capital structure looking at how we can continue to de-lever the company going forward all the while of what we deal with these near-term uncertainties facing the business. So, these are the things that are most important to the company. Clearly, we have got our priorities I think in the right order and we look forward to discussing it further with you in entertaining your questions. Thanks, Chris.

Q - Chris Schott

Yes, thanks for those remarks, that kind of sets things up nicely. Maybe just touching on some of those points of controversy, first touching on opioids, I think you touched on some of the prepared remarks, but can you just talk a little bit about what in terms of where negotiations are at this point? I don’t think we get the day-to-day updates, obviously in the situation, but relative to 3Q, has there been progress made as you kind of think about the different structures you could consider or the various parties getting to the table to get some sort of settlement in place?

Mark Trudeau

Yes, we have continued to negotiate with the appropriate parties. We believe obviously there are number of different plaintiffs involved in this and you can’t come to any kind of productive discussions if you have got to negotiate with dozens of – or dozens of plaintiffs at the same time. So, we have a core group of plaintiffs that we have been working with. We have been in active negotiations and discussions with them since we settled the Track 1 cases. Those discussions and negotiations continue and there has been progress.

Chris Schott

And is the goal to get kind of a global settlement agreement or could we see a path where we have, for instance, the state AG separated out from some of the counties moving forward?

Mark Trudeau

Well, it’s quite clear for us we are looking for a global settlement. I mean, it makes sense for us to deal with the entirety of this litigation both looking backward and looking forward. Again, we think this is a very, very good business providing really medically necessary products. This generics portfolio as you saw in 2019 has exhibited a return to growth for three consecutive quarters after an extended period of contraction. And again, we think going forward this is a business that can grow. There is a pipeline in development there largely in non-controlled, hard to make generics and it’s a good cash flow generating business. So, it’s quite a healthy business provided that it can operate in an environment where opioid litigation has been resolved both from backward-looking and a forward-looking perspective and that’s a bit of the complexity, not only do you have a whole range of different plaintiffs to deal with, but different objectives, but also you want to make sure that you have got finality and completeness so that the business can operate in a productive way going forward.

Chris Schott

It makes sense. In the past, you talked about a legal structure that could potentially shield that branded business from some of the opioid liabilities and settlements, it sounds like you think that’s still a potential of separating out the specialty kind of generics business, just talk a little bit about what options are available and how would that impact your ability to get a settlement done?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So I am going to ask Bryan to comment on this in just a minute, but we believe that our legal entity structure does offer at least an opportunity for us to come to some type of a global resolution on this, but specific to Mallinckrodt, we are not in anyway saying that we can solve this issue for all of the defendants and all of the plaintiffs, but we think we have got some special circumstances around the separate nature of our branded and our generics business that could enable us to come to a global resolution.

Bryan Reasons

Yes. And we talked about it in the back of ways when we are planning to spend and if you look at kind of the history of the legal structure, Mallinckrodt’s branded business and generic business, it always had been in separate legal entities and there is not as much intertwining. So, just like we are going to be able to separate it pretty easily in a spin, in the context of a settlement that could also be separate as well.

Chris Schott

Okay.

Mark Trudeau

And as you can appreciate, I mean, given the complexity of this, we have to continue to consider a range of options to resolve this. And again, major objective here is to resolve this globally with finality one way or another.

Chris Schott

I mean, last question on the opioid side, just the upcoming New York case, is that a catalyst at all to get different players to the table and get something done?

Mark Trudeau

I think it can be. I mean, for Mallinckrodt, it’s really not realistic that we start going through and settling these one-offs. It just doesn’t financially, we can’t do it. New York is a large sate. So, clearly that could be a catalyst for us.

Chris Schott

Okay. Maybe pivoting over to Acthar, just following on and everything has kind of happened between the CMS dispute, some of the data readouts, help us a little bit how you are thinking about the trajectory of that product over the next several years?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So our objective for Acthar is to really create a very modernized brand that focuses specifically on refractory patients in some very challenging disease conditions. And the example would be the RA data that we just generated. We are not necessarily looking to have this product be an early line product to address typical RA patients. We are looking for those highly refractory RA patients who after being on a lot of other products still have active disease and I think the RA data that we presented was specifically in that patient type and we were able to demonstrate that with the appropriate dose and duration, those patients can have significant benefit. In fact, we saw somewhere around 65% or so of these highly refractory RA patients experiencing benefit by being dosed on Acthar with a specific regimen for at least 90 days. That data is very powerful and we have got a whole number of additional datasets that it will be coming out in the next 12 months or so. In addition to that, we are looking at a modernized presentation effectively, a pre-filled syringe self injector, that would be a unit dose and that could enable us to think very differently about the commercial model for Acthar. Effectively, the current multi-dose vial that we have for Acthar really is required only for the infantile spasms indication. All of the other primary adult indications could be more easily and more effectively addressed with the pre-filled syringe self injector. And so by continuing to develop innovation creating more data around Acthar, we think that is really the key to generating access and ensuring growth over the long-term. We will know what we have with Acthar within the next 12 months or so as these things play out. Obviously, we are quite encouraged by the success of the Acthar RA data.

In addition to that, we have been generating a lot of preclinical data which has resulted in some changes to the label, which are very meaningful distinguishing Acthar from ACTH and corticosteroid. So, this brand now is starting to become I think a much more modern brand than it was before which is to the benefits of the patients, the refractory patients and the healthcare system. And the final piece is the subscription model which we have had very good success with, with INOmax could resonate quite well with payers. We have been in active discussions with a number of payers. They like the concept, because it enables them to identify the specific patients again armed with the data and that helps our business, because we would be contracting effectively with payers to have better access, easier access for those specific patients. That would be addressed by the subscription model. Long-term we would expect that if we continue to have good positive data readouts, our modernization activities continue that Acthar can continue to grow over the long-term.

Chris Schott

Great. Maybe just pivoting a little bit, you had a couple of nice pipeline readouts last year with terlipressin and StrataGraft, maybe a question for Steve, if you could just layout kind of the next steps for those products and should we think about adcoms, etcetera as is going from a regulatory process?

Steve Romano

Yes. So as Mark said, we did have a very successful year two of our Phase 3 programs that we have initiated several years ago, readout one StrataGraft which is going to be a BLA, this is a regenerative medicine product for replacement of autografting in certain patients with severe burns. The first indication is in deep partial thickness burns. So we have completed that study. The results were really very clear and good, had very good meetings with the agency, a pre-BLA meeting back in November and we are moving towards filing in the first quarter. So we are in the process of doing that. We would hope that we will get a priority review. So after 2 months of an initial review by the agency and acceptance of the filing, we should have it approved some time in the third and fourth quarter of the year with an ability to launch in the last portion of the year. So, we don’t know about an advisory committee whether that will be necessary yet. We do have an RMAT designation, which is a regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for this product. We were one of the first products to get that designation. That does afford you some greater sort of acceleration of your processing with the agency. So perhaps we will not, but I can’t confirm that yet. With terlipressin, this is our vasopressin analogue being developed for HRS Type 1 which is a type of renal failure associated in patients with cirrhosis, very critical condition, if you don’t revert, so, very substantial condition first line therapy for patients with this condition around the world not yet available in the U.S. So, in the same way, as StrataGraft in parallel, we are actually preparing that filing as well. We would hope to have that filed actually again in the first quarter probably as early as February, so looking forward to that. That is a response to a CRL that the previous sponsor had gotten based on the negative results of our previous study. So that has 6 months time clock. We do anticipate an advisory committee and that would probably happen in the fourth or fifth month of the 6-month review. So we have had discussions with the agency in our pre-NDA filing meeting and we feel very prepared to move forward with that.

Mark Trudeau

Both of these products would slot right into our existing commercial infrastructure in the hospital. We have a very experienced hospital team that’s currently selling Ofirmev, Therakos, INOmax and these two products would slot right into the team that’s effectively selling Ofirmev today.

Chris Schott

Great. And just trying to last maybe a minute or two here, 2020 maturities, can you just talk a little bit about how you are planning to address some of that debt coming due?

Steve Romano

Yes. There is a lot of moving parts. So obviously you saw the third quarter results where we continue to generate lot of cash flow and they are mindful of that. You saw the exchange. It was successful. We would have liked to have had more of the 2020s exchanged, but we still have access to secure capacity as well. So, we feel like given where the current opioid negotiations are and with CMS outstanding, we still have enough flexibility to take care of the 2020s.

Chris Schott

Okay, great. Well, I think we will continue the discussion down the hall in the Sussex Room. Thank you.

Mark Trudeau

Yes, thank you.